Outriders "Lost connection to the Squad leader": How to fix the connection error

Despite the developers' best efforts, Outriders players have been falling victim to repeated in-game "Lost connection to the Squad Leader" errors.

@Outriders @PCFPeopleCanFly Thanks to this latest patch, I can no longer matchmake with other players without kicking me out constantly and giving me the message "Lost connection to the squad leader" #Outriders — Gilgamesh (@Gilgameshglhf) April 15, 2021

Since the disastrous launch of Outriders, which saw the game plagued by all kinds of bugs and glitches, the developers have done exceedingly well to get most of it in check with updates and patches.

However, one such issue has continued to disrupt the in-game experience for players even after multiple updates and patches.

The "Lost connection to the Squad Leader" issue is a rather common error that multiple players have been facing across the community.

Additionally, some players have also confirmed that they are running into this issue exclusively when they try to indulge in co-op cross-play with their friends.

Fortunately for players, there are a couple of known fixes for the issue that allows players to resolve this recurring issue temporarily.

Considering the rate at which the developers are fixing and removing bugs and glitches from Outriders, it is certain that even this error will soon be worked out from the game.

How to fix the "Lost connection to the Squad Leader" error in Outriders

Ranging from cross-play bugs to sign-in issues, Outriders has been suffering from a bunch of in-game errors that have drastically ruined the quality of life in the game.

The developers have been constantly working to resolve all recurring issues while also maintaining an active thread on Reddit to mention known fixes for such issues.

@Outriders now I’m getting lost connection to the squad leader. If you fix one thing try more to break something else. Shitty development — Dylan Olsen (@boneolsen007) April 17, 2021

When it comes to the "Lost connection to Squad Leader" error in Outriders, there are a few known fixes for the issue that have been confirmed by the developers.

These fixes include:

Players are advised to restart the device they are using to play Outriders.

Players can also perform a full cache wipe to ensure a smooth launch.

If everything else fails, players will have to unplug their devices for a few minutes (four-five minutes to be on the safer side) and re-launch their device.

Following these three methods will allow players to overcome the "Lost connection to the Squad Leader" error in Outriders.

I seem to now be getting constant 'you've lost connection to the squad leader'. Was fine before patch. They fixed the crashing for the most part but made everything else worse — Sparda (@Sparda53923599) April 10, 2021

Having said that, a permanent fix for the same is expected to be arriving soon from the developers.

Considering the effort that the developers have displayed to fix all the recurring issues in the game, it is safe to say that Outriders has a bright future for itself.