All Radio Tower and Keycard locations in Atomfall

Radio Towers are important only if you choose the route suggested by Joyce Tanner in Atomfall. There are three radio towers, one in each of the following locations: Slatten Dale, Skethermoor, and Casterfell Woods. Atomfall offers six endings, each tied to a significant NPC who provides an escape route.

The game's ultimate objective is to escape the quarantine zone, and you can do so by aligning with one of the six NPCs: Joyce Tanner, The Unknown Telephone Caller, Captain Grant Sims, Dr. Garrow, Dr. Alan Holder, or Mother Jago. If you don’t follow Joyce Tanner’s path, the radio towers serve no purpose.

This article will cover the locations of all three radio towers and the keycard locations required to activate them in Atomfall.

Where to find all Radio Towers and their Keycards in Atomfall

Joyce Tanner won’t be available at the beginning of the game. You need to progress a lot before she becomes accessible. First, head inside the Interchange and power up the Interchange Bootstrap. Then, activate the Charlie Data Center. Once done, Joyce Tanner will become available and can be found inside the Charlie Data Center.

If you don’t interact with her, you won’t be able to access the radio towers. When speaking with her, she will mention that she had restored power but couldn’t establish a connection because the operators abandoned their posts due to the quarantine.

Your task is to visit each radio tower, find the corresponding keycard, and release the security lock. Below are the tower locations, along with their respective keycard locations.

Slatten Dale

The Slatten Dale Radio Tower is located on the eastern side of the region at coordinates 31 E, 75.0 N. Beware, as an Outlaw camp is nearby, and they will attack on sight.

Slatten Dale Radio Tower and keycard location in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Slatten Dale Radio Tower Keycard location

The keycard is inside a cave just below the tower. You can reach it in two ways:

Aggressive Approach: Fight through the Outlaw camp and head straight to the quarry that leads to the cave. Stealth Approach: Take a detour around the area to find the quarry with shallow water. Be cautious, as fish will attack, making long exposure to the water dangerous.

To enter the cave, climb the metal beam elevated high enough for you to reach the entrance. Inside, follow the single route until you find a small opening you must climb through. Proceed forward, and you’ll come across a dead body. Search it to obtain the keycard.

Once you have it, return to the Radio Tower and use the keycard to activate it.

Skethermoor

The Skethermoor Radio Tower is located in the southeastern section of the region at 43.1 E, 73.6 N. Inside the tower, you will find a note hinting at the keycard’s location.

Skethermoor Radio Tower and keycard location in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Skethermoor Radio Tower Keycard location

The keycard is inside the Vehicle Storage Bunker at coordinates 43.4 E, 74.6 N, near the Greenhouse landmark, which is easily recognizable due to its blue color.

Outlaws patrol the Greenhouse area, so you can either eliminate them or rush inside the bunker. However, even inside, you will be trespassing, and Protocol Units will attack on sight. Take them out and proceed through the left-side entrance.

Many doors are locked from the inside, but you can navigate through small crawl spaces or climb over obstacles. After climbing through an opening, you’ll see a red-lit chamber. Enter, climb the elevated platform, and crawl through another space on the right to reach another room.

Once there, climb a small flight of stairs to find a table with the Skethermoor Radio Tower Keycard. Return to the radio tower and use the keycard to activate it.

Casterfell Woods

The Casterfell Woods Radio Tower is located near the center of the region at 24.8 E, 89.3 N. Inside, you’ll find a note with a vague hint about the keycard’s location.

Casterfell Woods Radio Tower and keycard location in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Casterfell Woods Radio Tower Keycard location

The keycard is inside Bunker L9, located at 23.3 E, 90.6 N. Enter the facility, but be prepared to face Ferals.

Inside, pull the lever to activate ventilation and clear the radiation smoke. Then, climb the stairs, and on the left-hand table, you’ll find the keycard.

Alternative Safe Approach:

Immediately turn left upon entering the facility.

Climb the elevated portion and crawl through a small opening.

Continue forward, turn right, and locate a ladder.

Use a Radiation Serum before climbing, as radiation exposure is high.

before climbing, as radiation exposure is high. Grab the keycard quickly and exit. Ensure your health is at full to survive the radiation effects if you didn’t use the Radiation Serum.

Once you have the keycard, return to the radio tower and activate it.

By activating all three radio towers, you complete Joyce Tanner’s first objective.

