All The Sims 4 Expansion Packs, ranked

The Sims 4 Expansion Packs overhaul Electronic Arts and Maxis’ life simulator casual game and make it more enjoyable and interactive. With around 15 Sims 4 Expansion Packs (DLCs), you can explore different scenarios, locations, activities, people, and strategies. However, a few packs in the list might not bode well for your taste, and a few might. You may wonder what each DLC has in store and which ones to play among them.

To that end, this article ranks all Sims 4 Expansion Packs to help you choose the most enjoyable DLCs in the life simulator game.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions

Sims 4 Expansion Packs: Ranked

15) Horse Ranch

Horse Ranch DLC features limited activities (Image via Steam)

The Horse Ranch DLC allows you to experience the ranch/cowboy life in Sims 4. The focal point of this pack is to breed, buy, and take care of horses on your ranch. You can keep other domesticated animals like goats and ships as well. To progress, you must bond with the animals and train them to compete in different competitions like racing.

That said, this Sims 4 Expansion Pack offers little opportunities for the players to explore and be creative. The setting of the ranch-inspired world might not be attractive to everyone and caters to only a limited set of players. However, this is ideal for those who want to experience the cowboy life.

14) Get To Work

You can be a doctor in Get To Work (Image via Steam)

Get To Work offers a limited simulation experience to the players. There are four career paths to choose from: scientist, doctor, detective, and retail business owner. The first three paths let you be in control of your Sim and complete tasks during work. As you get better at work, you get promotions. If you choose retail business owner, you must create your business plan from scratch and make it successful.

This Sims 4 Expansion Pack does not offer much of a unique experience. There are more activities available in the main campaign than in this DLC. Hence, it might get monotonous after a certain point. However, this pack lets you contact and abduct aliens if you choose the scientist career path. Moreover, you can create portals to visit the Sixam alien world and play as an alien.

13) Island Living

Island Living is great for socializing (Image via Steam)

In this Expansion Pack, you live on a tropical island and indulge in numerous amounts of festivals, parties, and community gatherings. The world is beautifully crafted and allows you to experience various cultural-themed parties. You will find part-time jobs like sandcastle building, boating, swimming, and diving. Other than that, there is not much to do in this DLC.

Due to the lack of varied activities and options, the gameplay experience gets dull and monotonous. The job opportunities are odd and add a little intrigue for players to relish. Hence, it sits 13th in the Sims 4 Expansion Packs rankings.

12) Get Together

Get Together has the best clubs among all Sims 4 Expansion Packs (Image via Steam)

Get Together pack is based on the world of Windenburg where clubbing, partying, and socializing are the key features. In this DLC, you can join different clubs or create your own. This map is one of the largest among all the Sims 4 Expansion Packs and holds a creative space for the Sims to come and make friends.

Having said that, there’s not much to do except organize unique parties and clubs. The experience is limited and only caters to a certain audience. The large map is one of the positives of this DLC.

11) Cottage Living

Cottage Living in Sims 4 (Image via Steam)

You can experience a villager’s life in the Cottage Living downloadable content. Similar to Horse Ranch, you can breed domesticated animals like chickens and Llamas and plant a variety of crops.

It edges over Horse Ranch in the country-life aspect due to the features present in this world. You will find village gossip, nosy neighbors, and matchmaking requests from people.

10) For Rent

For Rent expansion pack (Image via Steam)

For Rent offers a great experience for real estate enthusiasts or architects. It allows you to build residential rental areas from scratch and that too, in a creative manner. You can dictate the planning process and build a house with your preferred features. Moreover, the interaction system and community programs are fun experiences.

However, a small map and limited features place this DLC firmly in 10th. Although there are multiple positives and enjoyable content in the Expansion Pack, limiting the building system to only residential estates makes it tedious after a point.

9) Cats & Dogs

Pet cats and dogs in this DLC (Image via Steam)

Cats & Dogs is a cheerful experience for any player. You have to create different types of cats and dogs for your Sims, adopt them, take care of the pets, and watch as the animals beautifully bond with your Sims.

Moreover, you can become a veterinarian and help the furry friends get back on their feet. While the reactions of the pets are quite realistic, this DLC doesn’t offer much more than that.

8) Get Famous

Get Famous is one of the most engaging Sims 4 Expansion Packs (Image via Steam)

Get Famous allows you to live the celebrity/actor/influencer life in Sims 4. This downloadable content includes several paths you can take to become popular, including actor, bestselling writer, social media influencer, and others. Becoming a successful actor will land you multiple awards from programs inspired by the Oscars and other film award shows.

The fame system can make you popular among Sims or a topic of Sunday gossip, emphasizing the importance of strategizing. This Sims 4 Expansion Pack is indeed a unique experience and you should try it out.

7) Discover University

Discover University DLC pack (Image via Steam)

Discover University caters to the original Sims content that features the university life of a student Sim. You must complete tasks to do homework, and assignments, pass tests, and make connections. Furthermore, developing romantic bonds with other Sims and breakups will lead to fights and drama inside the university.

It is a fun experience, but if you have played all the installments of Sims, you might not find it special. However, the broader and more realistic aspects added here will help you reminisce about your days in college.

6) Eco Lifestyle

Eco Lifestyle is an enjoyable DLC in Sims 4 (Image via Steam)

The Eco Lifestyle is one of the most unique Sims 4 Expansion Packs introduced by the developer. The decisions and inventions made in this world to preserve nature affect all the other worlds or DLCs in the game. You can learn to generate green energy, craft biodegradable furniture, recycle garbage, and plant trees to make the world a safer place for everyone.

Additionally, there are several community events and campaigns you can organize to transform community lots into gardens and marketplaces.

5) High School Years

High School Years is one of the best Sims 4 Expansion Packs (Image via Steam)

High School Years offers a similar experience to the Discover University expansion pack. As the name suggests, your Sim will be a high school student who must complete various tasks to enter a University. There are interactive classes, sports practices, romance, fights, drama, and other activities you might find realistically similar to your high school days.

This pack offers a better experience than Discover University due to the extensive features available in the high school world. Check it out if you want to virtually live the teen years.

4) Snowy Escape

Snowy Escape has one of the biggest maps among all Sims 4 Expansion Packs (Image via Steam)

Snowy Escape features intricate details that you might end up loving. Apart from the snow, you can go to Mt. Komorebi for vacations and enjoy exploring the beautiful neighborhoods in this DLC. You will find several activities like skiing, sledding, snowboarding, and hiking which provide an enjoyable experience.

Apart from that, the clothing and accessories are inspired by East-Asian cultures giving a different aesthetic to the simulator game. It is one of the best Sims 4 Expansion Packs.

3) City Living

City Living is one of the most colorful Sims 4 Expansion Packs (Image via Steam)

City Living is in the third spot due to the overall experience that it provides to the players. Unlike several other packs in this game, City Living has a lot to offer about activities, apartment systems, and events. The city events are the most enjoyable among all the other packs in Sims 4. This pack breathes joy and happiness, and the funny notions regarding nosy neighbors and gossip might make you giggle.

Moreover, you can make connections with Sims belonging to different ethnicities. As you grow closer, they will share their traditional practices and culture which make it a unique experience in every aspect.

2) Seasons

Seasons offers a more engaging experience than several other Sims 4 Expansion Packs (Image via Steam)

As the name suggests, the Seasons pack in Sims 4 introduces the impact of weather and climate in the Sims’ lives. During summer, you can take part in many seasonal festivals and events, and get summer-oriented clothes, and food. You get season-based features according to the time.

However, the winter holidays feature beautifully decorated cities due to Christmas and New Year's you might not find during other seasons. Keep on playing and see how the seasons affect your life.

1) Growing Together

Growing Together is one of the best Sims 4 Expansion Packs (Image via Steam)

Growing Together is one of the best Sims 4 Expansion Packs. Although similar to Seasons DLC, the life realism features are more prevalent in this Pack. It focuses on living a family life where you marry a Sim you love, raise a baby, and see them shine in the future.

To raise a kind and capable child, you must care for them from infancy, teach basic skills, and complete parenting tasks. The interactions, events, and story-like features in this DLC add depth to every aspect of a Sim’s life.

