Best EA FC 26 custom tactics for PSG 

As the reigning European champions and treble-winners in France, PSG have received some massive upgrades in EA FC 26. Their star performers have been boosted significantly and they now have elite-tier players in every position on the virtual pitch, making them one of the most formidable sides in the game.

However, similar to every other squad in EA FC 26, PSG also require the right formation, player selection and custom tactics to help them flourish and perform at their best.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best custom tactics for PSG in EA FC 26

Despite having superstar players like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in previous years, PSG were always a top-heavy team with an amazing attack but mediocre defense and midfield. This is no longer the case in EA FC 26, as they have players who excel in their roles all over the pitch. Not only are their attackers skillful, the midfielders have excellent playmaking abilities and the defenders are fast and strong.

What is the best formation for PSG in EA FC 26?

Based on the personnel available in the PSG roster, the 433 flat formation is best suited for the reigning French champions. Also known as just the 433, this setup will allow gamers to use the best available players in their preferred roles and positions.

The formation (Image via EA Sports)

Ousmane Dembele will play as the lone striker, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola being the two wingers. The midfield will consist of the Portuguese duo of Joao Neves and Vitinha, along with French wonderkid Desire Doue. Nuno Mendes will be the left back and Achraf Hakimi will be the right back, forming arguably the best wing-back combo in the sport today.

Pacho and Marquinhos will act as the defensive enforcers in the centre-back position.

What are the best custom tactics for this formation in EA FC 26?

The build-up style and defensive depth are extremely subjective and rely on the gamer's preference for every formation in the game. The best idea is to start off with both on Balanced and then tweak it accordingly.

The Roles (Image via EA Sports)

Ousmane Dembele will play as an Advanced Forward with an attacking focus, with both wingers being balanced Inside Forwards. This will allow them to cut inside and create plenty of goal-scoring opportunites.

In the midfield, Vitinha will play on the left as an attacking Playmaker, with Joao Neves occupying the central role as a defensive Deep-Lying Playmaker. Desire Doue does not have any Role+ or Role++ attributes as a CM, but he will still prove to be an effective box-to-box midfielder as the right CM.

While both Nuno Mendes and Hakimi are excellent going forward as attacking wingbacks, they will play as balanced Fullbacks in this setup. This will provide PSG with the defensive security they need in EA FC 26 under the FC IQ system. Both centre-backs will play in the Defender role.

