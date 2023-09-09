All Starfield Constellation missions, rewards, and more

Starfield has an interesting society with several factions. The Constellation is the most important faction, as following its missions will lead you to discover the main story of the game. There are four other factions that are very powerful: Crimson Fleet, United Colonies, Ryujin Industries, and Freestar Collective. Choosing one is valid for the character, but their missions are secondary.

From learning the mechanics of Starfield to exploring planets and engaging in intense battles, the Constellation faction offers many hours of gameplay divided into 19 different missions.

If you want to know more about the Constellation missions and their rewards, here is a brief explanation.

List of Starfield Constellation missions, rewards, and more

1) One Small Step

The first mission in the Constellation begins on the planet Vectera. There, the protagonist finds himself in a mine and discovers an object that turns out to be an ancient artifact related to interstellar travel. From there, the events of the main story unfold.

Rewards

400 XP

8,000 credits

Lodge Key

Constellation Pack.

2) The Old Neighbourhood

In this mission, you must rescue Moara, a missing member of the Constellation. After investigating, you will discover that a group of pirates have kidnapped him. When you rescue him, another artifact similar to the one in the beginning appears, but this one is called Beta.

Rewards

400 XP

8,000 credits

Constellation space suit

Constellation space helmet

3) Back to Vectera

It is the time to go back to the planet from the beginning. Now, you have to save other companions: Barrett and Heller, both captives of the Crimson Fleet. After a great fight to defeat the pirates, you will save those men.

Rewards

6,000 credits

4) The Empty Nest

With the help of a character named Sam Coe, you must travel to a planet and face a hostage situation. Although the combat is tough, your prize is the maps of the Chi Artifact, which is in the hands of the Shaw Gang. This is an opportunity to join the Freestar Collective.

Rewards

7,200 credits

Modified calibrated rattler

5) Into the Unknown

Help Vladimir and Andreja, two members of the Constellation, find two ancient artifacts on two different planets. As the developers did not design specific scenarios for this mission, an aleatory planet appears, making it a different experience for every player. At the end of the mission, a new ability, The Powers, will be unlocked.

Rewards

9,500 credits

Map updated

6) All That Money Can Buy

Accompany Walter Stroud, a wealthy benefactor of the Constellation, to a meeting with a seller of cosmic artifact parts. The seller is an old enemy who tries to capture you but fails. You will eventually learn of the existence of the Starborn, gravity-altering beings with advanced ships.

Rewards

400 XP

7) Starborn

Starborn is a mystery (Image via Bethesda)

Here, you will learn more about the history of the Starborn and their possible identities and motivations. You will meet Helix, one of the members of this group, who will ask you to give him the last artifact you found. Finally, you will deliver another artifact to the Constellation Headquarters.

Rewards

5,000 XP

Calibrated Constellation Space Helmet

8) Further into the Unknown

Learn more about the artifacts. You must travel to various parts of the galaxy in search of these cosmic objects, but the Starborn will try to stop you at all costs. In addition, some characters will make you question the Constellation and the nobility of its purpose.

Rewards

750 XP

7,200 credits

9) Short Sighted

This is a simple mission without much plot. It requires you to repair The Eye, a Constellation ship. Several characters will teach you some skills, and you will have to complete the assigned tasks.

Rewards

700 XP

Semi-metallic wafer

Tau Grade Rheostat

Microsecond regulator

10) No Sudden Moves

This mission requires you to get one of the cosmic artifacts. To do this, you must go to Captain Vladimir Petrov's scow ship. This man likes to be flattered, so try to use persuasion with him. Anyway, besides negotiation, it is possible to grab the cosmic artifact by force.

Rewards

750 XP

11) High Price to Pay

The High Price to Pay mission challenges you to choose between defending the Lodge or going to The Eye.

Both locations are targeted by the Starborn group, and depending on which one you choose, you will lose a teammate in the other. Finally, you must remove the cosmic artifacts from Constellation Headquarters and store them elsewhere.

Rewards

800 XP

11,800 credits

Calibrated Constellation Pack

12) Missed Beyond Measure

This mission allows your character to conduct a dignified funeral for those who died during the Starborn attacks. It is a very emotional moment in the game and enhances the use of dialogue. It is not essential for the plot, but it makes the characters more real.

Rewards

750 XP

13) Unity

After hearing the word Unity spoken among the Starborn, you must make a journey to a place called the Sanctum Universum. There, you will learn about the intentions and origins of the Starborn and be given a clue as to where to find the answers.

Rewards

800 XP

14) In Their Footsteps

With the clues you have received, travel to the Scorpius ship, where you will find two characters. After speaking with them, they will reveal many details about the danger of the artifacts and send you on two missions.

Rewards

750 XP

Lunar Base Key

15) Unearthed

This is the first of the missions that the Starborn suggests to your character. You must find NASA on the old Earth and unravel some clues about what happened to the planet. Besides, you will learn about the dangerous side effects of developing space-jumping technology.

Rewards

4,500 XP

11,400 credits

16) Final Glimpses

In this mission, you must find out more about the cosmic objects. This time, you will ask Vladimir for help, and with a new ship, you will be able to make the appropriate jump. Arriving at the site, a distress signal arrives, which you decide to investigate.

Rewards

800 XP

17) Entangled

While answering the distress call, you discover a laboratory where time works differently. Sometimes, you can enter alternative timelines and act on them: investigate, explore, and fight. All of these events will allow you to find the Lambda artifact.

Rewards

800 XP

10,200 credits

18) Revelation

The penultimate mission of Starfield will take you to the planet Massada III. There, you will have to manipulate and use temporal anomalies to fight several enemies. This is one of the most complex missions in the game. In the end, you will have to retrieve the last of the cosmic artifacts.

Rewards

5,000 XP

19) One Giant Leap

The last mission is the one that reveals all the secrets about the artifacts and the Starborn.

You must assemble all the pieces you have found and create the Unity. You should then explore this phenomenon to see the possibilities ahead of you.

Although it is not mandatory, joining the Constellation faction will allow you to enjoy the maximum game experience. We recommend that all players start with this faction and then try to join others while playing in NewGame+ mode.