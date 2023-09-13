All Survivors in Dead by Daylight released so far (Alien Chapter)

Survivors are the characters in Dead by Daylight brought by the Entity to the gruesome trail to test their will to save their squad from the Killer and the Entity itself. The primary objective of the Survivors is to repair 5 generators while outplaying the Killer to power up the exit gates eventually. The asymmetrical survival horror game was initially released with 4 Survivors, but the current roster features 39 of them.
This article will list every Survivor released so far in Dead by Daylight.
Every Survivor in Dead by Daylight (Alien Chapter)
The list of Survivors in Dead by Daylight are given below:
1) Dwight Fairfield
Ability
- Locating teammates
Perks
- Bond
- Leader
- Prove Thyself
Chapter
- Original Release
2) Meg Thomas
Ability
- Escaping dire situations
Perks
- Adrenaline
- Quick & Quiet
- Sprint Burst
Chapter
- Original Release
3) Claudette Morel
Ability
- Healing herself and her teammates at a faster pace
Perks
- Botany Knowledge
- Empathy
- Self-Care
Chapter
- Original Release
4) Jake Park
Ability
- Hiding and escaping whilst injured
Perks
- Calm Spirit
- Iron Will
- Saboteur
Chapter
- Original Release
5) Nea Karlsson
Ability
- Faster movement when Killer is nearby
Perks
- Balanced Landing
- Streetwise
- Urban Evasion
Chapter
- The Last Breath
6) Laurie Strode
Ability
- Gaining survival tactics but remaining exposed to the killer
Perks
7) Ace Visconti
Ability
- Improving hook escaping odds for every Survivor
Perks
- Ace in the Hole
- Open-Handed
- Up the Ante
Chapter
- Of Flesh and Mud
8) William "Bill" Overbeck
Ability
- Knowledge of escape routes and survival
Perks
- Borrowed Time
- Left Behind
- Unbreakable
Chapter
- Left Behind
9) Feng Min
Ability
- Silently repairing generators and noticing Killers at a range
Perks
- Alert
- Lithe
- Technician
Chapter
- Spark of Madness
10) David King
Ability
- Withstanding damage and making less noise when injured
Perks
- Dead Hard
- No Mither
- We're Gonna Live Forever
Chapter
- A Lullaby for the Dark
11) Quentin Smith
Ability
- Boosting the survival of the entire team and allowing them to locate and recover easily
Perks
- Pharmacy
- Vigil
- Wake Up!
Chapter
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
12) David Tapp
Ability
- Faster recovery
Perks
- Detective's Hunch
- Stake Out
- Tenacity
Chapter
- The Saw
13) Kate Denson
Ability
- Reading auras of counter-traps and leaving no traces
Perks
- Boll Over
- Dance With Me
- Windows of Opportunity
Chapter
- Curtain Call
14) Adam Francis
Ability
- Creating distraction
Perks
- Autodidact
- Deliverance
- Diversion
Chapter
- Shattered Bloodline
15) Jeff Johansen
Ability
- Analyzing the Killer's movements to hide efficiently
Perks
- Aftercare
- Breakdown
- Distortion
Chapter
- Darkness Among Us
16) Jane Romero
Ability
- Escaping from the grasp of the Killer
Perks
- Head On
- Poised
- Solidarity
Chapter
- Demise of the Faithful
17) Ash Williams
Ability
- Enhanced endurance with the capability to help teammates out of chaotic situations
Perks
- Buckle Up
- Flip Flop
- Mettle of Man
Chapter
- Ash vs. Evil Dead
18) Nancy Wheeler
Ability
- Facing challenges without being nervous
Perks
- Inner Healing
- Self-Aware
- Situational Awareness
Chapter
- Stranger Things
19) Steve Harrington
Ability
- Distracting Killers while allowing teammates to complete objectives
Perks
- Guardian
- Kinship
- Renewal
Chapter
- Stranger Things
20) Yui Kimura
Ability
- Locating teammates
Perks
- Any Means Necessary
- Breakout
- Lucky Break
Chapter
- Cursed Legacy
21) Zarina Kassir
Ability
- Finding hiding spots during trouble and creating distractions
Perks
- For the People
- Off the Record
- Red Herring
Chapter
- Chains of Hate
22) Cheryl Mason
Ability
- Risking her own life at the cost of resisting more damage
Perks
- Blood Pact
- Repressed Alliance
- Soul Guard
Chapter
- Silent Hill
23) Felix Richter
Ability
- Revealing generators and saving Survivors
Perks
- Built to Last
- Desperate Measures
- Visionary
Chapter
- Descend Beyond
24) Élodie Rakoto
Ability
- Creating false alarms for Killers to waste their time, creating opportunities for Survivors
Perks
- Appraisal
- Deception
- Power Struggle
Chapter
- A Binding of Kin
25) Yun-Jun Lee
Ability
- Becoming powerful when teammates take damage
Perks
- Fast Track
- Self-Preservation
- Smash Hit
Chapter
- All-Kill
26) Jill Valentine
Ability
- Putting obstacles for killers while helping teammates simultaneously
Perks
- Blast Mine
- Counterforce
- Resurgence
Chapter
- Resident Evil
27) Leon Scott Kennedy
Ability
- Crafting distracting tools such as flashbang and revealing objectives
Perks
- Bite the Bullet
- Flashbang
- Rookie Spirit
Chapter
- Resident Evil
28) Mikaela Reid
Ability
- Revealing intel and healing teammates by cleansing totem
Perks
- Boon: Circle of Healing
- Boon: Shadow Step
- Clairvoyance
Chapter
- Hour of the Witch
29) Jonah Vasquez
Ability
- Retain movement speed temporarily when injured and retry failed skill checks
Perks
- Boon: Exponential
- Corrective Action
- Overcome
Chapter
- Portrait of a Murder
30) Yoichi Asakawa
Ability
- Easily getting away from Killers and helping injured Survivors to escape
Perks
- Boon: Dark Theory
- Emphatic Connection
- Parental Guidance
Chapter
- Sadako Rising
31) Haddie Kaur
Ability
- Revealing Survivor Aura, crafting durable flashlights, and repairing generators at a faster pace
Perks
- Inner Focus
- Overzealous
- Residual Manifest
Chapter
- Roots of Dread
32) Ada Wong
Ability
- Getting healed when teammates are hurt and leaving no blood trail after becoming the last Survivor
Perks
- Low Profile
- Reactive Healing
- Wiretap
Chapter
- Project W
33) Rebecca Chambers
Ability
- Providing speed boosts to teammates and quickly solving skill checks
Perks
- Better than New
- Hyperfocus
- Reassurance
Chapter
- Project W
34) Vittorio Toscano
Ability
- Storing generator progress and revealing Killer upon passing Great Skill Check
Perks
- Fogwise
- Potential Energy
- Quick Gambit
Chapter
- Forged in Fog
35) Thalita Lyra
Ability
- Boosting herself and the team's morale to perform faster repair and movement
Perks
- Cut Loose
- Friendly Competition
- Teamwork: Power of Two
Chapter
- Tools of Torment
36) Renato Lyra
Ability
- Escaping from Killer's grasp and immediately recovering from Exhaustion
Perks
- Background Player
- Blood Rush
- Teamwork: Collective Stealth
Chapter
- Tools of Torment
37) Gabriel Soma
Ability
- Revealing the highest repaired generator when chased and refilling toolbox after successful Skill Check
Perks
- Made for This
- Scavenger
- Troubleshooter
Chapter
- End Transmission
38) Nicolas Cage
Ability
- Revealing Killer's Aura and instantly recovering from the injured state
Perks
- Dramaturgy
- Plot Twist
- Scene Partner
Chapter
- Nicolas Cage
39) Ellen Ripley
Ability
- Slowing Killer, hiding pain, and running without making noise
Perks
- Chemical Trap
- Light Footed
- Lucky Star
Chapter
- Alien
This sums up the list of Survivors released so far in Dead by Daylight.
