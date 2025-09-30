All players with a 5-star weak foot in EA FC 26

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Sep 30, 2025 12:34 GMT
All players with 5-star weak foot in EA FC 26
All players with 5-star weak foot in EA FC 26 (Image via EA FC 26)

Having a 5-star weak foot in EA FC 26 makes a player unpredictable and incredibly versatile. It allows them to strike, pass, and dribble equally well with both feet, making them dangerous in front of goal and reliable in build-up play. Whether you’re playing Career Mode, Ultimate Team, or Kick-Off, these players are always exciting to use.

In EA FC 26, a large pool of men’s and women’s footballers have been given this special trait. So, let’s find out who those players are in this article.

All men’s players in EA FC 26 with a 5-star weak foot

Below is the complete list of men’s footballers who hold the 5-star weak foot trait in EA FC 25:

Name





Position





Alt. Position(s)





Rating





Team





Weak Foot





S. Araujo





ST





CAM





69





Cerro Porteño





5





M. Guéhi





CB









82





Crystal Palace





5





R. Kent





LW





CAM, LM





75





Seattle Sounders FC





5





R. Hunt





RB





LB





61





Colchester United





5





D. Gebuhr





CB









62





FC Hansa Rostock





5





D. Lembikisa





RB





RM





64





Lincoln City (On loan)





5





G. Trani





CAM





CM





63





Red Star FC





5





V. Jensen





CAM





CM





69





FC Utrecht





5





L. Verstraete





CDM





CM





70





Auckland FC





5





S. Verdi





CAM





ST, CM





71





Como





5





E. Yeşilyurt





RB





RM, LB





66





Antalyaspor





5





Gang Min Seong





LM





ST, LW





52





Suwon FC





5





M. Ricci





CDM





CM





67





Sampdoria





5





C. Taylor





LM





CAM, LW





64





Newcastle Jets





5





L. Baker





CM





CDM, CAM





70





Stoke City





5





R. Hollingshead





LB





RB





72





Los Angeles FC





5





Tiago Orobó





ST









67





Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors





5





Kim Dae Won





LM





LW, RM





69





Gangwon FC





5





Ki Sung Yueng





CM





CDM





70





Pohang Steelers





5





M. Perez





CDM





CM





59





St. Louis CITY SC





5





R. Baker-Whiting





LB





RB, LM





60





Seattle Sounders FC





5





Pedro





RM





LM, RW





77





Lazio





5





F. Al Rashidi





RM





LM, RW





61





Al Ahli SFC





5





Choi Kyoung Rok





CM





CAM, ST





65





Gwangju FC





5





M. Pérez Guedes





CM





CAM





71





Universitario de Deportes





5





M. Toye





ST









65





Sporting Kansas City





5





S. Esposito





ST





CAM





75





Cagliari (On loan)





5





C. Espinoza





RM





RW





75





San Jose Earthquakes





5





M. Boadu





ST









74





PSV





5





A. Caci





RB





RM, CB





78





1. FSV Mainz 05





5





H. Mukhtar





CAM





ST





79





Nashville SC





5





S. Güler





ST









65





SV Darmstadt 98





5





S. Milinković-Savić





CM





CDM, CAM





84





Al Hilal





5





Yago





RW





RM, ST





67





FC Anyang





5





L. de Jong





ST









78





FC Porto





5





H. Mkhitaryan





CM









83





Inter





5





Lee Dong Jun





RM





RW





67





Gimcheon Sangmu FC (On loan)





5





T. Savanier





CAM





CM





75





Montpellier HSC





5





D. Kerr





ST





RM, CM, RW





61





Toronto FC





5





Wong Ho Chun





RM





RW





55





Qingdao Hainiu FC





5





L. Sequeira





CAM





CM, RW





69





Talleres





5





Santi Cazorla





CAM





CM, LM





75





Real Oviedo





5





Eric Curbelo





CB









70





Real Sporting de Gijón





5





J. Heekeren





GK









66





FC Schalke 04





5





I. Niskanen





RM





LM, RB





63





Exeter City





5





S. Lobjanidze





RM





RW, LM





74





Atlanta United





5





M. Sahi





ST





CAM





69





FCV Dender EH





5





M. Ngadeu





CB









73





Beijing Guoan





5





Sung Jin Young





CAM





CM





49





Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors





5





H. Morita





CM





CDM





79





Sporting CP





5





A. Sağat





ST









63





Kocaelispor





5





B. Kristensen





ST





RW, CAM





63





KFUM-Kameratene Oslo





5





L. Musonda





RM





LB, CAM, RB





68





1. FC Magdeburg





5





D. Luna





LM





CAM, LW





72





Real Salt Lake





5





Moon Min Seo





CM





LM, CAM





62





Gwangju FC





5





J. Osorio





CM





CAM, CDM





71





Toronto FC





5





R. Al Abdullah





ST









55





Al Ettifaq





5





E. Džeko





ST









81





Fiorentina





5





T. Corbeanu





LM





RM, LW





68





Toronto FC (On loan)





5





M. Grosse





CAM





RW, ST, CM





68





SV Ried





5





K. Fortounis





CAM





ST, RW, CM





80





Al Khaleej





5





Huang Zichang





RM





RW





61





Henan FC





5





L. Morgan





ST





LM, CAM





73





New York Red Bulls





5





O. Sæter





ST









67





Rosenborg BK





5





K. Acosta





CDM





CM





71





Chicago Fire





5





P. Maier





CDM





CM





64





TSV 1860 München





5





S. Lletget





CM





CDM, CAM





66





FC Dallas





5





A. Hickey





RB





RM





74





Brentford





5





Omar Mascarell





CM





CDM, CB





75





RCD Mallorca





5





P. Wiesinger





CB









69





FK Austria Wien





5





A. Lassiter





LM





RM, ST, LB





66





Portland Timbers





5





Lazo





LM





ST, CAM, LW





68





Albacete Balompié





5



Sergej Milinković-Savić (84) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83) are dominant midfielders with perfect balance in both feet. Edin Džeko (81) is the highest-rated striker who can finish with a 5-Star Weak Foot, followed by PSV goal-machine Luke de Jong (78). Moreover, Marc Guéhi (82) is one of the few ambipedal centre-backs in EA FC 26.

All women’s players in EA FC 26 with a 5-star weak foot

The women’s roster is stacked with top-tier talents, making 5-star weak-foot players even more exciting:

Name





Position





Alt. Position





Rating





Team





Weak Foot





B. Bonansea





LM





LW





83





Juventus





5





M. Tanikawa





CAM





CM





73





Bayern MÃ¼nchen





5





M. Alidou





CAM





CM





74





Portland Thorns FC





5





C. Graham Hansen





RW





RM





90





FC Barcelona





5





S. Jensen





RW





ST, RM





77





AtlÃ©tico de Madrid





5





S. Wilson





ST





LW, CAM





88





Portland Thorns FC





5





Debinha





CAM





RW, CM





88





Kansas City Current





5





H. Sugita





CDM





CM





82





Portland Thorns FC





5





A. Pfeiffer





RW





LW, RM





66





Kansas City Current





5





V. Schulz





ST





LW, CAM





71





Hamburger SV





5





Claudia Pina





LW





ST, LM





86





FC Barcelona





5





Alexia Putellas





CM





CAM





91





FC Barcelona





5





G. Carle





RB





LB, RM





76





Washington Spirit





5





N. Kowalski





CAM





CM





78





SGS Essen





5





M. Fowler





RW





ST, LW, RM





79





Manchester City





5





A. Popp





ST





â€”





85





Wolfsburg





5



Alexia Putellas (91) is the highest-rated women’s player with a 5-star weak foot, followed by her Barcelona teammate Caroline Graham Hansen (90). The latter is an elite winger capable of scoring with either foot. Moreover, MLS superstars Debinha (88) and Sophia Wilson (88) are also reliable two-footed players in real life and EA FC 26.

The 5-star weak foot trait in EA FC 26 brings a perfect mix of unpredictability and skill to both men’s and women’s football. Whether you’re looking to dominate in Ultimate Team or enjoy realism in Career Mode, these footballers give you the confidence to shoot, pass, and dribble from any angle, with either foot.

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

