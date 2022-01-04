All Propaganda Tower locations in Halo Infinite

Propaganda Towers in Halo Infinite are one of the many side activities that players can take on as they travel around the Zeta Halo Ring. While they may not be as important or rewarding as most of the other content in the game, they still provide some Valor and funny moments.

Due to how easy it is to take out the Propaganda Towers, and with how little reward they provide, there are plenty of them scattered around the map. Unlike some of the points of interest like a Forward Operating Base, these Propaganda Towers don't have their own unique names.

Where are the Propaganda Towers located in the Halo Infinite campaign?

The Towers are scattered around the map (Image via Map Genie)

In total, there are 40 different Propaganda Towers that players can find and destroy in Halo Infinite. While each one doesn't have its own named location, there are four different map zones in which players can find a set amount. There is also a map that labels each Propaganda Tower which was created by Map Genie.

Most of the Propaganda Towers are located in the Connections Zone which is the northwest section of the Zeta Halo Ring. There are 18 towers in total within this section of the map. There are another 13 Propaganda Towers located in the Reformation Zone of the ring found in the southern stretch.

There are nine spread between the Lockdown and Graveyards sections of the Halo Infinite map. Lockdown is found in the southwestern part of the map before the Reformation, and Graveyards is in the center. Discovering and taking over Forward Operating Bases in any of these zones will also show the location of Propaganda Towers in the immediate area around the bases. There are 12 Forward Operation Bases in total.

How to take out a Propaganda Tower in Halo Infinite

Propaganda Towers are incredibly easy to take out in the campaign, and they are usually guarded by only a few grunts. The towers that are usually blasting out some trash talk from a grunt always have a bright core in the center of the structure. These are important for easily destroying them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Bursting them down with vehicles will work the fastest, but the Propaganda Towers in Halo Infinite can be taken out by nearly any weapon available to the player.

Edited by Siddharth Satish