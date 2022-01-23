All Violetgrass locations in Genshin Impact

Violetgrass is a small purple flower in Genshin Impact, with downward-blooming petals that keep its fragrance from dissipating. This plant is a Liyue local specialty and can be used as a cooking ingredient for certain dishes.

There are two characters in Genshin Impact that require Violetgrass as an ascension material which are Qiqi and Xinyan. This local specialty can be found on the cliffside of various mountains throughout Liyue. Here are the locations where players can find all the Violetgrass in Genshin Impact.

Where to find Violetgrass in Genshin Impact's Liyue

Players can find 169 Violetgrass in Genshin Impact, while Qiqi or Xinyan needs a maximum of 168 of this local specialty for their ascension.

1) 19 Violetgrass in Wuwang Hill

Violetgrass in Wuwang Hill (Image via Interactive Map)

Gamers can start by searching for Violetgrass in Wuwang Hill on the north side of Liyue. Take advantage of the teleport waypoint to move from one location to another.

2) 41 Violetgrass in Sal Terrae

Violetgrass in Sal Terrae (Image via Interactive Map)

This area can be divided into two sites, Sal Terrae and Mingyun Village. Although most of the Violetgrass can be seen in Mingyun Village, it wouldn't hurt players' stamina to collect the one on Sal Terrae as it is close to a waypoint.

3) 45 Violetgrass in Minlin

Violetgrass in Minlin (Image via Interactive Map)

Minlin has the most Violetgrass in Genshin Impact's Liyue. Players can start from the north of Mt. Aocang, move to the northeast of Jueyun Karst, and stop at Jingyun Peak.

This site will require a lot of sprinting and climbing, so gamers are recommended to use characters that can reduce stamina consumption and consume dishes with the same effect.

4) 21 Violetgrass in Qiongji Estuary

Violetgrass in Qiongji Estuary (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Violetgrass in Qiongji Estuary, Liyue, are scattered in different places. Players can skip this location if they want, as it may be time-consuming. However, they may want to take this area into consideration if they're going to collect all 168 Violetgrass for Qiqi or Xinyan in a day.

5) 41 Violetgrass in Lisha

Violetgrass in Lisha (Image via Interactive Map)

The violet local specialty in Lisha is grouped near each other, so players should target to farm on this location. However, since there is only one waypoint near the Violetgrass, they may want to plan the route first.

6) 2 Violetgrass in Guyun Stone Forest

Violetgrass in Guyun Stone Forest (Image via Interactive Map)

The last location to collect Violetgrass is Guyun Stone Forest on the northeast side of Liyue Harbor. Although there are only two flowers here, they are very close to the waypoint, so players should farm them.

Aside from being an ascension material for Qiqi and Xinyan, Violetgrass can also be used as a cooking ingredient for Black-Back Perch Stew, Stone Harbor Delicacies, and Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish. Two of the dishes are recovery dishes, while the last one is an attack-boosting dish.

