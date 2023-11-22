All Super Mario RPG Remake post game bosses: How to unlock and rewards

Super Mario RPG Remake has a bit of fun, challenging extra content in the form of post-game bosses. If the base game isn’t hard enough for you, these bosses might be exactly what you need. If you plan on doing everything in the classic RPG, don’t worry; there’s more to do after defeating the Smithy Gang once and for all. These bosses come in the form of rematches with familiar foes from earlier in the game.

However, these post-game bosses are far more powerful than their previous forms, so don’t underestimate them while preparing. Once you’ve completed Super Mario RPG, you can unlock these fights, so here’s what you need to know.

How to reach the post-game bosses in Super Mario RPG Remake

One thing you should do before beating Super Mario RPG is defeat the secret bosses Jinx and the mighty Culex. As they're among the post-game bosses, you must defeat the original forms before going for the rematches. After defeating the game's final boss, you can reload your save file, where Mario is fast asleep in bed.

Toad will give you a voucher to go to the Marrymore Inn (Moleville Region), your next destination. Stay at the fancy hotel, and Geno will show up and reference Star Hill. There are some new wishes (pink stars) to find, so head to the second room of the Star Hill area.

You should then talk to the Frog Sage in Tadpole Pond of Super Mario RPG, unlocking your first boss battle. These tasks need to be done in a particular order, and you can go talk to the Frog Sage after each fight to learn where you go next.

These bosses also each give you an incredibly powerful piece of equipment. Some of the best accessories in the game drop here. Below is a list of the bosses in order, their location, and reward:

Scratchy-Throat Belome (Belome’s Temple): Mallow’s Sage Stick

Mallow’s Sage Stick Leveled-Up Punchinello (Mole Mines): Bowser’s Chain Chomp

Bowser’s Chain Chomp Engine 023 Booster (Booster Tower): Geno’s Stella 023

Geno’s Stella 023 Extra-Fancy Bundt & Extra-Fancy Raspberry (Merrymore): Enduring Brooch

Enduring Brooch Duel-Ready Johnny (Sunken Ship): Extra-Shiny Stone

There is also an optional boss in Mario-Style Jinx in Monstro Town and a secret boss in the form of Culex 3D. You can tackle Jinx as soon as you beat the game and have stayed the night at Marrymore Hotel.

The reasons above are why I recommended you fight Culex before beating the game. You cannot fight Culex 3D without first beating its main form in Super Mario RPG. Once you defeat Duel-Ready Johnny in a one-on-one battle, he grants you the Extra-Shiny Stone.

Take that back to Culex’s locked door in Monstro Town and get ready for his new, more powerful form. Your reward for defeating him is the Crystal Shard. If you speak to the Frog Sage, he’ll also start calling you Mario Sage.

From this point, you can still go and wrap up the rest of the game if you want to 100% Super Mario RPG, which includes getting Gold Medals in the minigames, completing the Monster List, and reaching level 30 if you haven’t.