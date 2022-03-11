All Violetgrass locations in Genshin Impact (Interactive map, gardening, and vendors)

Violetgrass is a rarely used item that some Genshin Impact players might not have enough of, but there are two characters that need it for their Ascensions. Those two characters are:

Qiqi

Xinyan

This Ascension Material counts as a Local Specialty from Liyue, so Qiqi's passive, Former Life Memories, will scout it. However, some players might not want to rely on that passive, given it only shows one Local Specialty at a time (which might not even be this item).

Due to this, some Genshin Impact players might prefer to use an interactive map that can more easily display every possible location.

Where to farm Violetgrass in Genshin Impact

As Violetgrass is a Local Speciality from Liyue, it (unsurprisingly) only grows in Liyue. Both Qiqi and Xinyan only need 168 of this item, and there are currently 169 spawns. Thus, Travelers don't have to wait for any server resets to collect enough for either Qiqi or Xinyan.

There aren't any gimmicks to picking it up; simply approach any Violetgrass and interact with it to collect it. If the player doesn't have either Qiqi or Xinyan, they can still use this item for some recipes:

Black-Back Perch Stew

Bountiful Year

Stone Harbor Delicacies

Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish

No weapons currently use this item in Genshin Impact.

Gardening

Players get the seed from Tubby in the Serenitea Pot (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can buy Violetgrass Seeds for five Realm Currency a piece, up to five seeds a week. They only need to complete The Art of Horticulture to unlock gardening to make use of this feature.

Some important things of note:

The seed-to-crop ratio is 1:1

It must be planted in the Luxuriant Glebe

It will grow in two days and 22 hours

Keep in mind that it will grow in real time and not through the in-game time. Ergo, Travelers can't just skip time to get their crops earlier than expected.

Vendors

An example of it being in stock (Image via miHoYo)

There are two vendors in Genshin Impact that sell this item, and they are:

Herbalist Gui

Verr Goldet

Both vendors sell it for 1,000 Mora each and only stock five Violetgrass in their inventory; these shops will reset in three days after the player purchases an item. Herbalist Gui is located in the Bubu Pharmacy (the utmost northwestern building in Liyue Harbor). Verr Goldet is located behind a counter at Wangshu Inn.

