All Punishing Gray Raven codes and how to redeem PGR codes (July 2023)

Punishing Gray Raven (PGR) is a popular gacha title from Kuro Game with plenty of constructs for players to choose from. You probably know about the game if you are a Gacha fanatic. However, many gamers are unaware of PGR codes to redeem and get some free in-game items as gifts. The codes for July are now live, and you need to hurry to avail all the gifts offered.

This article shares the active PGR codes for July so far that you can redeem to enjoy gifts from the developer.

All Punishing Gray Raven codes for July 2023

Mentioned below are all the Punishing Gray Raven codes for July revealed so far. The game updates its meta and tweaks its constructs with every update. Even if you cannot keep track of that to choose the right heroes for your team, gifts you might receive using these codes can give you a tactical advantage over your opponents.

However, please note that all these codes have an expiration date. Comment below if any of the codes have expired or are not working.

pgrannlversary0gbpne5v0g

pgrgift0g

grayraven2nd10g

grayraven2nd20g

As per the latest information, the first three codes are available for the Taiwan server of the game, and the first two codes are also available on the Global server. You can follow the game on social media for updates about new codes or other game-related news.

How to redeem PGR codes for July?

Here is an easy step-by-step guide to redeeming all the Punishing Gray Raven codes for July. The process to redeem codes is the same for Android and iOS devices.

Step 1: Launch the game on your device, complete the tutorial, and move on to the lobby or home screen of the game.

Launch the game on your device, complete the tutorial, and move on to the lobby or home screen of the game. Step 2: Find the commander level in the top left corner and tap on it. It will take you to the player information page

Find the commander level in the top left corner and tap on it. It will take you to the player information page Step 3: Find the Gift Code Input box in the lower right corner, just above the logout option on this page. You must enter your codes here and tap the ‘use’ button to redeem the code.

Kuro Game updates the new monthly codes on their official social media handles. You can also follow Sportskeeda for more interesting content about this and other amazing gacha games available on mobile devices for fans of such games.

Poll : 0 votes