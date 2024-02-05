All Tekken 8 alternate outfits and how to unlock them

Tekken 8 has gained prominence as a 3D fighter, featuring over 30 characters, each possessing a unique combat style and distinctive visual aesthetic.
Their appearance can be customized with various outfits, ranging from new skins to classic costumes from the prequels. While some are available by default in the character customization section, the alternate outfit has to be unlocked from the campaign and Super Ghost Battle.
This article lists all unlockable alternate costumes and outlines their sources.
How to unlock alternate outfits in Tekken 8
The alternate outfits are essentially cosmetic items that can flare up a character’s appearance, and some of them can be unlocked by completing the four-hour-long Tekken 8 campaign titled The Dark Awakens.
Most costumes can be obtained by defeating certain AI opponents in the Super Ghost Battle. To do so, tune in to the game mode and interact with the arcade machine in the middle of the room. Play and win against the pre-installed ghosts marked with the treasure symbol to unlock the goodies.
The following section details all the unlockable costumes and their sources.
All Tekken 8 campaign alternate outfits
Listed below are the alternate outfits that drop after completing the campaign:
- Jin Kazama T8 Style (Story Version)
- Jin Kazama Soul Chain
- Kazuya Mishima T8 Style (Story Version)
All Tekken 8 Super Ghost Battle alternate outfits
Here are the alternate outfits from Super Ghost Battle in Tekken 8, corresponding to the ghost you need to defeat to get them:
- Azucena TK8 Style (Alternate B): LASTDANCE
- Zafina TK8 Style (Alternate B): MTC_Crystal
- Kuma TK8 Style (Alternate B): MaroyakaAlmond
- Nina TK8 Style (Alternate B): Noisy Assassin
- Claudio TK8 Style (Alternate B): Komi_z
- Dragunov TK8 Style (Alternate B): SilentRoar
- Devil Jin TK8 Style (Alternate A): Jet-Black
- Asuka TK8 Style (Alternate B): kung-fu-bird
- Steve TK8 Style (Alternate B): KATSUKARE
- Kazuya TK8 Style (Alternate B): TheDorya
- Paul TK8 Style (Alternate B): GomaCor
- Raven TK8 Style (Alternate B): Shadow
- Reina TK8 Style (Alternate B): MASU-O
- Panda TK8 Style (Alternate B): Big-Nyan
- Lee TK8 Style (Alternate B): Comeooooon!
- Alisa TK8 Style (Alternate B): RingoAme
- Leo TK8 Style (Alternate B): Colonel
- Lili TK8 Style (Alternate B): MilkyWay
- Jack-8 TK8 Style (Alternate B): GasyaGasya
- Hwoarang TK8 Style (Alternate B): DoubleFlamingo
- King TK8 Style (Alternate B): MaskedBreaker
- Law TK8 Style (Alternate B): BenBen
- Victor TK8 Style (Alternate B): ZeroCalorie
- Jun TK8 Style (Alternate B): Or@ngeSoda
- Leroy TK8 Style (Alternate B): Good-Dog
- Shaheen TK8 Style (Alternate B): KiraKiraStar
- Lars TK8 Style (Alternate B): Accele
- Feng TK8 Style (Alternate B): FunHaHo!
- Bryan TK8 Style (Alternate B): Salad
- Jin TK8 Style (Alternate A): hida
- Xiaoyu TK8 Style (Alternate B): FuriFuribbon
- Yoshimitsu TK8 Style (Alternate B): Shi-Gu-Re
- Jun Yuzen-Dye Karate Top (Asuka): BigOwl
- Lili TK8 Style (Asuka P1): shimbori_z
- Jin TK8 Style (Hwoarang P1): Salt-eater
- Hwoarang TK8 Style (Jin P1): Gazekizi
- Law TK8 Style (Paul P1): Tacchan
- Paul TK8 Style (Law P1): Xx-yamagishi-xX
- Asuka TK8 Style (Lili P1): Naniwa.Hero
