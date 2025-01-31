All upcoming Genshin Impact character birthdays in February 2025

Genshin Impact players have several character birthdays to look forward to in February. These in-game celebrations offer players a chance to receive special rewards and messages from their favorite characters. This article will provide a list of all the Genshin Impact characters celebrating their birthdays in February 2025. Lynette, Lyney, Alhaitham, Beidou, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Bennett are the six characters born in February.

Genshin Impact character birthdays in February

February 2: Lynette and Lyney

Lynette and Lyney are twins from Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Lynette and Lyney are the first characters who will be celebrating their birthdays in February. These twins share the same birthday, adding a unique touch to the month. On their birthday, players will receive a message from them, which will include their signature dishes, A Leisurely Sip and Cubic Tricks, respectively.

Consuming A Leisurely Sip will grant players a temporary boost in Healing Bonus by 25% for 300 seconds. Cubic Tricks will increase Crit Rate and Crit DMG by 20% for 300 seconds.

February 11: Alhaitham

Alhaitham is a Dendro main DPS unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham, the Akademiya's Scribe from Sumeru and a strong Dendro main DPS, celebrates his birthday on February 11. Players who log in on this day will receive a special message from Alhaitham and his signature dish, Ideal Circumstance, along with some other in-game materials. Consuming his signature dish will restore 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP.

February 14: Beidou

Beidou is a strong Electro sub-DPS unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Beidou, the fearless captain of the Crux Fleet, has her birthday on February 14. This date coincides with Valentine's Day, adding a romantic touch to the celebration.

Players will receive a special mail from Beidou, which will include her signature dish, Flash-Fried Filet, along with some other in-game items. Consuming this dish revives a fallen character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP.

February 22: Kokomi

Kokomi is a Hydro Catalyst healer in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Sanganomiya Kokomi, the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island in Inazuma, celebrates her birthday on February 22. Players who log in on this day will receive a heartfelt message from her along with her signature dish, A Stunning Stratagem. Consuming this dish will restore 16% of Max HP and an additional 1350 HP, enhancing players' survivability in battles.

February 29: Bennett

Bennett is the last character to celebrate his birthday in February (Image via HoYoverse)

Bennett, the ever-cheerful adventurer from Mondstadt, has his birthday on February 29. Since 2025 is not a leap year, players will be celebrating Bennett's birthday on February 28 instead.

Players will receive a special mail from Bennett, which includes his signature dish, Teyvat Charred Egg. Consuming this dish will revive a fallen character and restore 10% of Max HP, while also restoring an additional 150 HP.

