Mecha BREAK downtime today (July 27, 2025): When will servers be back online?

Mecha BREAK is still going strong despite the mixed reviews it has gotten, with many players praising its fast-paced action and customization options. Recently, the official website of the game announced that a major update is arriving on July 27, 2025. This patch will include new content, balance changes, and much more. That said, as with any big update, this also means that the game's servers will go offline for maintenance.On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Mecha BREAK downtime on July 27, 2025.Mecha BREAK downtime today (July 27, 2025) for all regionsMecha BREAK will undergo scheduled server maintenance starting July 27, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time. The downtime is expected to last approximately six hours, which makes it the longest maintenance window for the game so far. However, this extended wait is understandable, as it marks the first major balance update of Season 0.Here’s when the scheduled maintenance will start in all major regions:Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 27, 2025, at 9 amMountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 27, 2025, at 10 amCentral Daylight Time (CDT): July 27, 2025, at 11 amEastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 27, 2025, at 12 pm (Noon)British Summer Time (BST): July 27, 2025, at 5 pmCentral European Summer Time (CEST): July 27, 2025, at 6 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK): July 27, 2025, at 7 pmIndian Standard Time (IST): July 27, 2025, at 9:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST): July 28, 2025, at 12:00 am (Midnight)Japan Standard Time (JST): July 28, 2025, at 1 amAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 28, 2025, at 2 amNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 28, 2025, at 4 amThis update introduces the Striker Archive: Stellaris, alongside various quality-of-life improvements and balance changes to Strikers, based on community feedback.While the expected downtime is around six hours, maintenance could end earlier, based on previous patterns. If your game doesn't launch after the scheduled maintenance end time, you may reach out to the game's technical support for assistance.That's everything you need to know about the Mecha BREAK downtime on July 27, 2025. For more information, you can check the official patch notes for the update here.Here are some more articles on Mecha BREAK:Best mechs to use in July 2025How to add friendsCan you change your character in the game?Achievement list: How to get all of themBest graphics settings for PC