All Tekken 8 alternate outfits and how to unlock them

Tekken 8 has gained prominence as a 3D fighter, featuring over 30 characters, each possessing a unique combat style and distinctive visual aesthetic.

Their appearance can be customized with various outfits, ranging from new skins to classic costumes from the prequels. While some are available by default in the character customization section, the alternate outfit has to be unlocked from the campaign and Super Ghost Battle.

This article lists all unlockable alternate costumes and outlines their sources.

How to unlock alternate outfits in Tekken 8

Jin Kazama T8 Style can be unlocked from the campaign (Image via Bandai Namco)

The alternate outfits are essentially cosmetic items that can flare up a character’s appearance, and some of them can be unlocked by completing the four-hour-long Tekken 8 campaign titled The Dark Awakens.

Most costumes can be obtained by defeating certain AI opponents in the Super Ghost Battle. To do so, tune in to the game mode and interact with the arcade machine in the middle of the room. Play and win against the pre-installed ghosts marked with the treasure symbol to unlock the goodies.

The following section details all the unlockable costumes and their sources.

All Tekken 8 campaign alternate outfits

Listed below are the alternate outfits that drop after completing the campaign:

Jin Kazama T8 Style (Story Version)

(Story Version) Jin Kazama Soul Chain

Kazuya Mishima T8 Style (Story Version)

All Tekken 8 Super Ghost Battle alternate outfits

Here are the alternate outfits from Super Ghost Battle in Tekken 8, corresponding to the ghost you need to defeat to get them:

Azucena TK8 Style (Alternate B) : LASTDANCE

: LASTDANCE Zafina TK8 Style (Alternate B) : MTC_Crystal

: MTC_Crystal Kuma TK8 Style (Alternate B) : MaroyakaAlmond

: MaroyakaAlmond Nina TK8 Style (Alternate B) : Noisy Assassin

: Noisy Assassin Claudio TK8 Style (Alternate B) : Komi_z

: Komi_z Dragunov TK8 Style (Alternate B) : SilentRoar

: SilentRoar Devil Jin TK8 Style (Alternate A) : Jet-Black

: Jet-Black Asuka TK8 Style (Alternate B) : kung-fu-bird

: kung-fu-bird Steve TK8 Style (Alternate B) : KATSUKARE

: KATSUKARE Kazuya TK8 Style (Alternate B) : TheDorya

: TheDorya Paul TK8 Style (Alternate B) : GomaCor

: GomaCor Raven TK8 Style (Alternate B) : Shadow

: Shadow Reina TK8 Style (Alternate B) : MASU-O

: MASU-O Panda TK8 Style (Alternate B) : Big-Nyan

: Big-Nyan Lee TK8 Style (Alternate B) : Comeooooon!

: Comeooooon! Alisa TK8 Style (Alternate B) : RingoAme

: RingoAme Leo TK8 Style (Alternate B) : Colonel

: Colonel Lili TK8 Style (Alternate B) : MilkyWay

: MilkyWay Jack-8 TK8 Style (Alternate B) : GasyaGasya

: GasyaGasya Hwoarang TK8 Style (Alternate B) : DoubleFlamingo

: DoubleFlamingo King TK8 Style (Alternate B) : MaskedBreaker

: MaskedBreaker Law TK8 Style (Alternate B) : BenBen

: BenBen Victor TK8 Style (Alternate B) : ZeroCalorie

: ZeroCalorie Jun TK8 Style (Alternate B) : Or@ngeSoda

: Or@ngeSoda Leroy TK8 Style (Alternate B) : Good-Dog

: Good-Dog Shaheen TK8 Style (Alternate B) : KiraKiraStar

: KiraKiraStar Lars TK8 Style (Alternate B) : Accele

: Accele Feng TK8 Style (Alternate B) : FunHaHo!

: FunHaHo! Bryan TK8 Style (Alternate B) : Salad

: Salad Jin TK8 Style (Alternate A) : hida

: hida Xiaoyu TK8 Style (Alternate B) : FuriFuribbon

: FuriFuribbon Yoshimitsu TK8 Style (Alternate B) : Shi-Gu-Re

: Shi-Gu-Re Jun Yuzen-Dye Karate Top (Asuka) : BigOwl

: BigOwl Lili TK8 Style (Asuka P1) : shimbori_z

: shimbori_z Jin TK8 Style (Hwoarang P1) : Salt-eater

: Salt-eater Hwoarang TK8 Style (Jin P1) : Gazekizi

: Gazekizi Law TK8 Style (Paul P1) : Tacchan

: Tacchan Paul TK8 Style (Law P1) : Xx-yamagishi-xX

: Xx-yamagishi-xX Asuka TK8 Style (Lili P1): Naniwa.Hero

