All Transfiguration Spells in Hogwarts Legacy and how to unlock them

The Room of Requirement plays an essential role in Hogwarts Legacy, and to fully utilize the different aspects of the room, players need the Transfiguration Spells. From simply decorating the room to gathering resources and upgrading gear, the Room of Requirement presents many new opportunities.

However, these opportunities require players to install different magical objects across the room, and this is where the Transfiguration Spells come in.

Developed by WB Games Avalanche, Hogwarts Legacy takes place during the late 1800s in the backdrop of a brewing Goblin revolution. The story follows a new fifth-year transfer student who discovers they possess the power to harness Ancient Magic.

Throughout the journey, players can explore the familiar School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, along with its neighboring areas, including the Hogsmeade Village. Here's a look at how Transfiguration Spells are unlocked in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to unlock all Transfiguration Spells in Hogwarts Legacy

The Transfiguration Spells are only useful in the Room of Requirement. A total of three spells are available for spellcrafting and are used to design the room according to the player's needs.

All three charms will be unlocked as part of The Room of Requirement main quest. While Conjuring is used to create new spellcrafts from moonstones, Evanesco is used to make them disappear. Players can also use an Altering spell to change the shape and size of the spellcraft.

Marked with a light green hue, let's take a look at all of the Transfiguration spells and how to unlock them.

1) Conjuring Spell

Description: This spell is used in the Room of Requirement to conjure items into existence. It should be noted that items cost moonstones, which can be gathered from around the world.

This spell is used in the Room of Requirement to conjure items into existence. It should be noted that items cost moonstones, which can be gathered from around the world. How to unlock: The Conjuring Spell is unlocked during The Room of Requirement main quest.

How to use: To use Conjuring Spell, equip it from the spell menu, and then while in the Room of Requirement, press the (R2 or RT) button followed by the prompted face button.

2) Altering Spell

Description: This spell is used to alter an object's physical form and features in the Room of Requirement.

This spell is used to alter an object's physical form and features in the Room of Requirement. How to unlock: The Altering Spell is unlocked during The Room of Requirement main quest.

How to use: To use Altering Spell, equip it from the spell menu, and then while in the Room of Requirement, press the (R2 or RT) button followed by the prompted face button.

3) Evanesco

Description: The third spell for Room of Requirement, Evanesco is used to vanish items. It also returns the Moonstone that item costs.

The third spell for Room of Requirement, Evanesco is used to vanish items. It also returns the Moonstone that item costs. How to unlock: The Evanesco is unlocked during The Room of Requirement main quest.

How to use: To use Evanesco, equip it from the spell menu, and then while in the Room of Requirement, press the (R2 or RT) button followed by the prompted face button.

Hogwarts Legacy is available to play right now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, with last-gen PS4 and Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch releases set for dates later this year.

