All Rodeo Riders in Monopoly Go rewards and more

Rodeo Riders, Monopoly Go
Check out all event rewards and more for Rodeo Riders in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Rodeo Riders is the latest event in Monopoly Go. Arriving just after the conclusion of the Creative Accounting event, it brings plenty of fresh prizes for the tycoons.

Starting on October 18, 2023, Rodeo Riders invites you to hop on your rodeos and complete as many milestones as possible to win big and complete the boards faster.

This three-day event has plenty of free dice rolls, sticker packs, cash rewards, and more. Try to land on specific tiles to gather points and complete as many milestones as possible within the event period.

All Rodeo Riders rewards in Monopoly Go

Rodeo Riders in Monopoly Go will be live in the game from October 18 to October 21, 2023, bringing 42 milestones for you to complete. There are plenty of amazing prizes that tycoons can get from this event. Here is the complete list of the milestones, requisite points, and rewards for the event.

Milestones

Points

Rewards

1

5

Cash Rewards

2

5

10 dice rolls

3

10

Green Sticker Pack

4

50

130 dice rolls

5

15

Cash Rewards

6

15

Green Sticker Pack

7

15

Cash Rewards

8

20

Cash Rewards

9

100

225 dice rolls

10

25

Cash Rewards

11

25

Blue Green Sticker Pack

12

30

Cash Rewards

13

250

480 dice rolls

14

35

Cash Rewards

15

40

Orange Sticker Pack

16

45

Cash Rewards

17

400

750 dice rolls

18

50

Cash Rewards

19

75

Pink Sticker Pack

20

60

Cash Rewards

21

700

1.1K dice rolls

22

60

Orange Sticker Pack

23

65

Cash Rewards

24

70

Cash Rewards

25

80

100dice rolls

26

500

Cash Rewards

27

150

Blue Sticker Pack

28

200

250 dice rolls

29

250

Cash Rewards

30

1.2K

2K dice rolls

31

300

Cash Rewards

32

400

Blue Sticker Pack

33

500

Cash Rewards

34

1.8K

2.7K dice rolls

35

550

Pink Sticker Pack

36

600

Cash Rewards

37

700

800 dice rolls

38

1.3K

Cash Rewards

39

750

900 dice rolls

40

800

Golden Blue Sticker Pack

41

900

Cash Rewards

42

4.3K

Golden Sticker Pack and 7K dice rolls

The complete list of milestones was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @itsjakesm. He is an avid MoGoer and a reliable source for game-related news.

You can find plenty of amazing Sticker Packs in the “Rewards” section. Collect them all and trade the extra ones with your friends to complete the Sticker Albums, and you can earn more rewards from there.

The developer, Scopely, used to prohibit players from trading gold cards, however, now they are allowing players from some regions to trade them as well. Find out more about trading gold cards here.

How to win more in Rodeo Riders in Monopoly Go?

Tips to win more in Rodeo Riders event (Image via Scopely)
Tips to win more in Rodeo Riders event (Image via Scopely)

As with all the previous events, the Rodeo Riders in Monopoly Go will also need to land on some specific tiles to collect points to complete milestones and earn more rewards. You must land on the Tax and Utility tiles on your board to earn the points. You can earn three points for landing on the Tax tiles and two points for landing on the Utility tiles each time.

While this will be enough to complete the initial milestones, you can use roll multipliers to earn more points with each roll when you need hundreds or thousands of points to clear a milestone. Check out the detailed guide to learn the tips and tricks to use roll multipliers.

Completing Rodeo Riders in Monopoly Go will require plenty of dice rolls. You can refill your stock by capitalizing on the free dice rolls the game provides to the tycoons.

Quick Links

