Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures arriving and leaving in May 2022

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players get to interact with a bunch of different critters throughout the year. They can catch these critters and then decide between donating the items to Blathers at the Museum or selling them to the Nook brothers or C.J., whoever offers them the highest price.

However, the critters that players get to see on their island change every month. Here are all the different critters players can expect to see on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in May 2022.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures arriving in May 2022

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will see a major reshuffling of sea creatures during the month of May. Depending on the hemisphere that players belong to, they can see a different set of sea creatures on their island.

Spring is in full bloom in the Northern Hemisphere, and players will be able to see the following sea creatures on their islands this month:

Sea Urchin

Slate Pencil Urchin

Gigas Giant Clam

Vampire Squid

Spotted Garden Eel

The Southern Hemisphere, on the other hand, is experiencing the last month of fall in May. Here are the sea creatures that players from the southern hemisphere can see on their islands this month:

Sea Cucumber

Sea Pig

Dungeness Crab

Snow Crab

Red King Crab

These are all sea creatures arriving in New Horizons islands in both hemispheres in May 2022.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures leaving islands in May 2022

Just as there are sea creatures arriving to islands in New Horizons, there are also several sea creatures who bid farewell to make space for the new ones. However, similar to the sea creatures arriving on New Horizons islands, the sea creatures who leave also vary from hemisphere to hemisphere.

Here are all the sea creatures that New Horizons players in the Northern Hemisphere bid adieu to in May 2022:

Turban Shell

Umbrella Octopus

Dungeness Crab

Similarly, there are also a few sea creatures who will leave the southern hemisphere in New Horizons:

Chambered Nautilus

Umbrella Octopus

Gazami Crab

janedivision @janedivision me and this gazami crab absolutely vibing at 2am #ACNH me and this gazami crab absolutely vibing at 2am #ACNH https://t.co/aOlAG2cVon

The constant reshuffling of critters in New Horizons every month is beneficial for players since it helps keep the game fresh and interesting, giving them something new to come back to each month. Catching these sea creatures requires specific conditions, providing players with a challenge to complete every month.

Edited by Saman