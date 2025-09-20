Best EA FC 26 custom tactics for France

France have always had an extremely overpowered roster in the FIFA and EA Sports FC franchise, and EA FC 26 is no different. Replete with some of the most popular players in the world, their roster has superstars in every position and will certainly be a fan-favorite yet again.

Ad

As the 2018 World Cup winners and the 2022 World Cup Finalists, France have been home to some of the most talented footballers in the world over the years. Their attacking lineup is especially impressive in particular, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele being two of the best players in the sport today. Their skills are accurately depicted in EA FC 26.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ad

Trending

These are the best custom tactics for France in EA FC 26

With some of their best players featuring for European giants like Real Madrid, PSG and Arsenal, it comes as no surprise that France has some of the highest-rated players out of any international side in EA FC 26. However, their roster will still require the right formation and custom tactics to flourish.

Ad

Which is the best formation for France in EA FC 26?

The 433 attack, also known as the 433 (4), is the best formation for this national side, as it will allow gamers to use their best players in their preferred positions and roles. Kylian Mbappe will lead the line at striker, with Bradley Barcola being the left winger and Michael Olise being the right winger. Desire Doue is also a good option for the right-wing spot.

Ad

The formation (Image via EA Sports)

PSG's Ousmane Dembele will be the CAM, with the Real Madrid duo of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga providing support as the central midfielders. The backline will consist of Theo Hernandez and Jules Kounde as the wing-backs, while William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate will be the centre-backs. AC Milan's Mike Maignan will be the goalkeeper.

Ad

What are the best custom tactics for this formation in EA FC 26?

Kylian Mbappe will play as an Advanced Forward with an attacking focus, with both wingers playing as balanced Inside Forwards. Ousmane Dembele will act as a roaming Playmaker, providing support to the attacking lineup of France. Aurelien Tchouameni will play as a Box-to-Box midfielder, while Eduardo Camavinga will bolster the defensive structure as a Holding midfielder.

The Roles (Image via EA Sports)

Both centre-backs will serve in the classic Defender role, with Jules Kounde playing as a balanced Fullback to stop counter attacks from the opposition. Meanwhile, Theo Hernandez will serve as a Wingback with the freedom to venture further up the pitch and assist in attacking situations.

Overall, the France squad has quality players in every position. Not only are these players rated highly in EA FC 26, they also have the stats to excel in their respective roles under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.