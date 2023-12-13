All The Finals career rewards and how to get them

The Finals is finally out, and fans of shooter games have something to be excited about. After a successful beta run in early November, the game was launched during The Game Awards 2023. Players can now step into the arena and collaborate with teammates to battle others in destructible maps.

There are several career rewards in The Finals that can be accessed by leveling up. Your career bar fills up as you play more matches, allowing you to unlock several cosmetic items. At the time of writing, it isn't clear whether there are additional tasks you need to do to obtain these rewards, but leveling up is definitely a requirement.

List of all The Finals Career rewards

Career Rewards can be unlocked as you play more games (Image via Embark Studios)

Below is a list of all Career rewards you can get as you play The Finals. To obtain these, you need to play more games, fill up the progress bar, and level up.

Level 5 : Body bag (Upper Back)

Level 6 : Body Bag (Facewear)

Level 7 : Bucket hat (Headwear)

Level 8 : Baggy Battle Cargos (Lower body)

Level 9: Chunky Wedge Trainers (Feet)

Level 10: Spray

Level 11: Kangaroo Hood (Upper Body)

Level 12: Badge

Level 13 : Joggers (Lower Body)

Level 14: Incognito Mode (Headwear)

Level 15: Quarter-zip Shirt (Upper Body)

Level 16: Asymmetrical Pants (Lower Body)

Level 17: Front Pocket Satchel (Lower Back)

Level 18: Game-day Sweater (Upper Body)

Level 19: Flat-brim Cap (Headwear)

Level 20: Kangaroo Hoodie (Upper Body)

Level 21 : Historical Hi-fi (Lower Back)

Level 22: Track Shorts (Lower Body)

Level 23: Arena Anti-glare (Facewear)

Level 24: Slip-on Trainers (Feet)

Level 25: Cuddly Plushie (Lower Back)

Level 26: Tank and arm Warmers (Upper Body)

Level 27: Bad news Bandana (Facewear)

Level 28: Trendy Turtleneck (Upper Body)

Level 29: Pleated Skirt (Lower Body)

Level 31 : Tactical Sling Bag (Crossbody)

Level 32: Beanie and Headphones (Headwear)

Level 33: One-leg Harness Pants (Lower Body)

Level 34: Ridged Armlet (Wrist)

Level 35: Ringer Tee (Upper Body)

Level 36: Active Shorts (Lower Body)

Level 37 : Hoodie Jacket (Upper Body)

Level 38 : Chipped Nama Tama (Lower Back)

Level 39: Cargo pants (Lower Body)

Level 40: Asymmetrical Vest (Upper Body)

These are all the known Career rewards in The Finals at the moment. The list will be updated once we get more information.

The Finals was released on December 7 on PC, PS5, and Xbox X/S platforms. Check this article for more game guides.