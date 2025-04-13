All stats in Honkai Star Rail, explained

One of the key features of Honkai Star Rail is the ability to build characters. Each character in the game boasts unique abilities and scales with a stat. When building a unit, players must farm for Relics with the right stat to ensure the character can correctly utilize their abilities in a battle. As this HoYoverse title features several stats, players, especially newcomers, might wonder what each one does.
For those, this article details what every stat does in Honkai Star Rail.
What does every stat do in Honkai Star Rail?
Currently, there are a total of 12 stats that players can get on their Relic pieces. These stats are as follows:
- CRIT Rate
- CRIT DMG
- ATK
- DEF
- HP
- Break Effect
- ERR (Energy Regeneration Rate)
- Effect Hit Rate (EHR)
- Outgoing Healing Bonus
- Effect Res
- Speed (SPD)
Here is a brief detail of the effect each stat can grant to a character in Honkai Star Rail:
CRIT Rate
CRIT Rate in Honkai Star Rail is a stat that boosts the chance of landing a “CRIT Hit.” When a character successfully lands a “CRIT Hit,” that attack deals more damage than usual.
CRIT DMG
CRIT DMG is a stat that determines how much damage a character can deal after landing a “CRIT Hit.”
ATK
ATK is a stat in Honkai Star Rail that is related to dealing damage. The amount of damage a character can deal is usually based on this stat. For example, if a character’s ATK is low while the CRIT stats are off the charts, the unit will still deal a negligible amount of damage.
DEF
The DEF (Defense) stat decreases the amount of damage a character can take from each hit.
HP
By far, HP is one of the most important stats in Honkai Star Rail. Health/HP determines how much damage a character can take before they get knocked down.
Break Effect
Break Effect is one of the unique stats this title offers. It boosts the amount of damage a character can deal when inflicting the Weakness Break Status Effect.
ERR (Energy Regeneration Rate)
The Energy Regeneration Rate enhances how much Energy a unit can acquire after every action.
Effect Hit Rate (EHR)
In this gacha title, every character excels in their respective fields. The units specializing in debuffing the enemies mostly utilize Effect Hit Rate, as it helps them place debuffs on the adversaries by boosting the odds.
Outgoing Healing Bonus
As the name suggests, Outgoing Healing Bonus boosts the amount of health a healer can regenerate.
Effect Res
For the buffers, Effect Res is an important stat. It lowers the chance of a character getting affected by a Crowd Control debuff or any debuffs in general.
Speed (SPD)
Speed (SPD) is a stat that determines how many actions a character can have in a single turn. More SPD means a character can act more frequently than most of their allies in a cycle.
