5 PlayStation games that are highly likely to be showcased at the State of Play event (and 5 that would be a great surprise)

PlayStation has announced a State of Play event on June 2, 2022, promising 30 minutes of new announcements and reveals. Set to showcase many third-party game trailers, it is possibly a clear competitive move against Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda games showcase.

There are a host of upcoming games for the PlayStation that this event might showcase, with many people hoping for some news regarding some first-party games as well, even though it has not been specifically mentioned. Regardless, there are some likely probabilities and a few possible surprises.

As the event draws near, here are five video games that are quite likely to make an appearance in this PlayStation showcase, simply because their release date is slowly drawing closer, Alongside, there are also five games that might make a surprise showing as well.

5 games that are highly likely for the PlayStation State of Play event

5) Hogwarts: Legacy

Avalanche Software’s newest production, Hogwarts: Legacy, is a game set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter and lets players step into the life of a fifth-year student. The action role-playing video game, set in the 1800s amidst a rising Goblin Rebellion, is set to release sometime in later 2022.

The game features a variety of locations to explore, primarily the iconic Hogwarts castle, Hogsmeade Village, and the Forbidden Forest, to name a few. Players will also be attending classes and learning different spells to use in the open world. A morality system is also at play, which determines certain types of spells the players may have access to, among other things.

With the second half of 2022 almost upon us, a new announcement featuring a release date will not go amiss at the upcoming PlayStation State of Play event. Perhaps along with a story trailer and or a handful of new gameplay mechanics to showcase as well.

4) Little Devil Inside

Developed by Neostream Interactive, Little Devil Inside is an indie action-adventure video game set to be released in late 2022 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox with a later release for the Nintendo Switch. The game incorporates elements of survival games as well, although it is not too intense compared to other games of the genre, according to the developers.

Following the story of an explorer, the single-player makes the protagonist seek out supernatural occurrences as well as monsters in an open-world, which is inspired from the 19th century era. The gameplay also features survival and combat along with an emphasis on exploration. The story is set in diverse environments, including snow, desert, mountain, forest and swamplands.

Last seen in the PlayStation State of Play event in October 2021, the game has a high chance of showing up again for a release date announcement in the upcoming event.

3) Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Developed by tri-Ace, Star Ocean: The Divine Force is an upcoming action role-playing game set to be released in 2022 for the PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series X/S and One, and PC. The eleventh entry in the series is set to bring back the branching narrative model, which was a series highlight, changing how the story progresses based on player choice.

There are two protagonists in this game, although players can control all the party members in combat. Combat itself is said to be a diverse approach, with players having a choice on how to deal with each encounter. The debut trailer was released at the State of Play event in October 2021.

Depending on the line-up for the upcoming event, PlayStaton might showcase Star Ocean: The Divine Force with a release date. Although with other prominent Square Enix titles already in the works, the game might get pushed.

2) Forspoken

Developed by studio Luminous Productions, Forspoken is a new IP set in the fantastical world of Athia with protagonist Frey Holland. While the game is set to be released on October 11, 2022, there have been rumors of an inevitable delay.

The story starts off as Frey is whisked off to a different land of magic and supernatural dangers, away from her mundane life in Manhattan, New York. There she learns of the Tantas, the tyrannical rulers of the land, who subjugate the people. She also comes across a magical sentient talking bracelet known as Cuff.

The gameplay seems to be dynamic and enjoyable, with Frey’s supernatural abilities being used in and out of combat. While fighting, she can use a ton of elemental as well as magical attacks. Whereas, she may also use certain ones while traversing, giving herself a speed boost as well as exceptional parkour abilities.

1) Street Fighter 6

Capcom and PlayStation have had a strong relationship when it comes to Street Fighter, which will feature the official announcement reveal for the sixth game in the series. After all, it has been six years since the last Street Fighter game.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Street Fighter is a 2D fighting game that sees its origins all the way back in 1987. The title provided a plethora of characters to choose from and allowed 1v1 player matches.

Each character had their own movesets and superpowered abilities, with some being so iconic that they have become synonymous with the series. One such example is the Hadouken. The series also had a live action movie adaptation in 1994, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raul Julia.

5 games would be a surprise in the PlayStation State of Play event

5) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Considering that the PlayStation blog did not mention any first-party games for this event, this one probably would not be a possible contender for the showcase. If it did, it would be the biggest surprise. Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man took the gaming industry by storm, delivering a near blockbuster level Spider-Man story with some of the best gameplay.

The game was successful enough to spur a spin-off for Miles Morales and a sequel for the original game, which was announced back in September 2021.

Since then little has been revealed about the game, other than the fact that it will release in 2023 and will feature two playable characters, ie Peter Parker as well as Miles Morales. The game is also set to feature Venom, possibly as an antagonist.

While it might be too early to reveal any gameplay, a cinematic trailer would be a great refresher. It might also act as a big finish to the event, giving the audience something they did not expect. That, or Insomniac might reveal some details on its Wolverine game.

4) Final Fantasy XVI

The new Final Fantasy game is being developed by Square Enix and does not even have a release date as of yet, although it will launch on PC and PlayStation only. Titled Final Fantasy XVI, it will take place in the land of Valisthea, which is dealing with a spreading disease known as The Blight.

The trailer released in September 2020 only divulged a few details. There are six factions across Valisthea on the brink of war, as main character Clive Rosfield battles his way through monsters and men to reach his goal. The combat sees Clive fighting using melee attacks as well as magic-based abilities.

An appearance in the upcoming PlayStation State of Play event could be a surprise, since much about the game's plot and characters is already known. Although a release date or window announcement is a possibility, depending on what else is lined up for the event.

3) Gotham Knights

In the past few months, Gotham Knights has seen a lot of information about its game being released, from WB’s own events. One such important development of note is the fact that the game will not be coming to old-gen consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

With new gameplay and story details already out, it seems unlikely that Gotham Knights might showcase anything new, but it remains a possibility, as it is one of the more anticipated third-party games under PlayStation.

The game is set in a post-Batman Gotham, after the caped crusader has mysteriously died. The task of protecting the city now falls to the rest of the bat-family, which consists of Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin. They take on various Gotham City baddies such as Mr. Freeze, the Penguin and even have a run in with the mysterious organisation known as the Court of Owls.

While this is a single-player game, the story can be played in two-player co-op as well. Each of the four characters have their own abilities and movesets, as well as unique ways to get about Gotham city. The open-world, this time around, is a living and breathing Gotham City with pedestrians and other vehicles. The game is set to release on October 25, 2022.

2) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

This remaster of a fan-favorite fighting game based on the anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is due to be released on September 2, 2022, for PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo. Developed by CyberConnect 2, this game allows players to fight against one another using 40 different characters from the anime.

Like with most fighting games, gameplay is quite simple and straightforward, with different characters embodying different forms of fighting as well as character specific abilities. The characters also possess a characteristic Battle Style, which enables them to utilise additional moves using a “Style” button.

Due to the game being announced in the last PlayStation State of Play event, it is highly unlikely that it will be showcased once again so soon. It is only a remaster and has a set release date, so there is little need to take the stage again. However, if the slate for this event doesn’t have as many games lined up, it might make a brief but surprising appearance.

1) Black Myth: Wukong

Game Science’s Black Myth: Wukong has been in development for some time now, although there have been a couple of gameplay videos out to show how far the studio has come. At this point, the game is set to release sometime in 2023, although no set date has been confirmed as of yet.

With it being so long since an update, it would be a nice surprise to have a showcase of the game in the upcoming PlayStation event, with at least a possible release window being revealed. Many fans cannot wait to get their hands on this game, which seems to display a wide range of abilities at the hands of the player.

Black Myth: Wukong is an inspiration from the legend of the Monkey King, Sun Wukong from Chinese folklore. The gameplay looks engaging and even deemed Souls-like by many. The protagonist, who is not actually the Monkey King of legend but bears a striking resemblance to him, has the power to transform into different creatures, just like in the myths.

