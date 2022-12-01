Warhammer 40K: Darktide crafting guide - Consecration, Earn Blessing, Combine Blessing, and more

While punishing the heretics in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, you will want to craft the strongest gear possible. Fatshark Games’ latest venture into the grimdark of the 40K universe has players fighting overwhelming numbers, similar to zombie survival games like Left 4 Dead 2. Unlike those games, however, you can grow stronger, and one way to do that is through the crafting system.

As the forces of Chaos grow in strength, you will want to gather resources and do the same. Players can craft some truly staggering weapons in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and here’s what you need to know about this useful system.

How to use crafting in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

While in your main hub, you will take part in several activities. In particular, you can head to the Shrine of Omnissiah, and interact with the Tech-Priest Hadron Omega-7-7, when you want to do some crafting.

As you play through missions, you’ll gain the resources of Diamantine and Plasteel. You’ll need many of these as you play through Warhammer 40K: Darktide, so keep stocked up as much as possible. No matter what class you play, you'll want plenty of the two resources.

Hadron Omega-7-7 can perform five actions for you, and each is important to the crafting process. The first is Consecration. Consecration allows you to gain random Perks or Blessings on the weapons you select. Perks and Blessings are a variety of buffs that attach to your weapon.

Consecration essentially increases the rarity and strength of your weapon, making it far more viable when you’re in battle. If you want to take a blessing from a weapon, select Earn Blessing. This gives up the weapon as a sacrifice to the Tech-Priest in Warhammer 40K: Darktide. In return, you gain a Votive Offering, which is a perk that can be granted elsewhere.

Most weapons start as White (Common), and each time you Consecrate a weapon, it grows in rarity. Here is what you need for resources in the Consecration portion of the crafting system:

White to Green: 150 Plasteel

150 Plasteel Green to Blue: 200 Plasteel and 50 Diamantine

200 Plasteel and 50 Diamantine Blue to Purple: 400 Plasteel and 150 Diamantine

400 Plasteel and 150 Diamantine Purple to Orange: 900 Plasteel and 350 Diamantine

Conversely, you can combine the 3 Votive Offerings you’ve gained to craft a more powerful Votive via Combine Blessings. Most of these go only up to Tier IV, but there are exceptions to that rule.

If you have a blessing on your weapon that you don’t want to use in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, you can use Re-Bless to use a Votive Offering to re-enchant a weapon. This is a permanent change, so take care, and make certain your decision is one you’re happy with.

Lastly, you can use Refine Item to try and replace one blessing or perk with another. You choose which blessing you want to replace, but do not pick what you get, so it’s a bit of a gamble. You could get something unique. However, the more you do this, the more expensive it can become.

That’s everything you need to know about crafting the most powerful weapons. With plenty of blessings to unlock, there are many combinations and weapons to create as you smash through the forces of Chaos.

