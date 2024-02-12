All Poppy Playtime characters

Each character in Poppy Playtime possesses distinct appearances and abilities, contributing to the game's diverse cast. In this horror game, you encounter many creatures, ranging from amiable to terrifying. The latter are adversaries that must be defeated as you progress through the main campaign. Poppy Playtime is an episodic horror game that comprises three chapters.

The recent release of the third chapter has garnered praise from the community for its horrifying elements and the variety of creatures introduced. However, the previous two chapters also offer engaging storylines enriched by a diverse array of characters, enhancing the overall gameplay experience. This article provides a comprehensive list of all the characters featured in Poppy Playtime.

Here are the Poppy Playtime characters from all three chapters

Chapter 1: A Tight Squeeze

Below are the characters introduced in the first chapter:

Boogie Bot

Huggy Wuggy

Kissy Missy

Cat-Bee

Bron

Candy Cat

Ollie

Chapter 2: Fly in a Web

Below are the characters introduced in the second chapter:

Mommy Long Legs

Mini Huggies

Daisy

PJ Pug-a-Pillar

Bunzo Bunny

Chapter 3: Deep Sleep

Below are the characters introduced in the third chapter:

CatNap

DogDay

Miss Delight

The Prototype

Huggy Wuggy

Mommy Long Legs

Kissy Missy

Poppy Playtime Smiling Critters

The Smiling Critters, a beloved plush collection of vibrant animals crafted by Playtime Co., are renowned for their expansive grins. Each of these critters embodies small, colorful anthropomorphic creatures, presented as plush toys adorned with zippers on their chests and large, beaming smiles accompanied by black eyes featuring white pupils. Additionally, every toy is adorned with a unique pendant, symbolizing a key aspect of its personality.

In Chapter 3, the following Smiling Critters are showcased:

Bobby Bearhug

Bubba Bubbaphant

CraftyCorn

DogDay

Hoppy Hopscotch

KickinChicken

PickyPiggy

These Critters make their debut in the third chapter of the game, emitting an unsettling aura with their grins. The game incorporates elements of psychological horror, evident in the design of The Smiling Critters. Despite their outward appearance as friendly beings, an underlying sense of malevolence and peril is associated with them, contributing to the game's eerie atmosphere.

So, these are the characters you'll encounter throughout the chapters. Your main adversary is CatNap, the mastermind orchestrating chaos within the Playcare facility where child experiments are held captive. The showdown with CatNap occurs in Chapter 3, culminating in the cessation of his dangerous schemes.

