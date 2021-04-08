Outriders massive update announced: PC/Console crossplay bugs addressed, other massive changes to arrive soon

Outriders recently announced a massive update that will address all the issues currently plaguing the game.

We know everyone is very keen to know more about the fix for PC <-> Console crossplay.



The fix for this is tied to the overall patches that we are currently cooking up and running through testing.



We hope to soon share more news about their release schedule and content — Outriders (@Outriders) April 6, 2021

Ranging from crossplay bugs and login issues to server and game crashes, Outriders' launch has been massively dampened by the presence of various issues in the game.

Despite all the issues, the game's immersive gameplay and enthralling storyline garnered many players within the first week since its release.

However, a major faction of the community is extremely disappointed due to the unpolished release. Nevertheless, developers have confirmed that they are currently testing the update, which will hopefully resolve all of the game's recurring issues.

It is also expected that the update will be released very soon, probably even next week.

Needless to say, Square Enix has a reputation for story-based games such as Final Fantasy, Life is Strange, and even Tomb Raider. That being said, the company won't sit idle and watch as the community grows frustrated with Outriders.

Developers confirm upcoming update in Outriders to address in-game issues

With multiple reports of issues emerging as soon as the game was released, the developers created a Reddit thread that contained all known issues and possible workarounds.

See this thread for known fixeshttps://t.co/GLSZi4Jn7K — Outriders (@Outriders) April 6, 2021

This thread has helped countless players overcome various obstacles and allowed the developers to keep track of any new issues that might be popping up in Outriders.

Having said that, the news of an upcoming update to address all recurring issues in Outriders does not come as a surprise to the community.

However, it is safe to say that the community's displeasure will continue to grow unless the in-game issues are rectified.

Ik during this time of situation is the bugs and stuff but pls fix the HUD issue. That keeps me annoying to play outriders everytime. I had to re-enter so many times to get HUD working. Plus i saw that sometimes textures doesnt want to load propelly also. pic.twitter.com/hyj1caNi4f — SF | DarkSideWolf61 (@DarksideWolf61) April 7, 2021

What a terrible disappointment of a game. I was so hype for it, terrible servers I can barely play with friends. Won’t recommend any other friends to get this game. — Wesley (@westyroll) April 6, 2021

Game crashed on Xbox Series X and it took my pants. Anyway we can get our stuff back or any fix known? pic.twitter.com/LiYRt0sQ3x — WolfOfWar (@BlakeHogan71) April 7, 2021

Whattttt, that's crazy, damn dude that sucks — Buaf Brimley - #streamblackbear please ❤ (@BuafBrimley) April 6, 2021

Be it the continuous disconnections, disappearing HUDs, or being stuck at the login screen, the community has had enough bitter experiences with Outriders. It is now entirely up to the developers to address all these issues and provide players with the optimal experience they envisioned.

When the developers fix all the bugs and glitches in the game, Outriders' immersive story and gameplay will definitely attract many players in the future.