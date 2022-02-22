5 must play superhero games in February 2022

The gaming community is no stranger to superhero games. From Marvel to DC, there are innumerable superheroes that many generations of fans and gamers look up to.

Superhero games are always fun to play and players love to eliminate villains and complete missions with their favorite superheroes. Fantasy-filled superhero games are the perfect respite for players after a hard day's work.

5 superhero games to try out in February 2022

Superhero games by Marvel have grown massively in the last few years, especially their iconic Spider-Man series. DC is not far behind with Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros. Entertainment’s Batman: Arkham series, one of the most successful superhero gaming franchises.

Here are the top 5 superhero games that players can enjoy:

Lego Marvel Superheroes 2

Batman: Arkham City

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Batman: Arkham Asylum

1) Lego Marvel Superheroes 2

Traveler’s Tales’ Lego-based action-adventure game, Lego Marvel Superheroes 2, was released back in 2017 and is the third installment of the Lego Marvel franchise. The game follows the core gameplay of Lego titles along with some new features.

These include a new four-player competitive Super Hero battle mode, and players will be able to manipulate time. The storyline is based on superheroes from the Marvel Universe fighting against a time-traveling villain known as Kang the Conqueror.

2) Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham City is a sequel to the popular video game Batman: Arkham Asylum and was released back in 2011 by Rocksteady Studios. Arkham City offers players a much more interactive and larger open-world map with many interesting gadgets to choose from.

Players can use “Detective Vision,” a new visual mode, which highlights many important elements like collectibles, clues, and character status. Most of the capabilities of Batman featured in Arkham Asylum have been improved with a lot of focus put towards combat gameplay.

3) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is the latest superhero title from Marvel and was one of the biggest hits of 2021. The game received a lot of praise for its excellent storyline and creative visuals. In the game, players take on the role of Star-Lord and utilize various elemental guns and jet boots to eliminate enemies.

In battles, players will be accompanied by other members of the titular team, including Groot, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket Raccoon, and Gamora, but they won’t be available as playable characters.

4) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

After Marvel’s Spider-Man turned out to be a huge success, Insomniac Games released Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in November 2020 for Playstation’s next-gen consoles. The game mainly depicts the struggle of Miles to maintain the balance between being Spider-Man and being a civilian.

Though the core gameplay remains unchanged from its predecessor, Miles Morales offers new abilities, including powers like Venom Blast and Camouflage. Players can also control Miles as a civilian but won’t be able to use any abilities.

5) Batman: Arkham Asylum

Rocksteady Studios and Eidos Interactive introduced the Batman: Arkham series by releasing its first installment, the Batman: Arkham Asylum. The game was an instant hit and players absolutely loved the dark setting of Gotham City with excellent stealth combat.

The title's combat gameplay gets more interactive with the use of several gadgets that players can utilize during battles. Batman can also use a “Freeflow” combat mode in which players can quickly move between enemies and immobilize them using stealth attacks.

Edited by R. Elahi