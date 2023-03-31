All Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 7 collectibles and where to find them

Resident Evil 4 Remake features numerous collectibles that are scattered throughout the game's map. These items can range from small trinkets with little value to powerful weapons that can have a significant impact on gameplay.

The number of collectibles available in each chapter of the game varies, with Chapter 7 containing a particularly high number of them. In this article, we will list all of the collectibles that can be found in Chapter 7 of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Chapter 7 in Resident Evil 4 Remake has a lot of collectibles

The following are the collectibles that can be grabbed in Chapter 7 of Resident Evil 4 Remake:

1) Vintage Compass

The Vintage Compass (Image via Capcom)

Navigate to the small tunnel next to the merchant's room to get access to the back of the room and a chest. Open the chest to collect the Vintage Compass in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

2) Boot Knife

The Boot Knife (Image via Capcom)

Go to the Chappel, and an infected enemy will transform itself into its true form. Taking it down will drop the Boot Knife, which can then be picked up from his body.

3) Elegant Bangle

The Elegant Bangle (Image via Capcom)

Head towards the Castle Gate, and after reaching the top of the stairs, turn right and then left to cross the bridge and drop down the cracked area to reach the cannon. Go around and shoot the caged vessel to elevate the cannon to the upper level.

Take the path that is opposite the cannon and climb up the ladder. From there, follow the path until you come across a treasure box that contains the Elegant Bangle.

4) Overkill Achievement

Shooting the cannon (Image via Capcom)

To unlock the Overkill Achievement, you should head back to the cannon area and use the cannon to decimate a Zealot who will try to grab Ashley.

5) Castle Treasure Map

Castle Treasure Map (Image via Capcom)

A merchant will be present inside the castle, and he can be approached to complete a merchant request contract. He will also trade the Castle Treasure Map for three Spinels in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

6) Elegant Perfume Bottle

Elegant Perfume Bottle (Image via Capcom)

Go to the Audience Chamber and head towards the high wall on the left and crouch to boost Ashley over the wall. After she opens the grill door, navigate to the right side to unlock the treasure chest and grab the Elegant Perfume Bottle.

7) Ruby

Picking up the Ruby (Image via Capcom)

After picking up the Elegant Perfume Bottle, follow the main story path and enter through the crack in the wall and turn left. Shoot the vessel hanging from the top and collect the Ruby in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

8) Never Heard It Coming Achievement

Killing the Garrador (Image via Capcom)

Progress through the main mission and grab the Dungeon Key. After acquiring the key, you should turn back and fall down to trigger a cutscene. Following the cutscene, the Garrador will appear tied to the nearby wall.

To defeat the Garrador with a knife, you must follow the hallway's route and turn right to hide. Once the Garrador has calmed down, you should stab it in the back five times to defeat it.

It's important to note that using any other weapon besides the knife will not trigger the Never Heard It Coming achievement.

9) Spinel

The Spinel location (Image via Capcom)

After obtaining the Dungeon Key and defeating the Garrador, return upstairs through the Dungeon and climb up the ladder. Take a right turn and then another right turn to find a table on the left side. On top of the table, you can find a Spinel collectible in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

10) Castellan

The Castellan in Chapter 7 (Image via Capcom)

After picking up the Spinel, turn immediately right to notice a Spinel moving its hands above the shelf. Shooting it will bring you one step closer to unlocking the Primal Knife.

11) Gold Bangle

The Gold Bangle (Image via Capcom)

Navigate to the Treasury and solve the puzzles to unlock the gate. Enter the room and turn right to find the chest containing the Gold Bangle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

12) Golden Hourglass

The Golden Hourglass (Image via Capcom)

Immediately after picking up the Gold Bangle, head through the door on the left and turn right to reach the end of the balcony. Kick down the ladder and turn back, heading to the right side. Jump over the chandeliers to reach the other side, then turn right again. Drop through the hole and open the chest to obtain the Golden Hourglass.

