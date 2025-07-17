Mecha BREAK downtime today (July 17, 2025): Are servers currently offline?

Amazing Seasun Games has officially announced the very first Mecha BREAK downtime today, on July 17, 2025. Since its release, the game has seen an incredible response from the community, and the developers have definitely kept a keen ear tuned to their needs and wants.

Ad

In this article, we will explore the Mecha BREAK downtime today and everything that we can expect from this update. Read below to know more.

When will Mecha BREAK downtime start?

As per the official post, the Mecha BREAK downtime will go live for all regions on July 17, 2025, at 9 am PT/ 5 pm BST/ 9:30 pm IST. Players can expect the servers to go offline worldwide together.

Ad

Trending

Here's a detailed list of the dates and times at which the Mecha BREAK downtime will start for different regions across the globe. You can use it as a reference to understand when servers will go down for maintenance.

Time Zone Date and time Pacific Time (PT) July 17, 2025, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT) July 17, 2025, at 10 am Central Time (CT) July 17, 2025, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET) July 17, 2025, at 12 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) July 17, 2025, at 4 am British Standard Time (BST) July 17, 2025, at 5 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK) July 17, 2025, at 7 am Indian Standard Time (IST) July 17, 2025, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) July 18, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST) July 18, 2025, at 1 m Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) July 18, 2025, at 2 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) July 18, 2025, at 4 am

Ad

Read more: Mecha BREAK not launching error: Possible fixes and reasons

Are Mecha BREAK servers currently offline?

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of the writing of this article, Mecha BREAK servers have not yet gone offline worldwide. However, it has been officially confirmed that all live servers will temporarily go offline on July 17, 2025, at 9 am PT/ 5 pm BST/ 9:30 pm IST. However, the downtime duration has not yet been disclosed by the developers. We expect the servers to remain offline for at least an hour or two until maintenance procedures are completed.

The developers have confirmed that a number of improvements will be coming with this update. Players can expect major quality of life changes, and we speculate, certain balance elements to be adjusted as well.

Ad

Also read: Does Mecha BREAK have PvE?

That's everything that you need to know about the scheduled downtime for Mecha BREAK. For more related news and guides, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.