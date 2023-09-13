Esports & Gaming

All Survivors in Dead by Daylight released so far (Alien Chapter)

Every Survivor released in Dead by Daylight (Image via Behavior Interactive)

Survivors are the characters in Dead by Daylight brought by the Entity to the gruesome trail to test their will to save their squad from the Killer and the Entity itself. The primary objective of the Survivors is to repair 5 generators while outplaying the Killer to power up the exit gates eventually. The asymmetrical survival horror game was initially released with 4 Survivors, but the current roster features 39 of them.

This article will list every Survivor released so far in Dead by Daylight.

Every Survivor in Dead by Daylight (Alien Chapter)

The list of Survivors in Dead by Daylight are given below:

1) Dwight Fairfield

Ability

  • Locating teammates

Perks

  • Bond
  • Leader
  • Prove Thyself

Chapter

  • Original Release

2) Meg Thomas

Ability

  • Escaping dire situations

Perks

  • Adrenaline
  • Quick & Quiet
  • Sprint Burst

Chapter

  • Original Release

3) Claudette Morel

Ability

  • Healing herself and her teammates at a faster pace

Perks

  • Botany Knowledge
  • Empathy
  • Self-Care

Chapter

  • Original Release

4) Jake Park

Ability

  • Hiding and escaping whilst injured

Perks

  • Calm Spirit
  • Iron Will
  • Saboteur

Chapter

  • Original Release

5) Nea Karlsson

Ability

  • Faster movement when Killer is nearby

Perks

  • Balanced Landing
  • Streetwise
  • Urban Evasion

Chapter

  • The Last Breath

6) Laurie Strode

Ability

  • Gaining survival tactics but remaining exposed to the killer

Perks

Chapter

  • Original Release

7) Ace Visconti

Ability

  • Improving hook escaping odds for every Survivor

Perks

  • Ace in the Hole
  • Open-Handed
  • Up the Ante

Chapter

  • Of Flesh and Mud

8) William "Bill" Overbeck

Ability

  • Knowledge of escape routes and survival

Perks

  • Borrowed Time
  • Left Behind
  • Unbreakable

Chapter

  • Left Behind

9) Feng Min

Ability

  • Silently repairing generators and noticing Killers at a range

Perks

  • Alert
  • Lithe
  • Technician

Chapter

  • Spark of Madness

10) David King

Ability

  • Withstanding damage and making less noise when injured

Perks

  • Dead Hard
  • No Mither
  • We're Gonna Live Forever

Chapter

  • A Lullaby for the Dark

11) Quentin Smith

Ability

  • Boosting the survival of the entire team and allowing them to locate and recover easily

Perks

  • Pharmacy
  • Vigil
  • Wake Up!

Chapter

  • A Nightmare on Elm Street

12) David Tapp

Ability

  • Faster recovery

Perks

  • Detective's Hunch
  • Stake Out
  • Tenacity

Chapter

  • The Saw

13) Kate Denson

Ability

  • Reading auras of counter-traps and leaving no traces

Perks

  • Boll Over
  • Dance With Me
  • Windows of Opportunity

Chapter

  • Curtain Call

14) Adam Francis

Ability

  • Creating distraction

Perks

  • Autodidact
  • Deliverance
  • Diversion

Chapter

  • Shattered Bloodline

15) Jeff Johansen

Ability

  • Analyzing the Killer's movements to hide efficiently

Perks

  • Aftercare
  • Breakdown
  • Distortion

Chapter

  • Darkness Among Us

16) Jane Romero

Ability

  • Escaping from the grasp of the Killer

Perks

  • Head On
  • Poised
  • Solidarity

Chapter

  • Demise of the Faithful

17) Ash Williams

Ability

  • Enhanced endurance with the capability to help teammates out of chaotic situations

Perks

  • Buckle Up
  • Flip Flop
  • Mettle of Man

Chapter

  • Ash vs. Evil Dead

18) Nancy Wheeler

Ability

  • Facing challenges without being nervous

Perks

  • Inner Healing
  • Self-Aware
  • Situational Awareness

Chapter

  • Stranger Things

19) Steve Harrington

Ability

  • Distracting Killers while allowing teammates to complete objectives

Perks

  • Guardian
  • Kinship
  • Renewal

Chapter

  • Stranger Things

20) Yui Kimura

Ability

  • Locating teammates

Perks

  • Any Means Necessary
  • Breakout
  • Lucky Break

Chapter

  • Cursed Legacy

21) Zarina Kassir

Ability

  • Finding hiding spots during trouble and creating distractions

Perks

  • For the People
  • Off the Record
  • Red Herring

Chapter

  • Chains of Hate

22) Cheryl Mason

Ability

  • Risking her own life at the cost of resisting more damage

Perks

  • Blood Pact
  • Repressed Alliance
  • Soul Guard

Chapter

  • Silent Hill

23) Felix Richter

Ability

  • Revealing generators and saving Survivors

Perks

  • Built to Last
  • Desperate Measures
  • Visionary

Chapter

  • Descend Beyond

24) Élodie Rakoto

Ability

  • Creating false alarms for Killers to waste their time, creating opportunities for Survivors

Perks

  • Appraisal
  • Deception
  • Power Struggle

Chapter

  • A Binding of Kin

25) Yun-Jun Lee

Ability

  • Becoming powerful when teammates take damage

Perks

  • Fast Track
  • Self-Preservation
  • Smash Hit

Chapter

  • All-Kill

26) Jill Valentine

Ability

  • Putting obstacles for killers while helping teammates simultaneously

Perks

  • Blast Mine
  • Counterforce
  • Resurgence

Chapter

  • Resident Evil

27) Leon Scott Kennedy

Ability

  • Crafting distracting tools such as flashbang and revealing objectives

Perks

  • Bite the Bullet
  • Flashbang
  • Rookie Spirit

Chapter

  • Resident Evil

28) Mikaela Reid

Ability

  • Revealing intel and healing teammates by cleansing totem

Perks

  • Boon: Circle of Healing
  • Boon: Shadow Step
  • Clairvoyance

Chapter

  • Hour of the Witch

29) Jonah Vasquez

Ability

  • Retain movement speed temporarily when injured and retry failed skill checks

Perks

  • Boon: Exponential
  • Corrective Action
  • Overcome

Chapter

  • Portrait of a Murder

30) Yoichi Asakawa

Ability

  • Easily getting away from Killers and helping injured Survivors to escape

Perks

  • Boon: Dark Theory
  • Emphatic Connection
  • Parental Guidance

Chapter

  • Sadako Rising

31) Haddie Kaur

Ability

  • Revealing Survivor Aura, crafting durable flashlights, and repairing generators at a faster pace

Perks

  • Inner Focus
  • Overzealous
  • Residual Manifest

Chapter

  • Roots of Dread

32) Ada Wong

Ability

  • Getting healed when teammates are hurt and leaving no blood trail after becoming the last Survivor

Perks

  • Low Profile
  • Reactive Healing
  • Wiretap

Chapter

  • Project W

33) Rebecca Chambers

Ability

  • Providing speed boosts to teammates and quickly solving skill checks

Perks

  • Better than New
  • Hyperfocus
  • Reassurance

Chapter

  • Project W

34) Vittorio Toscano

Ability

  • Storing generator progress and revealing Killer upon passing Great Skill Check

Perks

  • Fogwise
  • Potential Energy
  • Quick Gambit

Chapter

  • Forged in Fog

35) Thalita Lyra

Ability

  • Boosting herself and the team's morale to perform faster repair and movement

Perks

  • Cut Loose
  • Friendly Competition
  • Teamwork: Power of Two

Chapter

  • Tools of Torment

36) Renato Lyra

Ability

  • Escaping from Killer's grasp and immediately recovering from Exhaustion

Perks

  • Background Player
  • Blood Rush
  • Teamwork: Collective Stealth

Chapter

  • Tools of Torment

37) Gabriel Soma

Ability

  • Revealing the highest repaired generator when chased and refilling toolbox after successful Skill Check

Perks

  • Made for This
  • Scavenger
  • Troubleshooter

Chapter

  • End Transmission

38) Nicolas Cage

Ability

  • Revealing Killer's Aura and instantly recovering from the injured state

Perks

  • Dramaturgy
  • Plot Twist
  • Scene Partner

Chapter

  • Nicolas Cage

39) Ellen Ripley

Ability

  • Slowing Killer, hiding pain, and running without making noise

Perks

  • Chemical Trap
  • Light Footed
  • Lucky Star

Chapter

  • Nicolas Cage

This sums up the list of Survivors released so far in Dead by Daylight.

