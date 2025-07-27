The Mecha BREAK July 27, 2025, patch notes were released via the game's official X handle. The notes revealed exciting new details about Seasonal Sets, new cosmetics, and also shed some light on weapon balances coming to the game. For instance, weapons like the SLM-M324C TRICERA and KMA-D201 NARUKAMI received notable changes.This article will go over all the weapon balances mentioned in the Mecha BREAK July 27 patch notes.Mecha BREAK July 27 patch notes: All weapon balances discussedThe Mecha BREAK July 27 patch notes featured a ton of weapon balances. Scores of Strikers Weaponry received major and minor changes. Some were buffed while others were nerfed to the ground.Energy Regen will now be functional at ground recovery speed. Additionally, deactivating the Aux 1- Recon Kit early in UBP-R02T Falcom will reduce cooldown. Every 1 second cuts cooldown by 2.5 seconds.Meanwhile, the Armored Form and Armor Purge Form have received significant buffs in PGI-X30G1 Alysnes. SLM-M324C Tricera's Fluid Armor Reboot delay has been increased from 3.8s to 4.2s, and the Fortress Form turn speed has been reduced to 130 degrees/sec.The Drone interception interval for the Striker has also been increased from 0.1s to 0.3s while in Fortress Form. The KMA-D201 Narukami has received an increase in Energy Cap and Height Jump. Furthermore, Mecha Break has also buffed its AUX 1 and 3 abilities.The PGI-T02 Welkin has been nerfed in the Mecha BREAK July 27, 2025, patch. Its Battle Axe damage has been reduced, and the Defense Field duration decreased. On the other hand, SLM-M144 Hurricane has received buffs with its Energy Blaster damage increased from 12,000 to 14,000. Furthermore, its Decoy Drone will self-destruct in-game after being hit by a melee attack moving forward.The Skyraider has got an upgrade too, where its Energy Missiles' area of damage has gone up from 3,000/tick to 3,200/tick. However, the duration of Jamming Missiles has been reduced to four seconds. The SLM-M334F Stego has also been buffed in the July 27 patch notes.Furthermore, the SLM-M143 Inferno has received major changes, including the Ground Evade Energy cost being reduced to 3,000. Its booster kit will also be activated instantly, and its Evade range has also been increased in all scenarios.Finally, MHI-SR00 Serenith has received perhaps the most changes in the Mecha BREAK July 27 patch notes. Its energy costs for Ground, Air, and Jump have all been reduced to 1400, 1700, and 1800, respectively. Its Orbital Targetting System's area of damage has been increased from 1,850/tick to 2,200/tick.Its Disruption Grappler will now stagger enemies, and Disruptor grants immunity to Immobilization and Stagger effects in the game.These are all the weapon balances mentioned in the Mecha Break July 27, 2025, patch notes. The servers are set to go down for approximately six hours at 00:00 AM on July 28 (UTC+8) to prepare for the update.