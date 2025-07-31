All Sung Jinwoo weapons and hunters balance adjustment in Solo Leveling Arise July 31, 2025, update

The latest Solo Leveling Arise update on July 31, 2025, brought much new content. It also made some adjustments to the existing content, fixed bugs, made system improvements, and added a few new features. Additionally, Netmarble made balance adjustments to three Sung Jinwoo weapons and buffed the support skills of 10 characters in the latest update.This article provides all details about these changes in the latest Solo Leveling Arise July 31, 2025, update.Balance adjustments for Sung Jinwoo's weapons in the Solo Leveling Arise July 31 updateFan of the Fire Demon, Gold-Tailed Fox, and Truth Kasaka’s Venom Fang are three Solo Leveling Arise weapons that received balance adjustments. Here are the details:1) Fan of the Fire DemonFan of the Fire Demon weapon (Image via Netmarble)Netmarble buffed the High Fever effect that Fan of the Fire Demon applies at Advancement Tier 1. It now increases Sung Jinwoo’s Fire damage by 70% when he hits a target.2) Gold-Tailed FoxGold-tailed Fox (Image via Netmarble)The developers buffed the Golden Wound effect of the weapon’s applied at Advancement Tier 1. When Sung Jinwoo attacks an enemy with the Golden Wound effect, it now increases his Light damage by 110%.3) Truth Kasaka’s Venom FangTruth Kasaka's Venom Fang (Image via Netmarble)The Vanishing Shade effect applied by the Truth Kasaka’s Venom Fang got buffed. Its damage now increases by 200%.Balance adjustment for hunters’ support skills in the Solo Leveling Arise July 31, 2025, updateA total of 10 hunters received buffs to their support skills in the latest Solo Leveling Arise July 31, 2025, update. The developers also changed the names of some effects applied by their Support Skills. Here are the details:1) Alicia Blanche (Support Skill - Ice Detonation)The Freeze effect now interrupts the enemies for three seconds.2) Lim Tae-Gyu (Support Skill - Heavy Attack: Typhoon Fire)The Magic Boost effect has changed to Mana Power Amplification. It increases Lim Tae-Gyu’s Core Attack damage by 20%.3) Min Byung-Gu ( Support Skill - Judgement of Righteousness)Min Byung-Gu’s Punishment effect has changed to Song of the Battlefield and Light’s Glimmer to Heavenly Voice. Song of the Battlefield increases the enemies’ damage taken by 18%. Heavenly Voice increases the entire team’s HP by equal to 1.2% of their HP every second.4) Emma Laurent (Support Skill - Roaring Flames)Emma Laurent’s Heat Absorption effect changed to Flame’s Blessing and Heat Emission to Flame’s Wrath. Flame’s Blessing increases defense by 10%. Additionally, she recovers her HP by 10% of the damage taken. Flame’s Wrath increases defense by 10% and penetration rate by 15%.5) Yoo Soohyun (Support Skill - Pulse Fire)Yoo Soohyun’s Spotlight effect changed to Piercing Gaze. It increases defense penetration by 18% and damage by 18% of Sung Jinwoo’s penetration.6) Han Se-Mi (Support Skill - Divine Field)Han Se-Mi’s Zone effect has changed to Fountain of Protective Mana. It recovers 40 Mana every three seconds. Additionally, she gains a shield equal to 3% of her max HP every three seconds.7) Shimizu Akari (Support Skill - Guiding Light)Shimizu Akari’s effect Brilliance changed to Halo of Light. It increases damage dealt by and critical hit rate based on her Basic and Ultimate skills by 10%. Additionally, it restores HP equal to 10% of her max HP.8) Esil Radiru ( Support Skill - Support Fire)Esil Radiru’s Prey on the Weak changed to Weak Point Strike in the latest Solo Leveling Arise July 31 update. It increases the enemy’s Fire damage taken and damage taken by 10%.9) Seorin (Support Skill - Frozen Drift)Seorin’s Limited Break effect changed to Overdrive. It increases her damage dealt by 33%.10) SHUHUA (Support Skill - Showtime)SHUHUA’s Performance effect changed to Start the Music. It grants a shield that has HP equal to 12% of her attack.