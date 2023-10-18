Rodeo Riders is the latest event in Monopoly Go. Arriving just after the conclusion of the Creative Accounting event, it brings plenty of fresh prizes for the tycoons.

Starting on October 18, 2023, Rodeo Riders invites you to hop on your rodeos and complete as many milestones as possible to win big and complete the boards faster.

This three-day event has plenty of free dice rolls, sticker packs, cash rewards, and more. Try to land on specific tiles to gather points and complete as many milestones as possible within the event period.

All Rodeo Riders rewards in Monopoly Go

Expand Tweet

Rodeo Riders in Monopoly Go will be live in the game from October 18 to October 21, 2023, bringing 42 milestones for you to complete. There are plenty of amazing prizes that tycoons can get from this event. Here is the complete list of the milestones, requisite points, and rewards for the event.

Milestones Points Rewards 1 5 Cash Rewards 2 5 10 dice rolls 3 10 Green Sticker Pack 4 50 130 dice rolls 5 15 Cash Rewards 6 15 Green Sticker Pack 7 15 Cash Rewards 8 20 Cash Rewards 9 100 225 dice rolls 10 25 Cash Rewards 11 25 Blue Green Sticker Pack 12 30 Cash Rewards 13 250 480 dice rolls 14 35 Cash Rewards 15 40 Orange Sticker Pack 16 45 Cash Rewards 17 400 750 dice rolls 18 50 Cash Rewards 19 75 Pink Sticker Pack 20 60 Cash Rewards 21 700 1.1K dice rolls 22 60 Orange Sticker Pack 23 65 Cash Rewards 24 70 Cash Rewards 25 80 100dice rolls 26 500 Cash Rewards 27 150 Blue Sticker Pack 28 200 250 dice rolls 29 250 Cash Rewards 30 1.2K 2K dice rolls 31 300 Cash Rewards 32 400 Blue Sticker Pack 33 500 Cash Rewards 34 1.8K 2.7K dice rolls 35 550 Pink Sticker Pack 36 600 Cash Rewards 37 700 800 dice rolls 38 1.3K Cash Rewards 39 750 900 dice rolls 40 800 Golden Blue Sticker Pack 41 900 Cash Rewards 42 4.3K Golden Sticker Pack and 7K dice rolls

The complete list of milestones was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @itsjakesm. He is an avid MoGoer and a reliable source for game-related news.

You can find plenty of amazing Sticker Packs in the “Rewards” section. Collect them all and trade the extra ones with your friends to complete the Sticker Albums, and you can earn more rewards from there.

The developer, Scopely, used to prohibit players from trading gold cards, however, now they are allowing players from some regions to trade them as well. Find out more about trading gold cards here.

How to win more in Rodeo Riders in Monopoly Go?

Tips to win more in Rodeo Riders event (Image via Scopely)

As with all the previous events, the Rodeo Riders in Monopoly Go will also need to land on some specific tiles to collect points to complete milestones and earn more rewards. You must land on the Tax and Utility tiles on your board to earn the points. You can earn three points for landing on the Tax tiles and two points for landing on the Utility tiles each time.

While this will be enough to complete the initial milestones, you can use roll multipliers to earn more points with each roll when you need hundreds or thousands of points to clear a milestone. Check out the detailed guide to learn the tips and tricks to use roll multipliers.

Completing Rodeo Riders in Monopoly Go will require plenty of dice rolls. You can refill your stock by capitalizing on the free dice rolls the game provides to the tycoons.