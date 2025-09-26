  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • 50 players with release clauses worth exploiting in EA FC 26 Career Mode

50 players with release clauses worth exploiting in EA FC 26 Career Mode

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Sep 26, 2025 11:40 GMT
Gavi and Bonmati are among the best players with release clauses worth exploiting in EA FC 26 Career Mode (Image via EA Sports)
Gavi and Bonmati are among the best players with release clauses worth exploiting in EA FC 26 Career Mode (Image via EA Sports)

Building on the success of previous versions, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC 26 Career Mode. The mode involves you becoming a manager and continuing your journey over a span of 15 years, during which you can nurture young talent, make high-profile signings, and build dream lineups. However, building your squad within a specific budget can be a challenging task. It requires you to lure players with release clauses that fall within your budget limit.

Ad

Whether you are searching for sturdy defenders to strengthen your defense or brilliant midfielders and attackers to score goals, getting players with release clauses worth exploiting can be an instant fix for your club. This article lists the top 50 players (25 men and 25 women) who can prove to be game-changers for managers playing the EA FC 26 Career mode.

Best players (men) with release clauses worth exploiting in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Men's football has several talented prodigies who can be superstars in the coming days. Triggering their release clause before contract extension enables you to acquire their services at a low price.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here's a look at the players (men) with release clauses worth exploiting in Career Mode:

PlayerAgeOVR / POTValue (€M)Release Clause (€M)Why It’s a StealContractValueWage
Pau Cubarsí1882 / 8840.591.1Elite teenage CB, huge upside, very low clause.2022–2031€147M€100K
Andrey Santos2180 / 8742.589.3All-round CM with +7 growth, cheap wage.2023–2029€174.5M€320K
O. Diomande2180 / 874088High physical CB, still raw, clause barely 2× value.2024–2029€173.5M€610K
Fermín (Barcelona)2280 / 874396.8Creative CM/CAM, Barça tax avoided.2020–2030€150.5M€190K
A. Güler2081 / 8956.5127.1Huge potential jump (+8), still low wage.2020–2030€149.5M€170K
D. Huijsen2082 / 8956126Young tall CB, good resale value.2020–2030€133.5M€110K
Gavi2083 / 8956126Established starter, still bargain clause.2022–2034€157M€260K
João Neves2085 / 9079.5153Already 85 OVR, can reach world-class quickly.2018–2027€141M€320K
D. Doué2085 / 9183.5171.2Versatile wonderkid winger/CM, elite ceiling.2024–2027€24.5M€95K
Álvaro Carreras2280 / 8845101.3Offensive LB with big potential, low clause.2024–2029€83.5M€100K
Yeremy Pino2280 / 8847.599.8Can play across front line, cheap for growth.2022–2029€128.5M€170K
B. Šeško2280 / 8847.599.8Tall, fast striker; clause ~2× value.2025–2030€97M€150K
Savinho2182 / 874790.5Tricky winger, high resale.2017–2027€82M€370K
Balde2183 / 8749.5105.2Top attacking LB, still cheap for Barça starter.2024–2029€79.5M€90K
Joan García2483 / 8946.5104.6Future elite GK, clause close to value.2023–2033€109M€185K
Diogo Costa2584 / 8949.5102.7Proven international GK, low wage.2021–2029€73.5M€175K
Murillo2283 / 8747.593.8Premier League CB potential, very affordable.2025–2029€109M€140K
Pablo Barrios2282 / 8746.5101.1Complete young CM, clause barely 2× value.2018–2027€118.5M€230K
X. Simons2284 / 8758.5115.5Creative forward, strong resale.2024–2030€107M€125K
Rayan Cherki2181 / 8852.5107.6Skillful attacker, massive growth.2019–2028€81.5M€220K
H. Ekitiké2383 / 8855.5106.8Strong/quick striker, clause near value.2016–2029€120.5M€340K
N. Schlotterbeck2585 / 8863.5112.7Starting-quality CB at modest price.2021–2029€111M€170K
T. Kubo2482 / 8643.594.6Creative RW, proven in La Liga.2019–2027€102M€270K
Dani Olmo2785 / 8662131.8Prime CAM, clause only slightly above value.2023–2028€122.5M€220K
E. Camavinga2283 / 9073.5165.4Midfield engine with +7 growth; bargain for elite ceiling.2018–2027€57M€230K
Ad

Among the players mentioned in the list, the standouts are Pau Cubarsi, Arda Guler, Dean Huijsen, Gavi, Joao Neves, and Desire Duoe. All of them are 20 or younger and have already established themselves as superstars of football. While some of them have high potential, others have low release clauses or low wages, which makes them perfect options to be added to your EA FC 26 Career Mode journey.

Also read: 10 best False 9s in EA FC 26.

Ad

Best women players with release clauses worth exploiting in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Like the men's counterpart, the women's sport also has several footballers who play for top clubs but have low release clauses.

Here's a look at the women players with release clauses worth exploiting in Career Mode:

PlayerAgeOVR / POTValue (€M)Release Clause (€M)Why It’s a StealContractValueWage
Aitana Bonmatí2791 / 92€1.5M€3.2MWorld’s best CM for just €3.2M2016–2028 (Barcelona)€1.5M€16K
Alessia Russo2689 / 92€1.3M€2.8MElite striker with top potential for under €3M2023–2029 (Arsenal)€1.3M€10K
Alexia Putellas3191 / 91€1.2M€2.5MLegendary midfielder for just €2.5M2012–2026 (Barcelona)€1.2M€16K
Sophia Wilson2488 / 90€1.1M€2.4MYoung elite forward at bargain price2020–2025 (Portland Thorns)€1.1M€16K
Marie-Antoinette Katoto2688 / 91€1.1M€2.3MTop-tier striker, still peaking2025–2029 (Lyon)€1.1M€13K
Caroline Graham Hansen3090 / 90€1.1M€2.3MOne of the best wingers in the world2019–2026 (Barcelona)€1.1M€11K
Melchie Dumornay2186 / 92€0.93M€2.1MWonderkid CAM/ST with world-class potential2023–2029 (Lyon)€925K€8K
Khadija Shaw2889 / 89€0.98M€2.0MProven goalscorer under €2M2021–2026 (Man City)€975K€10K
Patri Guijarro2789 / 90€0.95M€2.0MElite CM/CDM, prime years2015–2027 (Barcelona)€950K€9K
Lauren Hemp2487 / 90€0.90M€2.0MDynamic winger still growing2018–2027 (Man City)€900K€7K
Mariona Caldentey2989 / 89€0.93M€1.9MCreative, versatile midfielder2024–2026 (Arsenal)€925K€10K
Linda Caicedo2085 / 91€0.78M€1.8MFuture superstar winger2023–2027 (Real Madrid)€775K€5K
Claudia Pina2386 / 91€0.83M€1.8MBarça homegrown wonderkid2018–2026 (Barcelona)€825K€7K
Ewa Pajor2888 / 88€0.83M€1.7MClinical finisher for under €2M2024–2027 (Barcelona)€825K€10K
Kadidiatou Diani3088 / 88€0.80M€1.6MWorld-class winger/ST2023–2027 (Lyon)€800K€13K
Klara Bühl2486 / 89€0.75M€1.6MYoung Bayern winger, bargain2022–2027 (Bayern)€750K€6K
Guro Reiten3088 / 88€0.78M€1.6MCreative winger, Champions League experience2019–2026 (Chelsea)€775K€9K
Barbra Banda2585 / 90€0.70M€1.5MPhysical striker with huge upside2024–2027 (Orlando Pride)€700K€14K
Trinity Rodman2385 / 90€0.70M€1.5MUS wonderkid, explosive potential2021–2025 (Washington Spirit)€700K€16K
Mapi León3089 / 89€0.73M€1.5MElite CB, leader at bargain clause2017–2026 (Barcelona)€725K€10K
Salma Paralluelo2184 / 90€0.65M€1.5MYoung Spanish star forward2022–2026 (Barcelona)€650K€5K
Lauren James2385 / 89€0.68M€1.4MChelsea’s rising superstar2021–2027 (Chelsea)€675K€6K
Lea Schüller2786 / 87€0.68M€1.4MReliable Bayern striker2020–2026 (Bayern)€675K€8K
Mallory Swanson2787 / 87€0.68M€1.4MUS star winger, bargain clause2021–2028 (Chicago Red Stars)€675K€8K
Chloe Kelly2787 / 87€0.68M€1.4MProven wide attacker2025–2028 (Arsenal)€675K€8K
Ad

Mentions have to be made about global superstars - Aitana Bonmati, Alessia Russo, and Alexia Putellas. While Bonmati is undoubtedly the best midfielder in women's football, her release at €3.2 million is a steal. The same can be said for Russo (release clause at €2.7 million) and Putellas (release clause at €2.5 million), as both stars can change the course of any match single-handedly. They can also help you win multiple trophies during their stay at your club.

Ad

The lists mentioned above highlight how shrewd market tactics can help you make the signings of popular stars and talented prodigies by triggering their low release clause. Doing so can massively elevate your EA FC 26 Career Mode journey.

Check out more of our coverage on EA FC 26:

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Twitter icon

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Samarjit Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications