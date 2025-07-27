  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Mecha BREAK downtime today (July 27, 2025): When will servers be back online?

Mecha BREAK downtime today (July 27, 2025): When will servers be back online?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 27, 2025 17:02 GMT
Mecha BREAK first major balance update arrives today (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)
Mecha BREAK first major balance update arrives today (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

Mecha BREAK is still going strong despite the mixed reviews it has gotten, with many players praising its fast-paced action and customization options. Recently, the official website of the game announced that a major update is arriving on July 27, 2025. This patch will include new content, balance changes, and much more. That said, as with any big update, this also means that the game's servers will go offline for maintenance.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Mecha BREAK downtime on July 27, 2025.

Mecha BREAK downtime today (July 27, 2025) for all regions

Mecha BREAK will undergo scheduled server maintenance starting July 27, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time. The downtime is expected to last approximately six hours, which makes it the longest maintenance window for the game so far. However, this extended wait is understandable, as it marks the first major balance update of Season 0.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Here’s when the scheduled maintenance will start in all major regions:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 27, 2025, at 9 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 27, 2025, at 10 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): July 27, 2025, at 11 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 27, 2025, at 12 pm (Noon)
  • British Summer Time (BST): July 27, 2025, at 5 pm
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 27, 2025, at 6 pm
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): July 27, 2025, at 7 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): July 27, 2025, at 9:30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): July 28, 2025, at 12:00 am (Midnight)
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): July 28, 2025, at 1 am
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 28, 2025, at 2 am
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 28, 2025, at 4 am
Ad

This update introduces the Striker Archive: Stellaris, alongside various quality-of-life improvements and balance changes to Strikers, based on community feedback.

While the expected downtime is around six hours, maintenance could end earlier, based on previous patterns. If your game doesn't launch after the scheduled maintenance end time, you may reach out to the game's technical support for assistance.

That's everything you need to know about the Mecha BREAK downtime on July 27, 2025. For more information, you can check the official patch notes for the update here.

Ad

Here are some more articles on Mecha BREAK:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications