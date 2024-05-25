Star Piece is one of the most prominent items in the Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake. They're hidden all over the game's realm waiting for you to find them. You'll want to obtain as many as possible since they are used to trade some of the title's most valuable Badges. Although some of them can simply appear right before you, others will require a thorough search to detect.

This guide tells you all you need to know about finding all Star Pieces in the Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake.

What is a Star Piece in Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake?

First appearing in the initial Paper Mario game, Star Pieces are an item you can collect in the Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake. They serve the same purpose, and you can exchange them for valuable Badges.

Notably, you can trade Star Pieces only to Dazzle, a small NPC located in the Rogueport Sewers. The character exchanges Badges for Star Pieces, each of which holds significant value.

In total, there are 100 Star Pieces that you can collect throughout the game.

All Star Piece locations in Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake

Finding every Star Piece can be quite a hassle. (Image via Nintendo)

It's not an easy task to gather all the Star Pieces as you have to keenly explore every spot while progressing through the gameplay.

If you find yourself in a tough spot detecting them, seek out Merluvlee. She resides in the dwelling adjacent to Dazzle within the confines of Rogueport sewers. Approach her for clues on uncovering the whereabouts of any undiscovered Star Pieces on your map.

Nevertheless, the following tables list all Star Piece locations in the game based on the chapter:

Prologue: A Rogue's Welcome

Star Piece count Location Details 1 Rogueport Go to the map's east end and find it behind the crates. 2 Rogueport Go near Rogueport Square's east exit to find the messy house. Go inside the house to the left and find it behind the mat. 3 Rogueport Go behind Professor Frankly's home and find it on top of a crate. 4 Rogueport (East) Go to the roof of Zess T.'s house and find it on the far left end. 5 Rogueport Sewers Find the giant yellow block (with an angry face) near the east entrance of Rogueport Sewers' sublevel 3. The Star Piece is behind it. 6 Rogueport Sewers Go to Rogueport Sewers's center city on sublevel 1. It is located behind a pillar beside the house on the far right.

Chapter 1: Castle and Dragon

Star Piece count Location Details 7 Petal Meadows

It is under the tree near the platform's northwest corner that serves as Petal Meadows' west entrance pipe. 8 Petal Meadows

It is at the west entrance to Petalburg, in the background. Go there via the pipe that comes before the bridge. 9 Petal Meadows

It is in the first bush to Petalburg's east. 10 Hooktail Castle

You can find it on a ledge near the first floor's flippable stairs. Go there via the yellow block or through the window area on the second floor. 11 Hooktail Castle

It can be found on the right side behind the windows on Hooktail Castle's second floor.

12 Hooktail Castle

Found on a ledge on the right of the movable stairs. You can go there via the purple block beside the stairs.



13 Hooktail Castle

It is on the third floor's airplane room, specifically on the eastern side's northern ledge. 14 Rogueport

Go behind Admiral Bobbery's house and find it in between the barrel and the crates.

15 Rogueport

Go to the south of the west area entrance and find it behind a low wall.

16 Rogueport

It is in front of a broken wall in the west section, behind a garbage can. 17 Rogueport

Go to the west Rogueport garden and find it behind the tall pipe. 18 Rogueport Sewers

Go to the center city of sublevel 1 and find it on the southeast of the damaged pillars.

19 Rogueport Sewers

Go to the center city of sublevel 1 and find the leftmost house. It is behind the pillar. 20 Rogueport Sewers

It is in Rogueport Sewers sublevel 3, behind the stairs leading to the east exit of the "Pit of 100 Trials" room.

21 Rogueport Sewers It is on the left of the west entrance in the sublevel 1. Check behind the platform.



Chapter 2: The Great Boggly Tree

Star piece count Location Details 22 Boggly Woods It is located north of the airplane area on the western side of the platform.

23 Boggly Woods It is located in the third tree, where the scene with Flurrie's house occurs.

24 Boggly Woods It is near the pipe's left that leads to Flurrie's house.

25 The Great Tree It can be found behind the pipe leading to the trap's left.

26 The Great Tree Go to the room beneath the trap and find it behind the pipe.

27 The Great Tree It is in the shortcut room in the southwest bush. 28 The Great Tree Go to the southeast room. Look above the entrance, it is located beneath a panel. 29 The Great Tree It is below a panel on the floor that you can find before escaping with the Punis.

30 The Great Tree Go to the blue cell at the summit of the Great Tree. Find it beneath a panel. 31 Flurrie's House Firstly, unlock the Spin Jump. Then find the Star Piece under a panel southeast of Flurrie's bedroom.

32 Rogueport Sewers Go to the room on sublevel 3 that has a pipe leading to Boggly Woods. Find it beneath a panel. 33 Rogueport Sewers It is below a panel on sublevel 3, specifically in front of the black chest. 34 Rogueport Sewers Go to the sublevel 3 and find the Thousand-Year Door room. It is under a panel in the room's south area.

35 Rogueport Sewers Go to sublevel 1's east entrance and find it under a panel in the sunken part.

36 Petalburg Go to the west part of Petalburg. Find it below a panel located on the southern land.

37 Petalburg Find it under a panel located on the east gate of Petalburg's southern part.

38 Hooktail Castle There's a room with numerous cells in Hooktail Castle. Go to the leftmost cell and check under the panel to find a Star Piece.

39 Rogueport Go in front of Professor Frankly's home and find it below a panel.

40 Rogueport Go behind Zess T.'s home and find it under a panel.

41

Rogueport Go in front of Rogueport Square's gallows and find it under a panel.

42

Rogueport It is below a panel by Rougueport Harbor's northeast stairs and north platform. 43

Rogueport It is beneath a panel that faces the Pianta Parlor door.

44

Rogueport

Go to the left side of Excess Express' train platform. Find it under a panel.

45 Rogueport It is beneath a panel beside the pipe on the right.

46 Rogueport Sewers Go to Wonky's home in the center city on sublevel 1. Find it beneath a panel west of the table.

Chapter 3: Of Glitz and Glory

Star Piece count Location Details 47 Glitzville Go to the juice bar located in Glitzville's east. Find it in the leftmost corner.

48 Glitzville Locate the telephone booth on Glitzville's southwest side. Find it behind the booth.

49 Glitzville Go beside the Glitz Pit stairs and find the Starp Piece behind the eastern plants.

50 Glitzville It is below the Rawk Hawk sign on the juice bar's roof. Utilize Tube Mode or Kroops to access the area.

51 Glitzville It is under a panel located on Glitzville's southern side.

52 Glitz Pit Go to the lobby on the first floor of Glitz Pit. Find it below a panel located in the wall corner, which is between the rind door and the left stairs.

53 Glitz Pit Go to the first floor's storage room and find it below a panel located in the middle.

54 Glitz Pit Go to the second floor's storage room and find it behind the boxes located in the rightmost corner.

55 Glitz Pit Go to Grubba and Jolene's office and find it behind the left side plant.

56 Glitz Pit Go to Grubba and Jolene's office and locate it in the computer desk drawer.

57 Rogueport Sewers Go to Rogueport Sewers' sublevel 1. Find the Star Piece on the west entrance area's background, specifically on the last platform.

58 Rogueport It is beneath a panel on the roof of the easternmost home in Rogueport's eastern section.

59 Rogueport It is behind the chimney of Admiral Bobbery's house.



Chapter 4: For Pigs the Bell Tolls

Star Piece count Location Details 60 Twilight Town Go to the south area of Twilight Town. Find it on a bush towards the tree's left side.

61 Twilight Town Find it behind the leftmost house's backside.

62 Twilight Town It is in the southern section of Twilight Town's east, behind the fence and next to a tree.

63 Twilight Trail It is located on the east of Twilight Town, behind a downed tree.

64 Twilight Trail It is on the eastern side, behind a pipe that leads to the woods.

65 Creepy Steeple Go to the outside of Creepy Steeple, and find it behind a wall to the left of the gate.

66 Creepy Steeple Go to the north of Creepy Steeple's entrance. Find it behind a hole in the back of the treasure room.

67 Creepy Steeple Go to the east of Creepy Steeple's main room. Find it beneath a panel to the right of the stairs.

68 Creepy Steeple It is located behind the two windows farthest to the right of the passage beneath the main room. You can reach there through the pipe entrance situated outside the steeple. 69 Creepy Steeple It is beneath a panel that is located in the parrot's room's southwest corner.



Chapter 5: The Key to Pirates

Star Piece count

Location Details 70 Keelhaul Key It is beneath a panel on Keelhaul Key, which is located on the beach's east part.

71 Keelhaul Key Go to the southwest edge of the town and find it in the water.

72 Keelhaul Key It can be found behind the boulder near the town's east exit on the south side.

73 Keelhaul Key Go to the town's east side and find it in the first bush.

74 Keelhaul Key There are several platforms behind the root in the southern region. Find the Star Piece there.

75 Keelhaul Key Go to the east side of the area, ahead of the water. Find it behind the rock on the south.

76 Pirate's Grotto It is located in the lower west room's southern section on a small island (Pirate's Grotto.)

77 Pirate's Grotto It is below a panel over the waterfall on the room's northeast side.

78 Pirate's Grotto It is located next to the base of the waterfall, specifically in front of a barrel on the storage room's left side.

79 Pirate's Grotto Go to the Pirate's Grotto and find it below a panel in the middle of the Parabuzzies' room.

80 Rogueport It is located at the rear of the small house to the left of Rogueport Harbor, behind the barrels. Boat Mode is required to access this.

Chapter 6: 3 Days of Excess

Star Piece count

Location Details 81 Excess Express Go to the southwest side of Excess Express cabin 004. It is located under a panel.

82 Excess Express Go in front of the gauge in the Excess Express engineer's room. Find it under a panel.

83 Excess Express It is in the drawer of the Excess Express cabin 008.

84 Excess Express You have to give Chef Shimi his Galley Pot. In return, he will give you a Star Piece.

85 Excess Express You have to give the Excess Express waitress her Shell Earrings. In return, she will give you a Star Piece. She is located in the dining car.

86 Riverside Station Go to the gear room next to Riverside Station. Find it behind the last gear on the right.

87 Poshley Heights Go to Toodles's house right side and find it inside the hedge.

88 Poshley Heights Go in front of Poshley Heights' statio. Find it below a panel on the pink floor.

89 Poshley Heights It is located on the left of Goldbob's house, specifically behind the chair. 90 Poshley Heights Go to the northwest of the penguin's home and find it in the hedge's corner.

91 Rogueport Sewers Go to the east of sublevel 1, and find it on the hammock in the room beyond the sea. You need Spring Jump for this. Then access with the pipe located on the north side of the sea.



Chapter 7: Mario Shoots the Moon

Star Piece count

Location Details 92 Fahr Outpost Go to Fahr Outpost's west entrance. Find it below the left side panel.

93

Fahr Outpost Navigate to the Fahr Outpost village and find it behind the wall located in the west section's southern part.

94 Fahr Outpost It is behind the boxes in General White's home's southwest corner. 95 Fahr Outpost Go to the east of the Fahr Outpost village. Find it beneath a panel to the left of the cannon.

96 Fahr Outpost It is in a bush at Fahr Outpost's second area from the left.

97 Fahr Outpost Go in front of the village and find it behind the southern wall.

98 Moon Go to the southeast of the pipe leading to the moon's X-Naut Fortress. It is behind a rock.

99 X-Naut Fortress Go to sublevel 1 of the X-Naut Fortress, and find it in the rear-right of the item platform in the crane room. You can access this with the crane (requires the Cog.)

100 X-Naut Fortress Go to the sublevel 2 of the X-Naut Fortress. Find it in the southwest corner of the air vent.



How to use Star Piece in Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake

You can trade valuable badges in exchange for Star Pieces. (Image via Nintendo)

When you have gathered all the Star Pieces, you can exchange them at Dazzle's store. The store will open up when you return to the sewers for a second time after your first visit.

Locate Dazzle by descending into the sewers through an entrance located to the left of the professor's residence and proceeding towards the left side.

His badges are some of the most potent in the game — making it worth your while to hunt down these inconspicuous little Star Pieces scattered across the map. However, not all badges are ones you need to buy from him; a few will come your way naturally as you progress in the game.

