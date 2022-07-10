Create
Notifications

All upcoming Games of July 2022 - Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and more

The month has quite a few games lined up (Image via Sportskeeda)
The month has quite a few games lined up (Image via Sportskeeda)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
Suryadeepto Sengupta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jul 10, 2022 07:36 PM IST

July 2022 continues the dry streak of AAA titles from previous months, but that doesn't mean players don’t have many choices for games.

July 2022 brings a healthy mix of indie darlings, AA niche titles, and some re-releases. From the month kicking off with F1 2022 to games like Stray, Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the month is quite stacked with upcoming new titles and expansions.

July also brings re-releases of games like Rune Factory 5 on PC and the Crew 2 next-gen upgrade on Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

youtube-cover

With that said, let’s take a look at the upcoming games in July 2022.

Games releasing in July 2022

  • Centipede: Recharged (Google Stadia) - 1st July
  • F1 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 1st July
  • Fire Squad (PC) - 1st July
  • GameDec (Switch) - 1st July
  • Parasite Pack (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 1st July
  • Instant Sports All-Stars (PS4, PS5, Switch) - 4th July
  • Yurukill: The Calumniation Game (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5) - 5th July
  • Acadegeddon (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 5th July
  • Last Call BBS (PC) - 5th July
  • Apico (Switch) - 7th July
  • Matchpoint - Tennis Championships (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 7th July
  • RuinsMagus (PC) - 7th July
  • Witch Strandings (PC) - 7th July
  • Eternal Hope (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 8th July
  • Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 8th July
  • Sword & fairy Inn 2 (PC) - 8th July
  • The Walking Dead: Last Mile (Facebook Gaming) - 11th July
  • FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch (Switch) - 12th July
  • Rune Factory 5 (PC) - 13th July
  • The Tale of Bistun (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 13th July
  • Escape Academy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 14th July
  • Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom (PC) – 14th July
  • Meteora (PC) - 14th July
  • The Twilight Zone VR (PSVR, Meta Quest) - 14th July
  • Worth Life (Switch) - 14th July
  • Chimeraland (iOS, Android, PC) - 15th July
  • DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 15th July
  • DreadOut 2 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 15th July
  • Video Game Fables (PC) – 15th July
  • As Dusk Falls (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 19th July
Only 10 MORE DAYS until @asduskfallsgame is out! Explore all the twists and turns of @Int_Night's interactive drama - alone or with friends - on July 19. 🏜️ https://t.co/5p3HT9RKPy
Also Read Article Continues below
  • Endling - Extinction Is Forever (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 19th July
  • Fallen Angel (Switch) - 19th July
  • Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 19th July
  • Stray (PC, PS5) - 19th July
  • DreadOut 2 (PS4, PS5) – 20th July
  • Obakeidoro! (PC) - 20th July
  • TombStar (PC) - 20th July
  • Danganrompa S: Ultimate Simmer Camp (PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android, Switch) - 21st July
  • Dear Journey (PC) - 21st July
  • Hell Pie (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 21st July
  • Moss: Book II (PSVR, Meta Quest) - 21st July
  • Post Void (PS4, PS5, Switch) - 21st July
  • River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - 21st July
  • Wayward Strand (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 21st July
  • Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth (PC, Switch, PS4) - 21st July
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 22nd July
  • Live A Live (Switch) - 22nd July
  • Neon Blight (PC) - 22nd July
  • Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (PS4, PS5) - 26th July
  • Train Valley: Console Edition (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 27th July
  • Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions (Switch) - 28th July
  • Life Makeover (PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android) - 28th July
  • Lost Epic (PC, PS4, PS5) - 28th July
  • Vestaria Saga II: the Sacred Sword of Silvanister (PC) - 28th July
  • Yacht Mechanic Simulator (PC) - 28th July
  • Anonymous; Code (Switch, PS4) - 28th July
  • Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 (Switch) - 28th July
  • The Sims 4: High School Years DLC (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 28th July
  • Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 29th July
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch) – 29th July
  • RimWorld (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 29th July
  • Squish (Switch) - 29th July
  • Legends of Kingdom Rush (PC) - July 2022
  • Necrosmith (PC) - July 2022
  • Saboteur (Atari 2600) - July 2022
  • Severed Steel (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 2022
  • The Crew 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - July 2022
  • TriFox (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 2022
  • Warhammer: Age of Sigma: Soul Arena (PC, iOS, Android) - July 2022
  • Yars’ Return (Atari 2600) - July 2022

Fans should note that the dates mentioned above are subject to change; as such, some games may be delayed from July 2022 to a future date.

Edited by R. Elahi

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...