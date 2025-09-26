50 players with release clauses worth exploiting in EA FC 26 Career Mode
Building on the success of previous versions, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC 26 Career Mode. The mode involves you becoming a manager and continuing your journey over a span of 15 years, during which you can nurture young talent, make high-profile signings, and build dream lineups. However, building your squad within a specific budget can be a challenging task. It requires you to lure players with release clauses that fall within your budget limit.
Whether you are searching for sturdy defenders to strengthen your defense or brilliant midfielders and attackers to score goals, getting players with release clauses worth exploiting can be an instant fix for your club. This article lists the top 50 players (25 men and 25 women) who can prove to be game-changers for managers playing the EA FC 26 Career mode.
Best players (men) with release clauses worth exploiting in EA FC 26 Career Mode
Men's football has several talented prodigies who can be superstars in the coming days. Triggering their release clause before contract extension enables you to acquire their services at a low price.
Here's a look at the players (men) with release clauses worth exploiting in Career Mode:
Player
Age
OVR / POT
Value (€M)
Release Clause (€M)
Why It’s a Steal
Contract
Value
Wage
Pau Cubarsí
18
82 / 88
40.5
91.1
Elite teenage CB, huge upside, very low clause.
2022–2031
€147M
€100K
Andrey Santos
21
80 / 87
42.5
89.3
All-round CM with +7 growth, cheap wage.
2023–2029
€174.5M
€320K
O. Diomande
21
80 / 87
40
88
High physical CB, still raw, clause barely 2× value.
2024–2029
€173.5M
€610K
Fermín (Barcelona)
22
80 / 87
43
96.8
Creative CM/CAM, Barça tax avoided.
2020–2030
€150.5M
€190K
A. Güler
20
81 / 89
56.5
127.1
Huge potential jump (+8), still low wage.
2020–2030
€149.5M
€170K
D. Huijsen
20
82 / 89
56
126
Young tall CB, good resale value.
2020–2030
€133.5M
€110K
Gavi
20
83 / 89
56
126
Established starter, still bargain clause.
2022–2034
€157M
€260K
João Neves
20
85 / 90
79.5
153
Already 85 OVR, can reach world-class quickly.
2018–2027
€141M
€320K
D. Doué
20
85 / 91
83.5
171.2
Versatile wonderkid winger/CM, elite ceiling.
2024–2027
€24.5M
€95K
Álvaro Carreras
22
80 / 88
45
101.3
Offensive LB with big potential, low clause.
2024–2029
€83.5M
€100K
Yeremy Pino
22
80 / 88
47.5
99.8
Can play across front line, cheap for growth.
2022–2029
€128.5M
€170K
B. Šeško
22
80 / 88
47.5
99.8
Tall, fast striker; clause ~2× value.
2025–2030
€97M
€150K
Savinho
21
82 / 87
47
90.5
Tricky winger, high resale.
2017–2027
€82M
€370K
Balde
21
83 / 87
49.5
105.2
Top attacking LB, still cheap for Barça starter.
2024–2029
€79.5M
€90K
Joan García
24
83 / 89
46.5
104.6
Future elite GK, clause close to value.
2023–2033
€109M
€185K
Diogo Costa
25
84 / 89
49.5
102.7
Proven international GK, low wage.
2021–2029
€73.5M
€175K
Murillo
22
83 / 87
47.5
93.8
Premier League CB potential, very affordable.
2025–2029
€109M
€140K
Pablo Barrios
22
82 / 87
46.5
101.1
Complete young CM, clause barely 2× value.
2018–2027
€118.5M
€230K
X. Simons
22
84 / 87
58.5
115.5
Creative forward, strong resale.
2024–2030
€107M
€125K
Rayan Cherki
21
81 / 88
52.5
107.6
Skillful attacker, massive growth.
2019–2028
€81.5M
€220K
H. Ekitiké
23
83 / 88
55.5
106.8
Strong/quick striker, clause near value.
2016–2029
€120.5M
€340K
N. Schlotterbeck
25
85 / 88
63.5
112.7
Starting-quality CB at modest price.
2021–2029
€111M
€170K
T. Kubo
24
82 / 86
43.5
94.6
Creative RW, proven in La Liga.
2019–2027
€102M
€270K
Dani Olmo
27
85 / 86
62
131.8
Prime CAM, clause only slightly above value.
2023–2028
€122.5M
€220K
E. Camavinga
22
83 / 90
73.5
165.4
Midfield engine with +7 growth; bargain for elite ceiling.
2018–2027
€57M
€230K
Among the players mentioned in the list, the standouts are Pau Cubarsi, Arda Guler, Dean Huijsen, Gavi, Joao Neves, and Desire Duoe. All of them are 20 or younger and have already established themselves as superstars of football. While some of them have high potential, others have low release clauses or low wages, which makes them perfect options to be added to your EA FC 26 Career Mode journey.
Best women players with release clauses worth exploiting in EA FC 26 Career Mode
Like the men's counterpart, the women's sport also has several footballers who play for top clubs but have low release clauses.
Here's a look at the women players with release clauses worth exploiting in Career Mode:
Player
Age
OVR / POT
Value (€M)
Release Clause (€M)
Why It’s a Steal
Contract
Value
Wage
Aitana Bonmatí
27
91 / 92
€1.5M
€3.2M
World’s best CM for just €3.2M
2016–2028 (Barcelona)
€1.5M
€16K
Alessia Russo
26
89 / 92
€1.3M
€2.8M
Elite striker with top potential for under €3M
2023–2029 (Arsenal)
€1.3M
€10K
Alexia Putellas
31
91 / 91
€1.2M
€2.5M
Legendary midfielder for just €2.5M
2012–2026 (Barcelona)
€1.2M
€16K
Sophia Wilson
24
88 / 90
€1.1M
€2.4M
Young elite forward at bargain price
2020–2025 (Portland Thorns)
€1.1M
€16K
Marie-Antoinette Katoto
26
88 / 91
€1.1M
€2.3M
Top-tier striker, still peaking
2025–2029 (Lyon)
€1.1M
€13K
Caroline Graham Hansen
30
90 / 90
€1.1M
€2.3M
One of the best wingers in the world
2019–2026 (Barcelona)
€1.1M
€11K
Melchie Dumornay
21
86 / 92
€0.93M
€2.1M
Wonderkid CAM/ST with world-class potential
2023–2029 (Lyon)
€925K
€8K
Khadija Shaw
28
89 / 89
€0.98M
€2.0M
Proven goalscorer under €2M
2021–2026 (Man City)
€975K
€10K
Patri Guijarro
27
89 / 90
€0.95M
€2.0M
Elite CM/CDM, prime years
2015–2027 (Barcelona)
€950K
€9K
Lauren Hemp
24
87 / 90
€0.90M
€2.0M
Dynamic winger still growing
2018–2027 (Man City)
€900K
€7K
Mariona Caldentey
29
89 / 89
€0.93M
€1.9M
Creative, versatile midfielder
2024–2026 (Arsenal)
€925K
€10K
Linda Caicedo
20
85 / 91
€0.78M
€1.8M
Future superstar winger
2023–2027 (Real Madrid)
€775K
€5K
Claudia Pina
23
86 / 91
€0.83M
€1.8M
Barça homegrown wonderkid
2018–2026 (Barcelona)
€825K
€7K
Ewa Pajor
28
88 / 88
€0.83M
€1.7M
Clinical finisher for under €2M
2024–2027 (Barcelona)
€825K
€10K
Kadidiatou Diani
30
88 / 88
€0.80M
€1.6M
World-class winger/ST
2023–2027 (Lyon)
€800K
€13K
Klara Bühl
24
86 / 89
€0.75M
€1.6M
Young Bayern winger, bargain
2022–2027 (Bayern)
€750K
€6K
Guro Reiten
30
88 / 88
€0.78M
€1.6M
Creative winger, Champions League experience
2019–2026 (Chelsea)
€775K
€9K
Barbra Banda
25
85 / 90
€0.70M
€1.5M
Physical striker with huge upside
2024–2027 (Orlando Pride)
€700K
€14K
Trinity Rodman
23
85 / 90
€0.70M
€1.5M
US wonderkid, explosive potential
2021–2025 (Washington Spirit)
€700K
€16K
Mapi León
30
89 / 89
€0.73M
€1.5M
Elite CB, leader at bargain clause
2017–2026 (Barcelona)
€725K
€10K
Salma Paralluelo
21
84 / 90
€0.65M
€1.5M
Young Spanish star forward
2022–2026 (Barcelona)
€650K
€5K
Lauren James
23
85 / 89
€0.68M
€1.4M
Chelsea’s rising superstar
2021–2027 (Chelsea)
€675K
€6K
Lea Schüller
27
86 / 87
€0.68M
€1.4M
Reliable Bayern striker
2020–2026 (Bayern)
€675K
€8K
Mallory Swanson
27
87 / 87
€0.68M
€1.4M
US star winger, bargain clause
2021–2028 (Chicago Red Stars)
€675K
€8K
Chloe Kelly
27
87 / 87
€0.68M
€1.4M
Proven wide attacker
2025–2028 (Arsenal)
€675K
€8K
Mentions have to be made about global superstars - Aitana Bonmati, Alessia Russo, and Alexia Putellas. While Bonmati is undoubtedly the best midfielder in women's football, her release at €3.2 million is a steal. The same can be said for Russo (release clause at €2.7 million) and Putellas (release clause at €2.5 million), as both stars can change the course of any match single-handedly. They can also help you win multiple trophies during their stay at your club.
The lists mentioned above highlight how shrewd market tactics can help you make the signings of popular stars and talented prodigies by triggering their low release clause. Doing so can massively elevate your EA FC 26 Career Mode journey.
