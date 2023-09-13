All Survivors in Dead by Daylight released so far (Alien Chapter)

Survivors are the characters in Dead by Daylight brought by the Entity to the gruesome trail to test their will to save their squad from the Killer and the Entity itself. The primary objective of the Survivors is to repair 5 generators while outplaying the Killer to power up the exit gates eventually. The asymmetrical survival horror game was initially released with 4 Survivors, but the current roster features 39 of them.

This article will list every Survivor released so far in Dead by Daylight.

Every Survivor in Dead by Daylight (Alien Chapter)

The list of Survivors in Dead by Daylight are given below:

1) Dwight Fairfield

Ability

Locating teammates

Perks

Bond

Leader

Prove Thyself

Chapter

Original Release

2) Meg Thomas

Ability

Escaping dire situations

Perks

Adrenaline

Quick & Quiet

Sprint Burst

Chapter

Original Release

3) Claudette Morel

Ability

Healing herself and her teammates at a faster pace

Perks

Botany Knowledge

Empathy

Self-Care

Chapter

Original Release

4) Jake Park

Ability

Hiding and escaping whilst injured

Perks

Calm Spirit

Iron Will

Saboteur

Chapter

Original Release

5) Nea Karlsson

Ability

Faster movement when Killer is nearby

Perks

Balanced Landing

Streetwise

Urban Evasion

Chapter

The Last Breath

6) Laurie Strode

Ability

Gaining survival tactics but remaining exposed to the killer

Perks

Bond

Leader

Prove Thyself

Chapter

Original Release

7) Ace Visconti

Ability

Improving hook escaping odds for every Survivor

Perks

Ace in the Hole

Open-Handed

Up the Ante

Chapter

Of Flesh and Mud

8) William "Bill" Overbeck

Ability

Knowledge of escape routes and survival

Perks

Borrowed Time

Left Behind

Unbreakable

Chapter

Left Behind

9) Feng Min

Ability

Silently repairing generators and noticing Killers at a range

Perks

Alert

Lithe

Technician

Chapter

Spark of Madness

10) David King

Ability

Withstanding damage and making less noise when injured

Perks

Dead Hard

No Mither

We're Gonna Live Forever

Chapter

A Lullaby for the Dark

11) Quentin Smith

Ability

Boosting the survival of the entire team and allowing them to locate and recover easily

Perks

Pharmacy

Vigil

Wake Up!

Chapter

A Nightmare on Elm Street

12) David Tapp

Ability

Faster recovery

Perks

Detective's Hunch

Stake Out

Tenacity

Chapter

The Saw

13) Kate Denson

Ability

Reading auras of counter-traps and leaving no traces

Perks

Boll Over

Dance With Me

Windows of Opportunity

Chapter

Curtain Call

14) Adam Francis

Ability

Creating distraction

Perks

Autodidact

Deliverance

Diversion

Chapter

Shattered Bloodline

15) Jeff Johansen

Ability

Analyzing the Killer's movements to hide efficiently

Perks

Aftercare

Breakdown

Distortion

Chapter

Darkness Among Us

16) Jane Romero

Ability

Escaping from the grasp of the Killer

Perks

Head On

Poised

Solidarity

Chapter

Demise of the Faithful

17) Ash Williams

Ability

Enhanced endurance with the capability to help teammates out of chaotic situations

Perks

Buckle Up

Flip Flop

Mettle of Man

Chapter

Ash vs. Evil Dead

18) Nancy Wheeler

Ability

Facing challenges without being nervous

Perks

Inner Healing

Self-Aware

Situational Awareness

Chapter

Stranger Things

19) Steve Harrington

Ability

Distracting Killers while allowing teammates to complete objectives

Perks

Guardian

Kinship

Renewal

Chapter

Stranger Things

20) Yui Kimura

Ability

Locating teammates

Perks

Any Means Necessary

Breakout

Lucky Break

Chapter

Cursed Legacy

21) Zarina Kassir

Ability

Finding hiding spots during trouble and creating distractions

Perks

For the People

Off the Record

Red Herring

Chapter

Chains of Hate

22) Cheryl Mason

Ability

Risking her own life at the cost of resisting more damage

Perks

Blood Pact

Repressed Alliance

Soul Guard

Chapter

Silent Hill

23) Felix Richter

Ability

Revealing generators and saving Survivors

Perks

Built to Last

Desperate Measures

Visionary

Chapter

Descend Beyond

24) Élodie Rakoto

Ability

Creating false alarms for Killers to waste their time, creating opportunities for Survivors

Perks

Appraisal

Deception

Power Struggle

Chapter

A Binding of Kin

25) Yun-Jun Lee

Ability

Becoming powerful when teammates take damage

Perks

Fast Track

Self-Preservation

Smash Hit

Chapter

All-Kill

26) Jill Valentine

Ability

Putting obstacles for killers while helping teammates simultaneously

Perks

Blast Mine

Counterforce

Resurgence

Chapter

Resident Evil

27) Leon Scott Kennedy

Ability

Crafting distracting tools such as flashbang and revealing objectives

Perks

Bite the Bullet

Flashbang

Rookie Spirit

Chapter

Resident Evil

28) Mikaela Reid

Ability

Revealing intel and healing teammates by cleansing totem

Perks

Boon: Circle of Healing

Boon: Shadow Step

Clairvoyance

Chapter

Hour of the Witch

29) Jonah Vasquez

Ability

Retain movement speed temporarily when injured and retry failed skill checks

Perks

Boon: Exponential

Corrective Action

Overcome

Chapter

Portrait of a Murder

30) Yoichi Asakawa

Ability

Easily getting away from Killers and helping injured Survivors to escape

Perks

Boon: Dark Theory

Emphatic Connection

Parental Guidance

Chapter

Sadako Rising

31) Haddie Kaur

Ability

Revealing Survivor Aura, crafting durable flashlights, and repairing generators at a faster pace

Perks

Inner Focus

Overzealous

Residual Manifest

Chapter

Roots of Dread

32) Ada Wong

Ability

Getting healed when teammates are hurt and leaving no blood trail after becoming the last Survivor

Perks

Low Profile

Reactive Healing

Wiretap

Chapter

Project W

33) Rebecca Chambers

Ability

Providing speed boosts to teammates and quickly solving skill checks

Perks

Better than New

Hyperfocus

Reassurance

Chapter

Project W

34) Vittorio Toscano

Ability

Storing generator progress and revealing Killer upon passing Great Skill Check

Perks

Fogwise

Potential Energy

Quick Gambit

Chapter

Forged in Fog

35) Thalita Lyra

Ability

Boosting herself and the team's morale to perform faster repair and movement

Perks

Cut Loose

Friendly Competition

Teamwork: Power of Two

Chapter

Tools of Torment

36) Renato Lyra

Ability

Escaping from Killer's grasp and immediately recovering from Exhaustion

Perks

Background Player

Blood Rush

Teamwork: Collective Stealth

Chapter

Tools of Torment

37) Gabriel Soma

Ability

Revealing the highest repaired generator when chased and refilling toolbox after successful Skill Check

Perks

Made for This

Scavenger

Troubleshooter

Chapter

End Transmission

38) Nicolas Cage

Ability

Revealing Killer's Aura and instantly recovering from the injured state

Perks

Dramaturgy

Plot Twist

Scene Partner

Chapter

Nicolas Cage

39) Ellen Ripley

Ability

Slowing Killer, hiding pain, and running without making noise

Perks

Chemical Trap

Light Footed

Lucky Star

Chapter

Nicolas Cage

This sums up the list of Survivors released so far in Dead by Daylight.