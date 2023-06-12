All pre-registration rewards for The Division Resurgence revealed

The Division Resurgence regional beta is set to go live on June 13, 2023. It will allow fans to try out the new game, which is still in development. The upcoming title comes directly from the French developer Ubisoft, who has become a household name in the gaming community. This is the first instance of The Division IP being launched for mobile devices. Players can also pre-register for the game on their respective platforms (Android and iOS), which comes with several benefits.

Ubisoft has announced that a pre-registration milestone program will be available for the entire community. When a certain number of pre-registrations are complete, players will unlock exclusive rewards. There’s an upper limit on this, but hitting the full milestone can earn everyone some exciting items that they can use in the game.

Let’s look at all the bonus content on offer and how you can get your hands on them.

What are The Division Resurgence pre-registration rewards?

Endr @EndrKID You can pre-register for the division resurgence now?! You can pre-register for the division resurgence now?! https://t.co/W2agZLU2v0

If you’re unaware of the earlier announcements made by Ubisoft, the game takes place in New York City. You’ll be able to increase the immersive feel of the world around you by wearing the NYC Firefighter set. There are four items, and here’s the number of pre-registrations required to unlock them.

Cap – 4 million

Boots – 6 million

Pants – 8 million

Jacket – 10 million

If the pre-registration number hits the 10 million mark, you can enjoy the entire set on your journey. But that’s not all, as Ubisoft has included more rewards for the community.

If the total number of pre-registrations for The Division Resurgence hits the 15 million mark, every community member will get a full set of gold skin camos for their guns. Five weapons will be included in the bundle – each representing a particular type that will be available in the game.

How to get The Division Resurgence pre-registration rewards?

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty The Division Resurgence Trailer.



A Standalone Division mobile game. Are you interested in playing this game?

(Link to pre-register in replies.) The Division Resurgence Trailer.A Standalone Division mobile game. Are you interested in playing this game?(Link to pre-register in replies.) 🚨The Division Resurgence Trailer.🚨 A Standalone Division mobile game. Are you interested in playing this game?(Link to pre-register in replies.) https://t.co/zpcN2nMsRk

The first step is to pre-register for The Division Resurgence using your platform's store. Doing so will help you and the entire community go one step towards unlocking all the rewards.

As per the information from Ubisoft, the pre-registration rewards will be available to all the players. However, they must log in within the first week of the game’s launch. Hence, it’s evident that those joining the bandwagon late will not be able to enjoy the freebies (based on the current plans). Moreover, each account will only be able to get the rewards only once, and they will be equippable from the in-game inventory.

Poll : 0 votes