×
Create
Notifications

All sea creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A complete list of all the deep sea creatures players can interact with in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Evening Standard)
A complete list of all the deep sea creatures players can interact with in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Evening Standard)
Riddhima Pal
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 17, 2022 09:19 PM IST
Feature

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been an extremely well-loved game since its release in March 2020, but many spheres have opened up for the title ever since diving was introduced to the game.

Players can equip themselves with a wet suit and set out to explore the vast seas beyond their islands and look for various goods that they can use as resources on their island.

Players can find a bunch of different critters in the sea when they set out to explore it, be it fish, bugs, or deep sea creatures.

There are several things players can do with these critters once they find them, but to do so, players must be familiar with all the different kinds of critters the game has to offer.

Here is a complete list of all the sea creatures that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can see in their favorite Nintendo title.

youtube-cover

All sea creatures players can find in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are about 40 different kinds of sea creatures that players can find in New Horizons. However, their availability varies depending on the time of day or season and a bunch of other factors.

Here are all the different kinds of sea creatures players can see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, along with their details.

Sea CreatureValueAvailability (Time of the day)Availability (Time of the year/Hemisphere)
1Seaweed600All dayOctober-July (Northern) / April-January (Southern)
2Sea grapes900All dayJune-September (Northern) / December-March (Southern)
3Sea cucumber500All dayNovember-April (Northern) / May-October (Southern)
4Sea pig10,0004 p.m. - 9 a .m.November-February (Northern) / May-August (Southern)
5Sea star500All dayYear-round (Northern and Southern)
6Sea urchin1,700All dayMay-September (Northern) / November-March (Southern)
7Slate pencil urchin2,0004 p.m. - 9 a.m.May-September (Northern) / November-March (Southern)
8Sea anemone500All dayYear-round (Northern and Southern)
9Moon jellyfish600All dayJuly-September (Northern) / January-March (Southern)
10Sea slug600All dayYear-round (Northern and Southern)
11Pearl oyster2,800All dayYear-round (Northern and Southern)
12Mussel1,500All dayJune-December (Northern) / December-June (Southern)
13Oyster1,100All daySeptember-February (Northern) / March-August (Southern)
14Scallop1,200All dayYear-round (Northern and Southern)
15Whelk1,000All dayYear-round (Northern and Southern)
16Turban shell1,000All dayMarch-May, September-December (Northern) / March-June, September-November (Southern)
17Abalone2,0004 p.m. - 9 a.m.June-January (Northern) / December-July (Southern)
18Gigas giant clam15,000All dayMay-September (Northern) / November-March (Southern)
19Chambered nautilus1,8004 p.m. - 9 a.m.March-June, September-November (Northern) / September-December, March-May (Southern)
20Octopus1,200All dayYear-round (Northern and Southern)
21Umbrella octopus6,000All dayMarch-May, September-November (Northern and Southern)
22Vampire squid10,0004 p.m. - 9 a.m.May-August (Northern) / November-February (Southern)
23Firefly squid1,4009 p.m. - 4 a.m.March-June (Northern) / September-December (Southern)
24Gazami crab2,200All dayJune-November (Northern) / December-May (Southern)
25Dungeoness crab1,900All dayNovember-May (Northern) / May-November (Southern)
26Snow crab6,000All dayNovember-April (Northern) / May-October (Southern)
27Red king crab8,000All dayNovember-March (Northern) / May-September (Southern)
28Acorn barnacle600All dayYear-round (Northern and Southern)
29Spider crab12,000All dayMarch-April (Northern) / September-October (Southern)
30Tiger prawn3,0004 p.m. - 9 a.m.June-September (Northern) / December-March (Southern)
31Sweet shrimp1,4004 p.m. - 9 a.m.September-February (Northern) / March-August (Southern)
32Mantis shrimp2,5004 p.m. - 9 a.m.Year-round (Northern and Southern)
33Spiny Lobster5,0009 p.m. - 4 a.m.October-December (Northern) / April-June (Southern)
34Lobster4,500All dayApril-June, December-January (Northern) / October-December, June-July (Southern)
35Giant isopod12,0009 a.m. - 4 p.m., 9 p.m. - 4 a.m.July-October (Northern) / January-April (Southern)
36Horseshoe crab2,5009 p.m. - 4 a.m.July-September (Northern) / January-March (Southern)
37Sea pineapple1,500All dayApril-August (Northern) / December-July (Southern)
38Spotted garden eel1,1004 a.m. - 9 p.m.May-October (Northern) / November-April (Southern)
39Flatworm7004 p.m. - 9 a.m.August-September (Northern) / February-March (Southern)
40Venus' flower basket5,000All dayOctober-February (Northern) / April-August (Southern)

New Horizons players can spot these kinds of deep sea creatures on their islands at various times of the day and year, depending on the hemisphere they are playing from.

youtube-cover

Players can have many different uses for these deep sea creatures that they catch in the game. They have to set out into the sea in their wet suit, after which they can press A to swim around and Y to pick up any critters they spot along the way.

Once they have caught the critters, players have two choices. First, they can sell the item to the Nook brothers or C.J., whoever is willing to offer a higher price for the same. Players can also donate the sea creature to Blathers at the Museum, who will put it up for display in the Museum.

youtube-cover

While players will not have any financial gain from handing over the sea creature to Blathers, they can expand their Museum and increase their collection by doing so. It is always more advisable to hand over the first of every kind of critter to Blathers since it helps expand the Museum.

Players will always encounter more of the same kind of sea creatures, so they can always sell these sea creatures after they have donated the first to the Museum.

Also Read Article Continues below

Furthermore, the kind of sea creatures that players encounter changes every month, as New Horizons islands experience a reshuffling in the critter collection every month. This helps keep things versatile for players and keeps them coming back to the game for more sea creatures every month.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी