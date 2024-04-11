How to get Unlimited Money in The Sims 4?

You can get unlimited money in The Sims 4 by utilizing certain cheats through the in-game Cheat Console. There are plenty of things you would want to spend your simoleons on, including bills and other expenses.

You should keep in mind that using these codes will not allow you to unlock all Achievements or Trophies for that save file. If interested, you can check out The Sims 4 cheat list to find out about other codes for relationships, skills, careers, and traits.

The Sims 4 unlimited money: All in-game money cheats

The Sims 4 unlimited money trick (Image via Steam)

You can use any of the following The Sims 4 money cheats to get unlimited money in-game:

kaching / rosebud : Provides 1000 simoleons

/ : Provides 1000 simoleons motherlode : Provides 50,000 simoleons

: Provides 50,000 simoleons Money X: Changes the entire household simoleons count to X

But before you can input any of these cheat codes, you will need to activate cheats through the Cheat Console in-game. You can follow these steps to do so depending on your platform:

PC/Mac: Press Ctrl (CMD) + Shift + C to open the Cheat Console

to open the PlayStation/Xbox: L1+L2+R1+R2 / LB+LT+RB+RT

Once the Cheat Console is open, type testingcheats true and hit enter

That's all you need to know about getting unlimited money in The Sims 4. Keep in mind the upper limit for a Sims household simoleon count is 9,999,999. The "Money X" cheat code will easily allow you to attain such lofty goals. If you are looking for smaller number of increments to tide over hard times, the other two cheat codes will surely help you out.

