All upcoming Warhammer 40K: Darktide Twitch Drop rewards and how to claim them

After the fairly successful launch of Warhammer 40K: Darktide, the series' fans are having a great time trying out some of the exciting features and interesting gameplay aspects that the title brought along with it.

Although the game primarily focuses on first-person hack-and-slash mechanics, there are quite a few collectibles that you will be able to get your hands on to further customize your character and weapons.

There are many ways for players to obtain cosmetics in the game, and one of the most reliable options is Twitch Drops. Fatshark is giving away free cosmetics to those who are willing to spend some time watching the game's streams at particular dates and times.

There are a variety of rewards that you will be able to get your hands on in the upcoming drop period and today’s guide will go over how can watch videos on Twitch and claim rewards in Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

How to claim Warhammer 40K: Darktide Twitch Drop rewards

To get Warhammer 40K: Darktide drops from Twitch, you will first be required to:

Link your Darktide account on Steam or Game Pass to that of your Twitch account. You can do that by making your way to the following link. (https://accounts.atoma.cloud/twitch-drops)

Once linked, you will then be required to head to the Twitch platform and watch the stream of those creators whose channels have drops enabled. Make sure that the Twitch Drop option is enabled before you started watching the streams.

After watching at least 30 to 45 minutes of content, you are likely to receive a cosmetic as a drop, which you will need to claim by logging in to the game.

Once claimed, you will be able to equip this cosmetic on your weapon.

All upcoming Warhammer 40K: Darktide Twitch Drop Rewards

Given below is a list of all the Warhammer 40K: Darktide cosmetics that you will be able to obtain as a Twitch Drop as well as their corresponding livestream details:

Autorun Camo Skin

Live on Friday, December 2 from 7:00 AM EST until December 3, 7:00 AM EST

Lasgun Camo Skin 2

Live on Friday, December 2 from 7:00 AM EST until December 3, 7:00 AM EST

Sword Camo Skin 2

Live on Friday, December 2 from 7:00 AM EST until December 3, 7:00 AM EST

Ripper Gun Camo Skin 2

Live on Friday, December 2 from 7:00 AM EST until December 3, 7:00 AM EST

It’s important to note here that to be eligible to receive all of these cosmetic drops, you will be required to watch the streams during that given period of time. As the drop time is limited for Warhammer 40K: Darktide streams, you should not miss out on your window to obtain the above-mentioned cosmetics.

Fortunately, this is not the first time that the title is giving away rewards in the form of Twitch Drops, and there will likely be many more instances like this in the coming weeks.

