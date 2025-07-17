Mecha BREAK downtime today (July 17, 2025): Are servers currently offline?

Amazing Seasun Games has officially announced the very first Mecha BREAK downtime today, on July 17, 2025. Since its release, the game has seen an incredible response from the community, and the developers have definitely kept a keen ear tuned to their needs and wants.
In this article, we will explore the Mecha BREAK downtime today and everything that we can expect from this update. Read below to know more.
When will Mecha BREAK downtime start?
As per the official post, the Mecha BREAK downtime will go live for all regions on July 17, 2025, at 9 am PT/ 5 pm BST/ 9:30 pm IST. Players can expect the servers to go offline worldwide together.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here's a detailed list of the dates and times at which the Mecha BREAK downtime will start for different regions across the globe. You can use it as a reference to understand when servers will go down for maintenance.
Read more: Mecha BREAK not launching error: Possible fixes and reasons
Are Mecha BREAK servers currently offline?
As of the writing of this article, Mecha BREAK servers have not yet gone offline worldwide. However, it has been officially confirmed that all live servers will temporarily go offline on July 17, 2025, at 9 am PT/ 5 pm BST/ 9:30 pm IST. However, the downtime duration has not yet been disclosed by the developers. We expect the servers to remain offline for at least an hour or two until maintenance procedures are completed.
The developers have confirmed that a number of improvements will be coming with this update. Players can expect major quality of life changes, and we speculate, certain balance elements to be adjusted as well.
Also read: Does Mecha BREAK have PvE?
That's everything that you need to know about the scheduled downtime for Mecha BREAK. For more related news and guides, check these links below:
- Can you change your character in Mecha BREAK?
- Mecha Break tier list: Best mechs to use in July 2025
- How to add friends in Mecha BREAK
- How to join Mecha BREAK Discord
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.