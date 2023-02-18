All Relic House Robes in Hogwarts Legacy and how to obtain them

Hogwarts Legacy is home to a number of exciting secrets waiting to be discovered. These range from perilous dungeons to varied puzzles scattered around the world. This title offers something to find around nearly every corner.

Among the many collectibles that can be acquired are Relic House Robes. Unsurprisingly, these are cosmetics that can be used by the player and are themed after the four Houses of Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff.

Considering the wide variety of attire that can be bought and donned in Hogwarts Legacy, these make for great additions to the roster. But how can players get their hands on them in the first place? In a nutshell, gamers will need to jump through a few hoops before they can get their hands on the robe that represents their favorite House.

Collect all tokens for each House to unlock the associated Relic Robe in Hogwarts Legacy

The robe for each House can be unlocked in Hogwarts Legacy by filling the House Chest with all associated tokens. You will find such a chest inside the common room of each House.

This title will send aspiring wizards and witches on the hunt for tokens around the school. As you explore the indoors of Hogwarts, you may come across House Cabinets dotted around the magical castle. These contain tokens that are crucial to opening the House Chest.

To open them, you will need to find the Daedalian keys. These are winged items seen in the first Harry Potter book and movie as Harry, Hermoine, and Ron brave the treacherous depths of Hogwarts' underground area to track down the sorcerer's stone.

Often, these keys will not be found far from the House Cabinet itself. Once you spot a Daedalian Key, you must follow its trail leading to the tokens. Interact with the cabinet to initiate a simple mini-game. You will see an overview of the keyhole with a Daedalian Key buzzing across it.

The goal is to thrust the key into the hole as it zips over the latter. The mini-game can take some to get used to, but it is a fairly easy undertaking.

However, Each House Chest requires 16 tokens to open. Since there are only 16 tokens to be found in each playthrough of Hogwarts Legacy, you will only receive the Relic House Robe for the House you belong to. This means that Gryffindors will be unable to get the Relic House Robe for Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin. This may be good or bad depending on the player, as not many would be willing to track down a total of 64 tokens for each of the four House Chests.

Below are the locations where you can find each House Cabinet around Hogwarts:

Key 1: Astronomy Tower

Key 2: Defense Against the Dark Arts Tower

Key 3: Potions Classroom

Key 4 and 5: Central Hall

Key 6: Library

Key 7, 8, and 9: Great Hall

Key 10: Grand Staircase Tower

Key 11 and 12: Faculty Tower

Key 13: Clock Tower Courtyard

Key 14: Bell Tower Courtyard

Key 15 and 16: The Map Chamber

Hogwarts Legacy is available for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's PS4 and Xbox One versions will be launched on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch will get this title on July 25, 2023.

