There are a great number of options for you to help your characters get more powerful in Octopath Traveler 2. Although defeating enemies and leveling up is the most straightforward way of going about it, you can also make your party more versatile by unlocking Secondary Jobs and EX Skills for them.

Unlike in the first Octopath Traveler title, unlocking Secondary Jobs in the prequel is somewhat different, which is why several fans in the community are having some trouble accessing this feature in the game.

Secondary Jobs will allow your character to access newer weapons and outfits, helping them grow more powerful as the game progresses, making it one of the core mechanics that you must learn.

Today’s guide will go over Secondary Jobs and EX Skills in Octopath Traveler 2 and how you can unlock them.

Unlocking Secondary Jobs in Octopath Traveler 2

To unlock Secondary Jobs in Octopath Travel 2, you're required to get your hands on a job license for it. You will only be able to get the secondary job license that you want by making your way to the guild that's associated with it. To get a job license, you must first:

Find the guild that's associated with the job that you want your character to change to. This will take a fair bit of exploration, but isn't very complicated to pull off.

Upon finding the guild, your next step will be to interact with the guild master, who will then provide you with the license for the secondary job.

You will need to give the licence to the secondary character whom you wish to give a secondary job to, and this will unlock the additional class for them automatically.

For additional licenses, simply talking to the guild master won't allow you to obtain one as you'll have to complete additional tasks for that specific guild. Considering that you can have up to three characters with the same class in your party, you can do two missions for the guild to get your hands on two additional secondary job licenses in Octopath Traveler 2.

Secondary Job Guilds in Octopath Traveler 2

Given below is a list of all the guilds with their associated Secondary Job Licenses:

Apothecary Secondary Job

Apothecaries Guild

Cleric Secondary Job

Clerics Guild

Dancer Secondary Job

Dancers Guild

Hunter Secondary Job

Hunters Guild

Merchant Secondary Job

Merchants Guild

Scholar Secondary Job

Scholars Guild

Thief Secondary Job

Thieves Guild

Warrior Secondary Job

Warriors Guild

Inventor Secondary Job

Inventors Guild

Armsmaster Secondary Job

Armsmasters Guild

Arcanist Secondary Job

Arcanists Guild

Conjurer Secondary Job

Conjurers Guild

Obtaining EX Skills in Octopath Traveler 2

EX Skills are the brand new combat mechanics that were added in Octopath Traveler 2, which, when used correctly, will allow you to have a much easier time in numerous late-game encounters. EX Skills can be unlocked from Shrines that are directly related to the class, with their locations listed below:

Apothecary EX Skill

Altar of the Charitable

Cleric EX Skill

Altar of the Flamebringer

Dancer EX Skill

Altar of the Lady of Grace

Hunter EX Skill

Altar of the Huntress

Merchant EX Skill

Altar of the Trader

Scholar EX Skill

Altar of the Scholarking

Thief EX Skill

Altar of the Prince of Thieves

Warrior EX Skill

Altar of the Thunderblade

As EX Skills are incredibly important in making progression easier in Octopath Traveler 2, it’s best if you start unlocking them as soon as possible.

