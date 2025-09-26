50 players with release clauses worth exploiting in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Building on the success of previous versions, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC 26 Career Mode. The mode involves you becoming a manager and continuing your journey over a span of 15 years, during which you can nurture young talent, make high-profile signings, and build dream lineups. However, building your squad within a specific budget can be a challenging task. It requires you to lure players with release clauses that fall within your budget limit.

Whether you are searching for sturdy defenders to strengthen your defense or brilliant midfielders and attackers to score goals, getting players with release clauses worth exploiting can be an instant fix for your club. This article lists the top 50 players (25 men and 25 women) who can prove to be game-changers for managers playing the EA FC 26 Career mode.

Best players (men) with release clauses worth exploiting in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Men's football has several talented prodigies who can be superstars in the coming days. Triggering their release clause before contract extension enables you to acquire their services at a low price.

Here's a look at the players (men) with release clauses worth exploiting in Career Mode:

Player Age OVR / POT Value (€M) Release Clause (€M) Why It’s a Steal Contract Value Wage Pau Cubarsí 18 82 / 88 40.5 91.1 Elite teenage CB, huge upside, very low clause. 2022–2031 €147M €100K Andrey Santos 21 80 / 87 42.5 89.3 All-round CM with +7 growth, cheap wage. 2023–2029 €174.5M €320K O. Diomande 21 80 / 87 40 88 High physical CB, still raw, clause barely 2× value. 2024–2029 €173.5M €610K Fermín (Barcelona) 22 80 / 87 43 96.8 Creative CM/CAM, Barça tax avoided. 2020–2030 €150.5M €190K A. Güler 20 81 / 89 56.5 127.1 Huge potential jump (+8), still low wage. 2020–2030 €149.5M €170K D. Huijsen 20 82 / 89 56 126 Young tall CB, good resale value. 2020–2030 €133.5M €110K Gavi 20 83 / 89 56 126 Established starter, still bargain clause. 2022–2034 €157M €260K João Neves 20 85 / 90 79.5 153 Already 85 OVR, can reach world-class quickly. 2018–2027 €141M €320K D. Doué 20 85 / 91 83.5 171.2 Versatile wonderkid winger/CM, elite ceiling. 2024–2027 €24.5M €95K Álvaro Carreras 22 80 / 88 45 101.3 Offensive LB with big potential, low clause. 2024–2029 €83.5M €100K Yeremy Pino 22 80 / 88 47.5 99.8 Can play across front line, cheap for growth. 2022–2029 €128.5M €170K B. Šeško 22 80 / 88 47.5 99.8 Tall, fast striker; clause ~2× value. 2025–2030 €97M €150K Savinho 21 82 / 87 47 90.5 Tricky winger, high resale. 2017–2027 €82M €370K Balde 21 83 / 87 49.5 105.2 Top attacking LB, still cheap for Barça starter. 2024–2029 €79.5M €90K Joan García 24 83 / 89 46.5 104.6 Future elite GK, clause close to value. 2023–2033 €109M €185K Diogo Costa 25 84 / 89 49.5 102.7 Proven international GK, low wage. 2021–2029 €73.5M €175K Murillo 22 83 / 87 47.5 93.8 Premier League CB potential, very affordable. 2025–2029 €109M €140K Pablo Barrios 22 82 / 87 46.5 101.1 Complete young CM, clause barely 2× value. 2018–2027 €118.5M €230K X. Simons 22 84 / 87 58.5 115.5 Creative forward, strong resale. 2024–2030 €107M €125K Rayan Cherki 21 81 / 88 52.5 107.6 Skillful attacker, massive growth. 2019–2028 €81.5M €220K H. Ekitiké 23 83 / 88 55.5 106.8 Strong/quick striker, clause near value. 2016–2029 €120.5M €340K N. Schlotterbeck 25 85 / 88 63.5 112.7 Starting-quality CB at modest price. 2021–2029 €111M €170K T. Kubo 24 82 / 86 43.5 94.6 Creative RW, proven in La Liga. 2019–2027 €102M €270K Dani Olmo 27 85 / 86 62 131.8 Prime CAM, clause only slightly above value. 2023–2028 €122.5M €220K E. Camavinga 22 83 / 90 73.5 165.4 Midfield engine with +7 growth; bargain for elite ceiling. 2018–2027 €57M €230K

Among the players mentioned in the list, the standouts are Pau Cubarsi, Arda Guler, Dean Huijsen, Gavi, Joao Neves, and Desire Duoe. All of them are 20 or younger and have already established themselves as superstars of football. While some of them have high potential, others have low release clauses or low wages, which makes them perfect options to be added to your EA FC 26 Career Mode journey.

Best women players with release clauses worth exploiting in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Like the men's counterpart, the women's sport also has several footballers who play for top clubs but have low release clauses.

Here's a look at the women players with release clauses worth exploiting in Career Mode:

Player Age OVR / POT Value (€M) Release Clause (€M) Why It’s a Steal Contract Value Wage Aitana Bonmatí 27 91 / 92 €1.5M €3.2M World’s best CM for just €3.2M 2016–2028 (Barcelona) €1.5M €16K Alessia Russo 26 89 / 92 €1.3M €2.8M Elite striker with top potential for under €3M 2023–2029 (Arsenal) €1.3M €10K Alexia Putellas 31 91 / 91 €1.2M €2.5M Legendary midfielder for just €2.5M 2012–2026 (Barcelona) €1.2M €16K Sophia Wilson 24 88 / 90 €1.1M €2.4M Young elite forward at bargain price 2020–2025 (Portland Thorns) €1.1M €16K Marie-Antoinette Katoto 26 88 / 91 €1.1M €2.3M Top-tier striker, still peaking 2025–2029 (Lyon) €1.1M €13K Caroline Graham Hansen 30 90 / 90 €1.1M €2.3M One of the best wingers in the world 2019–2026 (Barcelona) €1.1M €11K Melchie Dumornay 21 86 / 92 €0.93M €2.1M Wonderkid CAM/ST with world-class potential 2023–2029 (Lyon) €925K €8K Khadija Shaw 28 89 / 89 €0.98M €2.0M Proven goalscorer under €2M 2021–2026 (Man City) €975K €10K Patri Guijarro 27 89 / 90 €0.95M €2.0M Elite CM/CDM, prime years 2015–2027 (Barcelona) €950K €9K Lauren Hemp 24 87 / 90 €0.90M €2.0M Dynamic winger still growing 2018–2027 (Man City) €900K €7K Mariona Caldentey 29 89 / 89 €0.93M €1.9M Creative, versatile midfielder 2024–2026 (Arsenal) €925K €10K Linda Caicedo 20 85 / 91 €0.78M €1.8M Future superstar winger 2023–2027 (Real Madrid) €775K €5K Claudia Pina 23 86 / 91 €0.83M €1.8M Barça homegrown wonderkid 2018–2026 (Barcelona) €825K €7K Ewa Pajor 28 88 / 88 €0.83M €1.7M Clinical finisher for under €2M 2024–2027 (Barcelona) €825K €10K Kadidiatou Diani 30 88 / 88 €0.80M €1.6M World-class winger/ST 2023–2027 (Lyon) €800K €13K Klara Bühl 24 86 / 89 €0.75M €1.6M Young Bayern winger, bargain 2022–2027 (Bayern) €750K €6K Guro Reiten 30 88 / 88 €0.78M €1.6M Creative winger, Champions League experience 2019–2026 (Chelsea) €775K €9K Barbra Banda 25 85 / 90 €0.70M €1.5M Physical striker with huge upside 2024–2027 (Orlando Pride) €700K €14K Trinity Rodman 23 85 / 90 €0.70M €1.5M US wonderkid, explosive potential 2021–2025 (Washington Spirit) €700K €16K Mapi León 30 89 / 89 €0.73M €1.5M Elite CB, leader at bargain clause 2017–2026 (Barcelona) €725K €10K Salma Paralluelo 21 84 / 90 €0.65M €1.5M Young Spanish star forward 2022–2026 (Barcelona) €650K €5K Lauren James 23 85 / 89 €0.68M €1.4M Chelsea’s rising superstar 2021–2027 (Chelsea) €675K €6K Lea Schüller 27 86 / 87 €0.68M €1.4M Reliable Bayern striker 2020–2026 (Bayern) €675K €8K Mallory Swanson 27 87 / 87 €0.68M €1.4M US star winger, bargain clause 2021–2028 (Chicago Red Stars) €675K €8K Chloe Kelly 27 87 / 87 €0.68M €1.4M Proven wide attacker 2025–2028 (Arsenal) €675K €8K

Mentions have to be made about global superstars - Aitana Bonmati, Alessia Russo, and Alexia Putellas. While Bonmati is undoubtedly the best midfielder in women's football, her release at €3.2 million is a steal. The same can be said for Russo (release clause at €2.7 million) and Putellas (release clause at €2.5 million), as both stars can change the course of any match single-handedly. They can also help you win multiple trophies during their stay at your club.

The lists mentioned above highlight how shrewd market tactics can help you make the signings of popular stars and talented prodigies by triggering their low release clause. Doing so can massively elevate your EA FC 26 Career Mode journey.

