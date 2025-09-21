Best EA FC 26 custom tactics for Portugal

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 21, 2025 14:03 GMT
Portugal is overpowered (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Portugal is overpowered (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

As the reigning UEFA Nations League champions, Portugal have an impressive squad in EA FC 26. Their roster features a generous mix of youth and experience, with veterans leading the way and youngsters putting in spirited performances. While some of their key players have received downgrades in the latest game, others have risen to promince and now possess overpowered stats.

The downgraded players include AC Milan's Rafael Leao and legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker has received a -1 downgrade and is now 85-rated in EA FC 26. However, he still has the stats and in-game abilities required to spearhead the attack for this Portugal side on the virtual pitch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best custom tactics for Portugal in EA FC 26

The PSG trio of Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes and Vitinha are the stars of the show in this Portugal lineup, as they have all received massive upgrades in EA FC 26 after their quadruple-winning season for the French champions. The squad now has top-tier players in almost every position on the virtual pitch, but they will still require the right formation and tactics to be effective in the current meta.

What is the best formation for Portugal in EA FC 26?

Not only is the 4411 formation one of the most overpowered setups in the game currently, it is also ideal for the Portugal national team due to the personnel available in their squad. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line as the lone striker, with Rafael Leao as the left midfielder and Pedro Neto as the right midfielder.

The formation (Image via EA Sports)
The formation (Image via EA Sports)

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes will play as the CAM. He is one of the best playmakers in the sport, and he will be ideal for this role in EA FC 26 as well. Vitinha and Joao Neves will act as the central midfielders, helping out in both offense and defense.

The backline will consist of Nuno Mendes as the left-back and Joao Cancelo as the right-back, with Ruben Dias and Goncalo Inacio being the two centre-backs. Diogo Costa will be the goalkeeper.

What are the best custom tactics for this formation in EA FC 26?

Cristiano Ronaldo will play as an Advanced Forward with an attacking focus in this formation, while both Rafael Leao and Pedro Neto will play as balanced Inside Forwards. Bruno Fernandes will play as a balanced Playmaker, and he will be responsible for creating goalscoring opportunities for the attackers.

The Roles (Image via EA Sports)
The Roles (Image via EA Sports)

In the midfield, Joao Neves will act as the Deep Lying Playmaker with a defensive focus, while Vitinha will act as a Roaming Playmaker. This setup will provide Portugal with a balanced midfield that can create plenty of chances without venturing too far forward.

Nuno Mendes will play as an Attacking Wingback, joining the forwards during offensive situations. Joao Cancelo will play as a balanced Fullback to prevent counter-attacks when Nuno Mendes ventures forward. Both centre-backs will be set to play in the Defender role, which is the best Role for CBs under the FC IQ system.

