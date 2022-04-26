2021 was a big year for Sony and the PS5, with a lot of big games coming out in the first year of the console's life. As its second year rolls around, Sony has demonstrated that the PS5 has a lot in store for the following 12 months. There are plenty of exclusives, highly anticipated sequels, and new exciting IPs, so PS5 owners should be busy for the rest of the year.

Many notable companies released next-gen experiences during the PS5's first year, as well as announcements and revelations about the console's future. Long-awaited games like Elden Ring received a slew of new details, with FromSoftware's latest epic earning a firm release date of February.

Here are the 10 most-anticipated upcoming games for PS5

10) Stray

Release date - TBC

Stray was a noteworthy revelation during Sony's Future of Gaming presentation last year, where the PS5's aesthetic was finally revealed. While the game's short reveal video didn't disclose much about the game, viewers were immediately captivated by its grim, android-filled cyberpunk environment and, of course, the beautiful cat strolling around it.

Stray was originally set to release in 2021 and was rumored to be coming out in October. However, it has now been pushed to this year. BlueTwelve has not specified a specific release date, but it will likely be sometime in the first half of the year. Stray will be accessible on PC, PS4 and PS5 when it launches.

9) Marvel's Midnight Suns

Release date - Second half of 2022

Firaxis Games is returning with Marvel's Midnight Suns, a different tactical role-playing game. It casts the player in the character of The Hunter, a new hero/heroine with a fully configurable set of skills and techniques. Other iconic characters including Wolverine, Iron Man, Captain America, and Ghost Rider will still be available to handle.

Midnight Suns is likely to be a very fascinating game with a varied collection of playable characters, fresh expansions to the Marvel Universe, and an immensely distinct style, unlike the other superhero games.

8) Saints Row

Release date - 23 August 2022

Volition intends to reinvent the Saints Row franchise with Saints Row 2022, offering it a more grounded vibe without compromising open-world flexibility and action. The game will transport players to Saint Ileso, where they will experience the development of the Saints Row gang as they compete for control of the city against three other gangs.

The remake gives the series a chance to appeal to a new generation of gamers while also bringing back those who may have abandoned the genre after Saints Row 4 felt it had overstepped its bounds.

7) The Callisto Protocol

Release date - TBC

The Callisto Protocol is a new sci-fi survival horror video game from the creators of Dead Space. The game, which will be released in 2022, takes place in the year 2320 on Jupiter's moon Callisto, in the Black Iron penal colony.

The player assumes the character of a recently arrived prisoner who must escape the warden's unleashing of horrible human-alien hybrids. Schofield (game director) stated that he wished for the game to be more authentic than Dead Space.

Though creators rolled out an introduction teaser for The Callisto Protocol in December 2020, the general public knows nothing at all about the anticipated survival horror game. Fans of Schofield's past work with Dead Space will appreciate the confined atmosphere, hideous body horror, and terrible violence.

6) Forspoken

Release date - 11 October 2022

There is little information available regarding Square Enix's enigmatic title. The game's trailer depicted a world filled with dragons, magic, and stunning scenery, but that was all. It was once known as Project Athia, but now goes by the moniker Forspoken.

The game is being created specifically for the PlayStation 5, and despite Square Enix's announcement of a spring release date, it has been pushed back to October. It is an action role-playing game with some fantasy themes and a strong focus on quick, fluid movement.

5) Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Release date - TBC

Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be released on PS5 in 2022, according to Sony's State of Play event in October 2021. After a six-year hiatus, this long-running JRPG title will return to current systems.

Raymond and Laeticia are the two main protagonists in The Divine Force, and the plot will progress differently based on who the players play as. This is a specialized game with a dedicated following.

4) A Plague Tale: Requiem

Release date - TBC

The announcement of A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to 2019's A Plague Tale: Innocence, was one of the most surprising revelations of E3 2021. The original game followed siblings Amicia and Hugo in their attempt to survive the horrors of a rat-infested France. Both protagonists will be back in the sequel, but this time with even more weapons to combat their foes.

The game is based on AAA cinematic games like The Last of Us, following the story of Amicia, a young girl who is trying to defend her little brother, Hugo, during the French Inquisition during the Hundred-Year War. A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available on the Nintendo Switch (through Cloud), PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2022.

3) Gotham Knights

Release date - 25 October 2022

Gotham Knights, a multiplayer action RPG that includes Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood, is the newest installment by WB Games Montreal. Players will note that Batman is not mentioned, as he is supposedly dead in the game. Instead, players will play as one of the Bat family.

Each character will have their own skills and playstyles, making for some exciting and dynamic gaming. It is expected to release on October 25 2022. Gotham Knights will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 25, 2022.

Gotham Knights was announced during the inaugural DC FanDome in 2020. Despite being created by WB Games Montréal, the game is a totally unique experience with no connection to the critically renowned Batman: Arkham franchise.

2) Hogwarts Legacy

Release date - TBC

Hogwarts Legacy finally got a complete gameplay trailer, almost a year after the game's announcement, giving an indication of the game’s aesthetics. Despite the fact that the story takes place in the Harry Potter universe, the bespectacled wizard and his buddies will not appear in the game.

The game is an open-world role-playing game set in the late 1800s at Hogwarts. The player is invited to attend school as a fifth-year student. Expect an immersive environment, complete character customization, housing sorting, and a diverse cast of characters. Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in Holiday 2022.

1) God of War Ragnarök

Release date - TBC

Players got a preview of the sequel to 2018's God of War at the PS5 unveiling event. As announced during the PlayStation Showcase in September 2022, it will be released in 2021. While many concerns remain regarding Ragnarok, players do know that it will have Freya and Thor as enemies, as well as an elderly Atreus.

God of War reimagined everything that created the original series great, building a sophisticated, character-driven plot alongside a new third-person camera position and a whole new cultural mythology. Kratos' new viewpoint as a loving parent, rather than solely a furious warrior, is credited to Atreus. God of War: Ragnarok will be released for PS4 and PS5 in 2022.

