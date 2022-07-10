All upcoming Games of July 2022 - Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and more

July 2022 continues the dry streak of AAA titles from previous months, but that doesn't mean players don’t have many choices for games.

July 2022 brings a healthy mix of indie darlings, AA niche titles, and some re-releases. From the month kicking off with F1 2022 to games like Stray, Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the month is quite stacked with upcoming new titles and expansions.

July also brings re-releases of games like Rune Factory 5 on PC and the Crew 2 next-gen upgrade on Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

With that said, let’s take a look at the upcoming games in July 2022.

Games releasing in July 2022

Centipede: Recharged (Google Stadia) - 1st July

(Google Stadia) - 1st July F1 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 1st July

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 1st July Fire Squad (PC) - 1st July

(PC) - 1st July GameDec (Switch) - 1st July

(Switch) - 1st July Parasite Pack (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 1st July

(PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 1st July Instant Sports All-Stars (PS4, PS5, Switch) - 4th July

(PS4, PS5, Switch) - 4th July Yurukill: The Calumniation Game (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5) - 5th July

(PC, Switch, PS4, PS5) - 5th July Acadegeddon (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 5th July

(PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 5th July Last Call BBS (PC) - 5th July

(PC) - 5th July Apico (Switch) - 7th July

(Switch) - 7th July Matchpoint - Tennis Championships (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 7th July

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 7th July RuinsMagus (PC) - 7th July

(PC) - 7th July Witch Strandings (PC) - 7th July

(PC) - 7th July Eternal Hope (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 8th July

(PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 8th July Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 8th July

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 8th July Sword & fairy Inn 2 (PC) - 8th July

(PC) - 8th July The Walking Dead: Last Mile (Facebook Gaming) - 11th July

(Facebook Gaming) - 11th July FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch (Switch) - 12th July

(Switch) - 12th July Rune Factory 5 (PC) - 13th July

(PC) - 13th July The Tale of Bistun (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 13th July

(PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 13th July Escape Academy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 14th July

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 14th July Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom (PC) – 14th July

(PC) – 14th July Meteora (PC) - 14th July

(PC) - 14th July The Twilight Zone VR (PSVR, Meta Quest) - 14th July

(PSVR, Meta Quest) - 14th July Worth Life (Switch) - 14th July

(Switch) - 14th July Chimeraland (iOS, Android, PC) - 15th July

(iOS, Android, PC) - 15th July DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 15th July

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 15th July DreadOut 2 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 15th July

(Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 15th July Video Game Fables (PC) – 15th July

(PC) – 15th July As Dusk Falls (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 19th July

Endling - Extinction Is Forever (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 19th July

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – 19th July Fallen Angel (Switch) - 19th July

(Switch) - 19th July Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 19th July

(PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 19th July Stray (PC, PS5) - 19th July

(PC, PS5) - 19th July DreadOut 2 (PS4, PS5) – 20th July

(PS4, PS5) – 20th July Obakeidoro! (PC) - 20th July

(PC) - 20th July TombStar (PC) - 20th July

(PC) - 20th July Danganrompa S: Ultimate Simmer Camp (PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android, Switch) - 21st July

(PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android, Switch) - 21st July Dear Journey (PC) - 21st July

(PC) - 21st July Hell Pie (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 21st July

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 21st July Moss: Book II (PSVR, Meta Quest) - 21st July

(PSVR, Meta Quest) - 21st July Post Void (PS4, PS5, Switch) - 21st July

(PS4, PS5, Switch) - 21st July River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - 21st July

(PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - 21st July Wayward Strand (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 21st July

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 21st July Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth (PC, Switch, PS4) - 21st July

(PC, Switch, PS4) - 21st July Capcom Arcade Stadium 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 22nd July

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 22nd July Live A Live (Switch) - 22nd July

(Switch) - 22nd July Neon Blight (PC) - 22nd July

(PC) - 22nd July Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (PS4, PS5) - 26th July

(PS4, PS5) - 26th July Train Valley: Console Edition (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 27th July

(PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 27th July Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions (Switch) - 28th July

(Switch) - 28th July Life Makeover (PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android) - 28th July

(PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android) - 28th July Lost Epic (PC, PS4, PS5) - 28th July

(PC, PS4, PS5) - 28th July Vestaria Saga II: the Sacred Sword of Silvanister (PC) - 28th July

(PC) - 28th July Yacht Mechanic Simulator (PC) - 28th July

(PC) - 28th July Anonymous; Code (Switch, PS4) - 28th July

(Switch, PS4) - 28th July Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 (Switch) - 28th July

(Switch) - 28th July The Sims 4: High School Years DLC (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 28th July

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 28th July Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 29th July

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 29th July Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch) – 29th July

(Switch) – 29th July RimWorld (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 29th July

(PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 29th July Squish (Switch) - 29th July

(Switch) - 29th July Legends of Kingdom Rush (PC) - July 2022

(PC) - July 2022 Necrosmith (PC) - July 2022

(PC) - July 2022 Saboteur (Atari 2600) - July 2022

(Atari 2600) - July 2022 Severed Steel (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 2022

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 2022 The Crew 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - July 2022

(PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - July 2022 TriFox (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 2022

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 2022 Warhammer: Age of Sigma: Soul Arena (PC, iOS, Android) - July 2022

(PC, iOS, Android) - July 2022 Yars’ Return (Atari 2600) - July 2022

Fans should note that the dates mentioned above are subject to change; as such, some games may be delayed from July 2022 to a future date.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far