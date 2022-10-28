All Star Ocean: The Divine Force playable characters

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is the latest action RPG from Square Enix and tri-Ace, and with it comes the blend of sci-fi and fantasy that fans expect from the game. However, there are several characters that can join the party.

Like some of the older Star Ocean games, players have a choice of the main protagonist, which will influence the overall story in the future. Raymond’s story is more science-fiction, whereas Laeticia’s is grounded more in a fantasy tale. Who else can join the cast of Star Ocean: The Divine Force, though?

Who can join your party in Star Ocean: The Divine Force?

1) Star Ocean: The Divine Force protagonist choice - Raymond Lawrence

Raymond Lawrence showed up early in the game as his starship, Ydas, crashed. Separated from his crew, Raymond is trying to get back among the stars. This leads him to cooperate with Laeticia Aucerius, as she is familiar with the lay of the land, unlike him.

He wields a mighty greatsword in combat and has a great deal of tech and knowledge that Laeticia and her allies do not have access to.

2) Star Ocean: The Divine Force protagonist choice - Laeticia Aucerius

Laeticia Aucerius is the Crown Princess of Aucerius, on this planet - Aster IV. Her story is more fantasy-based and is always accompanied by her knight, Albaird Bergholm. Laeticia Aucerius is kind and caring, quick to try and do the right thing, even when it comes to strangers.

Though her armor appears fairly bulky, the princess is quick on the battlefield. She wields two swords, dealing her damage in rapid strikes instead of the heavy-handed blows of Raymond.

3) Albaird Bergholm - Laeticia’s attendant and knight

Stuffy to the point of comedy, Albaird Bergholm is always worried about Laeticia throughout the course of Star Ocean: The Divine Force. Though he starts with a greatsword, he hands that, unwillingly, over to Raymond. He then deploys his real weapons, a pair of chakrams.

Although Laeticia’s knight, he is also a capable semiomancer (spellcaster), using ranged spells and throwing his chakram to devastate his opponents from a safe distance. Another interesting facet about Albaird is that his left arm is covered all the way to his fingertips. It is linked to his backstory and is perhaps why he often appears ill or frail.

4) Elena - Raymond’s first officer

The first officer of the Ydas, Elena, is calm, collected, and clever - all of the things Raymond isn’t. She does pretty much everything on the merchant ship Ydas, making her a trusted, reliable ally. She’s also an android manufactured by Arnold Robotics, though she can often seem “almost human.”

Unlike other Star Ocean: The Divine Force party members, she has a variety of weapons she can employ, including Scythes, Whips, and Spears. She can use a wide assortment of combat implements that morph and change as she needs them.

5) Nina Deforges - A cheerful iatrimancer from Delryk

Early in the story, the party has a need for a healer, and this is where they meet the young iatriamancy prodigy, Nina Deforges. She seeks to find a cure for a deadly disease, and for this reason (among others), she joins the party in their time of need.

Her role on the team is as a healer and buffer. She can create area-of-effect healing spells and buffs for a variety of stats. Her weapon is a handbell, but she seldom finds herself mixing it up in combat.

6) Midas Felgreed - Grumpy hermit, but brilliant semiomancer

Midas Felgreed may have a name that sounds like a villain, but he joins the party nonetheless. Once a servant of the Kingdom of Aucerius, he was exiled from the kingdom in disgrace. A brilliant engineer and semiomancer, he’s also particularly grumpy.

He’s a powerful magic user (semiomancer) with long casting times and tremendous damage. He’s worth having if that’s your style of gameplay. His weapon of choice is a cane, alongside his incredible magical attacks.

7) Malkya Trathan - Leader of the Trathen of Nihlbeth

Malkya Trathen is a character with a long history with not only Midas Felgreed but Laeticia Aucerius and Albaird Bergholm as well. She’s eager to help the group out as well. Her tribe specializes in shapeshifting, and Malkya can extend her limbs at will. This is incredibly useful in combat, where she batters opponents with brass knuckles.

8) Marielle L. Kenny - Vice-captain of the Federation battleship Astoria

If Marielle’s name sounds familiar, that’s because she is a part of the famous Star Ocean family of the same name - the Kenny family. Vice-captain in the Federation, she was trained in combat by her grandparents, making her efficient and deadly in both ranged and close-quarter combat.

She does not wish to be a hero and only wants to do her duty to the Federation. Thanks to both of her grandparents, she is solid in both ranged and melee combat.

9) Theo Klemrath - Military commander and member of the Aucerian royal family

Laeticia's cousin, Theo, joined the party during her route to Star Ocean: The Divine Force. A friend to Albaird, he’s also a commander in the Aucerian Navy. These family members reunite during the Vey’l Empire conflict, and Theo is an optional playable character.

He excels in melee combat with his halberd, is able to pierce through foes, and also has useful long-range skills on top of that.

10) J.J. - A fully mechanized swordsman

Very little is known about Star Ocean: The Divine Force’s J.J. He is fully integrated with Scorpium and is calm, fair, and respectful. However, he’s also a killing machine, a fully-capable mechanized swordsman.

He’s only unlockable during Raymond’s storyline and wields a katana. He has two styles of swordplay. One features long casting times with devastating damage that does not use up his VA gauge, and the other is a counter-attack system.

These are all playable characters in Star Ocean: The Divine Force, with everyone playable in a normal playthrough, exempting the two characters that are exclusive to one story path or the other.

