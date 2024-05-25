  • home icon
All Star Piece locations in Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 25, 2024 03:49 GMT
Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake (Image via Nintendo)

Star Piece is one of the most prominent items in the Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake. They're hidden all over the game's realm waiting for you to find them. You'll want to obtain as many as possible since they are used to trade some of the title's most valuable Badges. Although some of them can simply appear right before you, others will require a thorough search to detect.

This guide tells you all you need to know about finding all Star Pieces in the Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake.

What is a Star Piece in Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake?

youtube-cover

First appearing in the initial Paper Mario game, Star Pieces are an item you can collect in the Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake. They serve the same purpose, and you can exchange them for valuable Badges.

Notably, you can trade Star Pieces only to Dazzle, a small NPC located in the Rogueport Sewers. The character exchanges Badges for Star Pieces, each of which holds significant value.

In total, there are 100 Star Pieces that you can collect throughout the game.

Finding every Star Piece can be quite a hassle. (Image via Nintendo)
It's not an easy task to gather all the Star Pieces as you have to keenly explore every spot while progressing through the gameplay.

If you find yourself in a tough spot detecting them, seek out Merluvlee. She resides in the dwelling adjacent to Dazzle within the confines of Rogueport sewers. Approach her for clues on uncovering the whereabouts of any undiscovered Star Pieces on your map.

Nevertheless, the following tables list all Star Piece locations in the game based on the chapter:

Prologue: A Rogue's Welcome

Star Piece countLocationDetails
1RogueportGo to the map's east end and find it behind the crates.
2RogueportGo near Rogueport Square's east exit to find the messy house. Go inside the house to the left and find it behind the mat.
3RogueportGo behind Professor Frankly's home and find it on top of a crate.
4 Rogueport (East)Go to the roof of Zess T.'s house and find it on the far left end.
5 Rogueport Sewers Find the giant yellow block (with an angry face) near the east entrance of Rogueport Sewers' sublevel 3. The Star Piece is behind it.
6 Rogueport SewersGo to Rogueport Sewers's center city on sublevel 1. It is located behind a pillar beside the house on the far right.

Chapter 1: Castle and Dragon

Star Piece countLocationDetails
7Petal Meadows
It is under the tree near the platform's northwest corner that serves as Petal Meadows' west entrance pipe.
8Petal Meadows
It is at the west entrance to Petalburg, in the background. Go there via the pipe that comes before the bridge.
9Petal Meadows
It is in the first bush to Petalburg's east.
10Hooktail Castle
You can find it on a ledge near the first floor's flippable stairs. Go there via the yellow block or through the window area on the second floor.
11Hooktail Castle
It can be found on the right side behind the windows on Hooktail Castle's second floor.
12Hooktail Castle
Found on a ledge on the right of the movable stairs. You can go there via the purple block beside the stairs.

13Hooktail Castle
It is on the third floor's airplane room, specifically on the eastern side's northern ledge.
14Rogueport
Go behind Admiral Bobbery's house and find it in between the barrel and the crates.
15Rogueport
Go to the south of the west area entrance and find it behind a low wall.
16Rogueport
It is in front of a broken wall in the west section, behind a garbage can.
17Rogueport
Go to the west Rogueport garden and find it behind the tall pipe.
18Rogueport Sewers
Go to the center city of sublevel 1 and find it on the southeast of the damaged pillars.
19Rogueport Sewers
Go to the center city of sublevel 1 and find the leftmost house. It is behind the pillar.
20Rogueport Sewers
It is in Rogueport Sewers sublevel 3, behind the stairs leading to the east exit of the "Pit of 100 Trials" room.
21Rogueport Sewers It is on the left of the west entrance in the sublevel 1. Check behind the platform.

Chapter 2: The Great Boggly Tree

Star piece countLocationDetails
22Boggly WoodsIt is located north of the airplane area on the western side of the platform.
23Boggly WoodsIt is located in the third tree, where the scene with Flurrie's house occurs.
24Boggly WoodsIt is near the pipe's left that leads to Flurrie's house.
25The Great TreeIt can be found behind the pipe leading to the trap's left.
26The Great TreeGo to the room beneath the trap and find it behind the pipe.
27The Great TreeIt is in the shortcut room in the southwest bush.
28The Great TreeGo to the southeast room. Look above the entrance, it is located beneath a panel.
29The Great TreeIt is below a panel on the floor that you can find before escaping with the Punis.
30The Great TreeGo to the blue cell at the summit of the Great Tree. Find it beneath a panel.
31Flurrie's HouseFirstly, unlock the Spin Jump. Then find the Star Piece under a panel southeast of Flurrie's bedroom.
32Rogueport SewersGo to the room on sublevel 3 that has a pipe leading to Boggly Woods. Find it beneath a panel.
33Rogueport SewersIt is below a panel on sublevel 3, specifically in front of the black chest.
34Rogueport SewersGo to the sublevel 3 and find the Thousand-Year Door room. It is under a panel in the room's south area.
35Rogueport SewersGo to sublevel 1's east entrance and find it under a panel in the sunken part.
36PetalburgGo to the west part of Petalburg. Find it below a panel located on the southern land.
37PetalburgFind it under a panel located on the east gate of Petalburg's southern part.
38Hooktail CastleThere's a room with numerous cells in Hooktail Castle. Go to the leftmost cell and check under the panel to find a Star Piece.
39RogueportGo in front of Professor Frankly's home and find it below a panel.
40RogueportGo behind Zess T.'s home and find it under a panel.
41
RogueportGo in front of Rogueport Square's gallows and find it under a panel.
42
RogueportIt is below a panel by Rougueport Harbor's northeast stairs and north platform.
43
RogueportIt is beneath a panel that faces the Pianta Parlor door.
44
Rogueport
Go to the left side of Excess Express' train platform. Find it under a panel.
45RogueportIt is beneath a panel beside the pipe on the right.
46Rogueport SewersGo to Wonky's home in the center city on sublevel 1. Find it beneath a panel west of the table.

Chapter 3: Of Glitz and Glory

Star Piece countLocationDetails
47GlitzvilleGo to the juice bar located in Glitzville's east. Find it in the leftmost corner.
48GlitzvilleLocate the telephone booth on Glitzville's southwest side. Find it behind the booth.
49GlitzvilleGo beside the Glitz Pit stairs and find the Starp Piece behind the eastern plants.
50GlitzvilleIt is below the Rawk Hawk sign on the juice bar's roof. Utilize Tube Mode or Kroops to access the area.
51GlitzvilleIt is under a panel located on Glitzville's southern side.
52Glitz PitGo to the lobby on the first floor of Glitz Pit. Find it below a panel located in the wall corner, which is between the rind door and the left stairs.
53Glitz PitGo to the first floor's storage room and find it below a panel located in the middle.
54Glitz PitGo to the second floor's storage room and find it behind the boxes located in the rightmost corner.
55Glitz PitGo to Grubba and Jolene's office and find it behind the left side plant.
56Glitz PitGo to Grubba and Jolene's office and locate it in the computer desk drawer.
57Rogueport SewersGo to Rogueport Sewers' sublevel 1. Find the Star Piece on the west entrance area's background, specifically on the last platform.
58RogueportIt is beneath a panel on the roof of the easternmost home in Rogueport's eastern section.
59RogueportIt is behind the chimney of Admiral Bobbery's house.

Chapter 4: For Pigs the Bell Tolls

Star Piece countLocationDetails
60Twilight TownGo to the south area of Twilight Town. Find it on a bush towards the tree's left side.
61Twilight TownFind it behind the leftmost house's backside.
62Twilight TownIt is in the southern section of Twilight Town's east, behind the fence and next to a tree.
63Twilight TrailIt is located on the east of Twilight Town, behind a downed tree.
64Twilight TrailIt is on the eastern side, behind a pipe that leads to the woods.
65Creepy SteepleGo to the outside of Creepy Steeple, and find it behind a wall to the left of the gate.
66Creepy SteepleGo to the north of Creepy Steeple's entrance. Find it behind a hole in the back of the treasure room.
67Creepy SteepleGo to the east of Creepy Steeple's main room. Find it beneath a panel to the right of the stairs.
68Creepy SteepleIt is located behind the two windows farthest to the right of the passage beneath the main room. You can reach there through the pipe entrance situated outside the steeple.
69Creepy SteepleIt is beneath a panel that is located in the parrot's room's southwest corner.

Chapter 5: The Key to Pirates

Star Piece count
LocationDetails
70Keelhaul KeyIt is beneath a panel on Keelhaul Key, which is located on the beach's east part.
71Keelhaul KeyGo to the southwest edge of the town and find it in the water.
72Keelhaul KeyIt can be found behind the boulder near the town's east exit on the south side.
73Keelhaul KeyGo to the town's east side and find it in the first bush.
74Keelhaul KeyThere are several platforms behind the root in the southern region. Find the Star Piece there.
75Keelhaul KeyGo to the east side of the area, ahead of the water. Find it behind the rock on the south.
76Pirate's GrottoIt is located in the lower west room's southern section on a small island (Pirate's Grotto.)
77Pirate's GrottoIt is below a panel over the waterfall on the room's northeast side.
78Pirate's GrottoIt is located next to the base of the waterfall, specifically in front of a barrel on the storage room's left side.
79Pirate's GrottoGo to the Pirate's Grotto and find it below a panel in the middle of the Parabuzzies' room.
80RogueportIt is located at the rear of the small house to the left of Rogueport Harbor, behind the barrels. Boat Mode is required to access this.

Chapter 6: 3 Days of Excess

Star Piece count
LocationDetails
81Excess ExpressGo to the southwest side of Excess Express cabin 004. It is located under a panel.
82Excess ExpressGo in front of the gauge in the Excess Express engineer's room. Find it under a panel.
83Excess ExpressIt is in the drawer of the Excess Express cabin 008.
84Excess ExpressYou have to give Chef Shimi his Galley Pot. In return, he will give you a Star Piece.
85Excess ExpressYou have to give the Excess Express waitress her Shell Earrings. In return, she will give you a Star Piece. She is located in the dining car.
86Riverside StationGo to the gear room next to Riverside Station. Find it behind the last gear on the right.
87Poshley HeightsGo to Toodles's house right side and find it inside the hedge.
88Poshley HeightsGo in front of Poshley Heights' statio. Find it below a panel on the pink floor.
89Poshley HeightsIt is located on the left of Goldbob's house, specifically behind the chair.
90Poshley HeightsGo to the northwest of the penguin's home and find it in the hedge's corner.
91Rogueport SewersGo to the east of sublevel 1, and find it on the hammock in the room beyond the sea. You need Spring Jump for this. Then access with the pipe located on the north side of the sea.

Chapter 7: Mario Shoots the Moon

Star Piece count
LocationDetails
92Fahr OutpostGo to Fahr Outpost's west entrance. Find it below the left side panel.
93
Fahr OutpostNavigate to the Fahr Outpost village and find it behind the wall located in the west section's southern part.
94Fahr OutpostIt is behind the boxes in General White's home's southwest corner.
95Fahr OutpostGo to the east of the Fahr Outpost village. Find it beneath a panel to the left of the cannon.
96Fahr OutpostIt is in a bush at Fahr Outpost's second area from the left.
97Fahr OutpostGo in front of the village and find it behind the southern wall.
98MoonGo to the southeast of the pipe leading to the moon's X-Naut Fortress. It is behind a rock.
99X-Naut FortressGo to sublevel 1 of the X-Naut Fortress, and find it in the rear-right of the item platform in the crane room. You can access this with the crane (requires the Cog.)
100X-Naut FortressGo to the sublevel 2 of the X-Naut Fortress. Find it in the southwest corner of the air vent.

How to use Star Piece in Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake

You can trade valuable badges in exchange for Star Pieces. (Image via Nintendo)
When you have gathered all the Star Pieces, you can exchange them at Dazzle's store. The store will open up when you return to the sewers for a second time after your first visit.

Locate Dazzle by descending into the sewers through an entrance located to the left of the professor's residence and proceeding towards the left side.

His badges are some of the most potent in the game — making it worth your while to hunt down these inconspicuous little Star Pieces scattered across the map. However, not all badges are ones you need to buy from him; a few will come your way naturally as you progress in the game.

