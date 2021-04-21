All Tier 3 armor mods in Outriders

Outriders features a lot of weapons and armor mods that grant massive in-game perks to equipped players.

Both weapon mods and armor mods in Outriders are available in three assorted tiers. Needless to say, when it comes to the performance of these specific mods, Tier 3 armor mods are the most superior. However, Tier 3 mods are only available in Legendary-rated armor, making them extremely difficult for players to find.

Having said that, once players manage to reach the endgame, finding legendary armor shouldn't be too difficult. To help players choose the best possible option, this article features all 16 Tier 3 armor mods in Outriders.

Tier 3 armor mods in Outriders

Here are all the 16 Tier 3 armor mods available in Outriders:

Anomaly Echo - Grants bonus firepower and Anomaly power for a short duration when the player activates any skill.

Captain Hunter - Increases the player's damage against Elite enemies by 25%.

Circle of Power - Boosts the player's resistance by 15% every time they use a skill. It can stack up to 3 times, with each stack lasting for 7 seconds.

Death's Door - Doubles the player's armor whenever their health drops below 35%.

Euthaniser - Deals 25% more damage to enemies who are affected by Toxic status.

Head of the Ward - Reviving an ally restores the player's entire health pool.

Introvert - Increases the "Close Range" counter by 2 meters.

King Slayer - Critical hits on an Elite enemy increases the player's firepower for 6 seconds.

Last One Standing - Heals the player whenever an ally enters the Down But Not Out status.

Life of the Party - All incoming damage is reduced by 5% for each enemy present in close range. It can stack up to 8 times.

Not Impressed - Reduces the damage taken from Elite enemies by 25%.

Power Assimilation - Boosts the player's Anomaly power for each Elite enemy present on the battlefield.

Purify - Reduces the duration of all negative effects by 75%.

Ready for Anything - 10% of all critical damage dealt to Elite enemies returns to the player as health.

Sharp Eye - Killing an enemy while using the ADS feature will grant the player bonus Firepower for 20 seconds. It can be stacked up to 3 times.

Stare Into the Barrel - Massively boosts the player's firepower for each enemy present in close range. It can be stacked up to 5 times.