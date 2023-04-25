Where to find Off-White keys in The Division 2

Off-White Keys are unique elements in The Division 2, which let users open a special crate. These keys work identically to the ivory keys that were used to open a crate found in the White House. To unlock the box at Haven in New York, eight off-white keys will be required. The rewards incorporated will be special, as obtaining all eight off-white keys is pretty hard.

The exquisite item was added to the game as part of the Warlords of New York expansion. Players will have difficulty finding the keys since the game gives no hints about where to search. They should not be concerned since the following article will show them where to find all eight off-white keys in The Division 2.

Where can players find the Off-White keys in The Division 2?

Off-White keys in The Division 2 allow users to open a mystery box located in Haven and can be seen upon loading into the Settlement at the bottom of the lift, which is the new base of operation. It is next to the station where one can change their agent's appearance.

The keys are not easy to collect as you must battle fierce hunters. It would be extremely tough to beat the hunters alone since they are level 40 adversaries with a god-like aim and a presence akin to a real player. Hence, it is recommended to fight these hunters with a group of friends.

There is no shortcut to getting all the Off-White keys, you must beat eight level 40 elite adversaries. Finding hunters is not a simple process, and you must follow a set of instructions to make them spawn. Please take note that each hunter will only drop one key. Players should thus take their time and avoid rushing to open the crate, as doing so can frustrate them.

Four hunters can be found in New York, and the other four can be found in Washington, DC. The Hunters that need to be defeated are mentioned below:

New York

Pier Hunter

School Hunter

Memorial Plaza Hunter

Food Truck Hunter

Washington DC

Construction Hunter

After Dark Hunter

Generator Hunters

Demon Dog Hunter

They are extremely formidable foes, and even as a group, it might be challenging to beat them. Players should thus confront them once they have the greatest gear score attainable.

Rewards from the Off-White Key Chest in The Division 2

Rewards from the Off-White key chest in The Division 2 (Image via YouTube/GCROCK)

After collecting all eight Off-White Keys, players will be able to open the chest and gain a level 40 Hunter-Killer High-End armor with a core attribute of +164,400 armor along with extra qualities such as +9.5% Status Effects and +9.0% Explosive Resistance.

