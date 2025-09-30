All players with a 5-star weak foot in EA FC 26

Having a 5-star weak foot in EA FC 26 makes a player unpredictable and incredibly versatile. It allows them to strike, pass, and dribble equally well with both feet, making them dangerous in front of goal and reliable in build-up play. Whether you’re playing Career Mode, Ultimate Team, or Kick-Off, these players are always exciting to use.
In EA FC 26, a large pool of men’s and women’s footballers have been given this special trait. So, let’s find out who those players are in this article.
All men’s players in EA FC 26 with a 5-star weak foot
Below is the complete list of men’s footballers who hold the 5-star weak foot trait in EA FC 25:
Sergej Milinković-Savić (84) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83) are dominant midfielders with perfect balance in both feet. Edin Džeko (81) is the highest-rated striker who can finish with a 5-Star Weak Foot, followed by PSV goal-machine Luke de Jong (78). Moreover, Marc Guéhi (82) is one of the few ambipedal centre-backs in EA FC 26.
All women’s players in EA FC 26 with a 5-star weak foot
The women’s roster is stacked with top-tier talents, making 5-star weak-foot players even more exciting:
Alexia Putellas (91) is the highest-rated women’s player with a 5-star weak foot, followed by her Barcelona teammate Caroline Graham Hansen (90). The latter is an elite winger capable of scoring with either foot. Moreover, MLS superstars Debinha (88) and Sophia Wilson (88) are also reliable two-footed players in real life and EA FC 26.
The 5-star weak foot trait in EA FC 26 brings a perfect mix of unpredictability and skill to both men’s and women’s football. Whether you’re looking to dominate in Ultimate Team or enjoy realism in Career Mode, these footballers give you the confidence to shoot, pass, and dribble from any angle, with either foot.
Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.
Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.
Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.
Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.