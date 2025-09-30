All players with a 5-star weak foot in EA FC 26

Having a 5-star weak foot in EA FC 26 makes a player unpredictable and incredibly versatile. It allows them to strike, pass, and dribble equally well with both feet, making them dangerous in front of goal and reliable in build-up play. Whether you’re playing Career Mode, Ultimate Team, or Kick-Off, these players are always exciting to use.

In EA FC 26, a large pool of men’s and women’s footballers have been given this special trait. So, let’s find out who those players are in this article.

All men’s players in EA FC 26 with a 5-star weak foot

Below is the complete list of men’s footballers who hold the 5-star weak foot trait in EA FC 25:

Name







Position







Alt. Position(s)







Rating







Team







Weak Foot







S. Araujo







ST







CAM







69







Cerro Porteño







5







M. Guéhi







CB







—







82







Crystal Palace







5







R. Kent







LW







CAM, LM







75







Seattle Sounders FC







5







R. Hunt







RB







LB







61







Colchester United







5







D. Gebuhr







CB







—







62







FC Hansa Rostock







5







D. Lembikisa







RB







RM







64







Lincoln City (On loan)







5







G. Trani







CAM







CM







63







Red Star FC







5







V. Jensen







CAM







CM







69







FC Utrecht







5







L. Verstraete







CDM







CM







70







Auckland FC







5







S. Verdi







CAM







ST, CM







71







Como







5







E. Yeşilyurt







RB







RM, LB







66







Antalyaspor







5







Gang Min Seong







LM







ST, LW







52







Suwon FC







5







M. Ricci







CDM







CM







67







Sampdoria







5







C. Taylor







LM







CAM, LW







64







Newcastle Jets







5







L. Baker







CM







CDM, CAM







70







Stoke City







5







R. Hollingshead







LB







RB







72







Los Angeles FC







5







Tiago Orobó







ST







—







67







Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors







5







Kim Dae Won







LM







LW, RM







69







Gangwon FC







5







Ki Sung Yueng







CM







CDM







70







Pohang Steelers







5







M. Perez







CDM







CM







59







St. Louis CITY SC







5







R. Baker-Whiting







LB







RB, LM







60







Seattle Sounders FC







5







Pedro







RM







LM, RW







77







Lazio







5







F. Al Rashidi







RM







LM, RW







61







Al Ahli SFC







5







Choi Kyoung Rok







CM







CAM, ST







65







Gwangju FC







5







M. Pérez Guedes







CM







CAM







71







Universitario de Deportes







5







M. Toye







ST







—







65







Sporting Kansas City







5







S. Esposito







ST







CAM







75







Cagliari (On loan)







5







C. Espinoza







RM







RW







75







San Jose Earthquakes







5







M. Boadu







ST







—







74







PSV







5







A. Caci







RB







RM, CB







78







1. FSV Mainz 05







5







H. Mukhtar







CAM







ST







79







Nashville SC







5







S. Güler







ST







—







65







SV Darmstadt 98







5







S. Milinković-Savić







CM







CDM, CAM







84







Al Hilal







5







Yago







RW







RM, ST







67







FC Anyang







5







L. de Jong







ST







—







78







FC Porto







5







H. Mkhitaryan







CM







—







83







Inter







5







Lee Dong Jun







RM







RW







67







Gimcheon Sangmu FC (On loan)







5







T. Savanier







CAM







CM







75







Montpellier HSC







5







D. Kerr







ST







RM, CM, RW







61







Toronto FC







5







Wong Ho Chun







RM







RW







55







Qingdao Hainiu FC







5







L. Sequeira







CAM







CM, RW







69







Talleres







5







Santi Cazorla







CAM







CM, LM







75







Real Oviedo







5







Eric Curbelo







CB







—







70







Real Sporting de Gijón







5







J. Heekeren







GK







—







66







FC Schalke 04







5







I. Niskanen







RM







LM, RB







63







Exeter City







5







S. Lobjanidze







RM







RW, LM







74







Atlanta United







5







M. Sahi







ST







CAM







69







FCV Dender EH







5







M. Ngadeu







CB







—







73







Beijing Guoan







5







Sung Jin Young







CAM







CM







49







Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors







5







H. Morita







CM







CDM







79







Sporting CP







5







A. Sağat







ST







—







63







Kocaelispor







5







B. Kristensen







ST







RW, CAM







63







KFUM-Kameratene Oslo







5







L. Musonda







RM







LB, CAM, RB







68







1. FC Magdeburg







5







D. Luna







LM







CAM, LW







72







Real Salt Lake







5







Moon Min Seo







CM







LM, CAM







62







Gwangju FC







5







J. Osorio







CM







CAM, CDM







71







Toronto FC







5







R. Al Abdullah







ST







—







55







Al Ettifaq







5







E. Džeko







ST







—







81







Fiorentina







5







T. Corbeanu







LM







RM, LW







68







Toronto FC (On loan)







5







M. Grosse







CAM







RW, ST, CM







68







SV Ried







5







K. Fortounis







CAM







ST, RW, CM







80







Al Khaleej







5







Huang Zichang







RM







RW







61







Henan FC







5







L. Morgan







ST







LM, CAM







73







New York Red Bulls







5







O. Sæter







ST







—







67







Rosenborg BK







5







K. Acosta







CDM







CM







71







Chicago Fire







5







P. Maier







CDM







CM







64







TSV 1860 München







5







S. Lletget







CM







CDM, CAM







66







FC Dallas







5







A. Hickey







RB







RM







74







Brentford







5







Omar Mascarell







CM







CDM, CB







75







RCD Mallorca







5







P. Wiesinger







CB







—







69







FK Austria Wien







5







A. Lassiter







LM







RM, ST, LB







66







Portland Timbers







5







Lazo







LM







ST, CAM, LW







68







Albacete Balompié







5





Sergej Milinković-Savić (84) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83) are dominant midfielders with perfect balance in both feet. Edin Džeko (81) is the highest-rated striker who can finish with a 5-Star Weak Foot, followed by PSV goal-machine Luke de Jong (78). Moreover, Marc Guéhi (82) is one of the few ambipedal centre-backs in EA FC 26.

All women’s players in EA FC 26 with a 5-star weak foot

The women’s roster is stacked with top-tier talents, making 5-star weak-foot players even more exciting:

Name







Position







Alt. Position







Rating







Team







Weak Foot







B. Bonansea







LM







LW







83







Juventus







5







M. Tanikawa







CAM







CM







73







Bayern MÃ¼nchen







5







M. Alidou







CAM







CM







74







Portland Thorns FC







5







C. Graham Hansen







RW







RM







90







FC Barcelona







5







S. Jensen







RW







ST, RM







77







AtlÃ©tico de Madrid







5







S. Wilson







ST







LW, CAM







88







Portland Thorns FC







5







Debinha







CAM







RW, CM







88







Kansas City Current







5







H. Sugita







CDM







CM







82







Portland Thorns FC







5







A. Pfeiffer







RW







LW, RM







66







Kansas City Current







5







V. Schulz







ST







LW, CAM







71







Hamburger SV







5







Claudia Pina







LW







ST, LM







86







FC Barcelona







5







Alexia Putellas







CM







CAM







91







FC Barcelona







5







G. Carle







RB







LB, RM







76







Washington Spirit







5







N. Kowalski







CAM







CM







78







SGS Essen







5







M. Fowler







RW







ST, LW, RM







79







Manchester City







5







A. Popp







ST







â€”







85







Wolfsburg







5





Alexia Putellas (91) is the highest-rated women’s player with a 5-star weak foot, followed by her Barcelona teammate Caroline Graham Hansen (90). The latter is an elite winger capable of scoring with either foot. Moreover, MLS superstars Debinha (88) and Sophia Wilson (88) are also reliable two-footed players in real life and EA FC 26.

The 5-star weak foot trait in EA FC 26 brings a perfect mix of unpredictability and skill to both men’s and women’s football. Whether you’re looking to dominate in Ultimate Team or enjoy realism in Career Mode, these footballers give you the confidence to shoot, pass, and dribble from any angle, with either foot.

