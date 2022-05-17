All sea creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been an extremely well-loved game since its release in March 2020, but many spheres have opened up for the title ever since diving was introduced to the game.

Players can equip themselves with a wet suit and set out to explore the vast seas beyond their islands and look for various goods that they can use as resources on their island.

Players can find a bunch of different critters in the sea when they set out to explore it, be it fish, bugs, or deep sea creatures.

There are several things players can do with these critters once they find them, but to do so, players must be familiar with all the different kinds of critters the game has to offer.

Here is a complete list of all the sea creatures that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can see in their favorite Nintendo title.

All sea creatures players can find in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are about 40 different kinds of sea creatures that players can find in New Horizons. However, their availability varies depending on the time of day or season and a bunch of other factors.

Here are all the different kinds of sea creatures players can see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, along with their details.

Sea Creature Value Availability (Time of the day) Availability (Time of the year/Hemisphere) 1 Seaweed 600 All day October-July (Northern) / April-January (Southern) 2 Sea grapes 900 All day June-September (Northern) / December-March (Southern) 3 Sea cucumber 500 All day November-April (Northern) / May-October (Southern) 4 Sea pig 10,000 4 p.m. - 9 a .m. November-February (Northern) / May-August (Southern) 5 Sea star 500 All day Year-round (Northern and Southern) 6 Sea urchin 1,700 All day May-September (Northern) / November-March (Southern) 7 Slate pencil urchin 2,000 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. May-September (Northern) / November-March (Southern) 8 Sea anemone 500 All day Year-round (Northern and Southern) 9 Moon jellyfish 600 All day July-September (Northern) / January-March (Southern) 10 Sea slug 600 All day Year-round (Northern and Southern) 11 Pearl oyster 2,800 All day Year-round (Northern and Southern) 12 Mussel 1,500 All day June-December (Northern) / December-June (Southern) 13 Oyster 1,100 All day September-February (Northern) / March-August (Southern) 14 Scallop 1,200 All day Year-round (Northern and Southern) 15 Whelk 1,000 All day Year-round (Northern and Southern) 16 Turban shell 1,000 All day March-May, September-December (Northern) / March-June, September-November (Southern) 17 Abalone 2,000 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. June-January (Northern) / December-July (Southern) 18 Gigas giant clam 15,000 All day May-September (Northern) / November-March (Southern) 19 Chambered nautilus 1,800 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. March-June, September-November (Northern) / September-December, March-May (Southern) 20 Octopus 1,200 All day Year-round (Northern and Southern) 21 Umbrella octopus 6,000 All day March-May, September-November (Northern and Southern) 22 Vampire squid 10,000 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. May-August (Northern) / November-February (Southern) 23 Firefly squid 1,400 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. March-June (Northern) / September-December (Southern) 24 Gazami crab 2,200 All day June-November (Northern) / December-May (Southern) 25 Dungeoness crab 1,900 All day November-May (Northern) / May-November (Southern) 26 Snow crab 6,000 All day November-April (Northern) / May-October (Southern) 27 Red king crab 8,000 All day November-March (Northern) / May-September (Southern) 28 Acorn barnacle 600 All day Year-round (Northern and Southern) 29 Spider crab 12,000 All day March-April (Northern) / September-October (Southern) 30 Tiger prawn 3,000 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. June-September (Northern) / December-March (Southern) 31 Sweet shrimp 1,400 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. September-February (Northern) / March-August (Southern) 32 Mantis shrimp 2,500 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Year-round (Northern and Southern) 33 Spiny Lobster 5,000 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. October-December (Northern) / April-June (Southern) 34 Lobster 4,500 All day April-June, December-January (Northern) / October-December, June-July (Southern) 35 Giant isopod 12,000 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. July-October (Northern) / January-April (Southern) 36 Horseshoe crab 2,500 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. July-September (Northern) / January-March (Southern) 37 Sea pineapple 1,500 All day April-August (Northern) / December-July (Southern) 38 Spotted garden eel 1,100 4 a.m. - 9 p.m. May-October (Northern) / November-April (Southern) 39 Flatworm 700 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. August-September (Northern) / February-March (Southern) 40 Venus' flower basket 5,000 All day October-February (Northern) / April-August (Southern)

New Horizons players can spot these kinds of deep sea creatures on their islands at various times of the day and year, depending on the hemisphere they are playing from.

Players can have many different uses for these deep sea creatures that they catch in the game. They have to set out into the sea in their wet suit, after which they can press A to swim around and Y to pick up any critters they spot along the way.

Once they have caught the critters, players have two choices. First, they can sell the item to the Nook brothers or C.J., whoever is willing to offer a higher price for the same. Players can also donate the sea creature to Blathers at the Museum, who will put it up for display in the Museum.

While players will not have any financial gain from handing over the sea creature to Blathers, they can expand their Museum and increase their collection by doing so. It is always more advisable to hand over the first of every kind of critter to Blathers since it helps expand the Museum.

Players will always encounter more of the same kind of sea creatures, so they can always sell these sea creatures after they have donated the first to the Museum.

Furthermore, the kind of sea creatures that players encounter changes every month, as New Horizons islands experience a reshuffling in the critter collection every month. This helps keep things versatile for players and keeps them coming back to the game for more sea creatures every month.

