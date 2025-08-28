All weapons in Metal Gear Solid Delta and how to unlock them

There are quite a few weapons in Metal Gear Solid Delta that Snake can add to his arsenal. All of these will be scattered throughout each of the levels and can be collected by those with a keen eye. Some of the weapons in Metal Gear Solid Delta will be locked behind the story; however, you will need to complete certain segments to get them.

Let's take a look at all of the weapons in Metal Gear Solid Delta and how you can get them.

Location of all weapons in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Prologue (Virtuous Mission)

Here are the weapons in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater that you can obtain during the prologue, Virtuous Mission.

All weapons found during Virtuous Mission (Image via Konami)

Mk22 "Hush Puppy": Claim your backpack in Metal Gear Solid Delta to receive the Tranq Gun MK22.

Claim your backpack in Metal Gear Solid Delta to receive the Tranq Gun MK22. Survival Knife: Unlocked by default by claiming the backpack.

Unlocked by default by claiming the backpack. M1911: Can be found in Dremuchij North. Turn to your right from where you encounter the first russian soldier in the location.

Can be found in Turn to your right from where you encounter the first russian soldier in the location. XM16E1/ AK-47: Cross the wooden bridge in Dolinovodno and turn to your left to find an optional path. Here, you will have to hang and cross a small ledge to reach a small cavern. You will find either the XM16E1 or the AK-47 Assault Rifle in this place.

Cross the wooden bridge in and turn to your left to find an optional path. Here, you will have to hang and cross a small ledge to reach a small cavern. You will find either the XM16E1 or the AK-47 Assault Rifle in this place. M37: Found in Rassvet near some boxes beside a broken-down wall.

Operation Snake Eater

Here are all of the weapons in Metal Gear Solid Delta that you can find during Operation Snake Eater.

A Claymore (Image via Konami)

M1911: Unlocked by default

Unlocked by default Survival Knife: Unlocked by default

Unlocked by default MK22 "Hush Puppy": Unlocked after meeting Eva.

Unlocked after meeting Eva. SVD : Can be found atop the metal stairs in Rassvet , or in the Weapons Storeroom in Sokrovenno South while fighting The End.

: Can be found atop the metal stairs in , or in the Weapons Storeroom in while fighting The End. AK-47 : Found near the waterfall in the Chyornya Peschera Cave systems

: Found near the waterfall in the systems Torch: Found near the waterfall in the Chyornya Peschera Cave systems

Found near the waterfall in the systems Cigarette Gas Spray: Found in one of the rooms in the Graniny Gorki Lab B1 West .

Found in one of the rooms in the . XM16E1 : Found inside the weapons storeroom located right of the research facility in Graniny Gorki Exterior: Inside Walls.

: Found inside the weapons storeroom located right of the research facility in M37: Follow the right path in the Chyornya Peschera Cave systems

Follow the right path in the systems M63 : Found inside the main building's storage room in Svyatogornyj East .

: Found inside the main building's storage room in . Mosin Nagant: Obtained by non-lethally taking down The End.

Obtained by non-lethally taking down The End. RPG7: Found in one of the rooms in the Krasnogorje Mountaintop base

Found in one of the rooms in the base Scorpion: Found in one of the locked rooms in Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: East Wing. Use Major Raikov's disguise to get access.

Found in one of the locked rooms in Use Major Raikov's disguise to get access. Claymore: Crawl over any Claymore from behind in the Bolshaya Past region .

Crawl over any Claymore from behind in the . Mousetrap : Found in the Bolshaya Past Base.

: Found in the Fork: Found in the Groznyj Grad prison cell as part of progressing the story.

Found in the prison cell as part of progressing the story. Single Action Army: Unlocked by default.

Unlocked by default. The Patriot: Unlocked after completing the story once and by defeating The Boss.

Unlocked after completing the story once and by defeating The Boss. EZ GUN: Can be obtained by unlocking the Markhor title or by playing the game on Very Easy difficulty.

Can be obtained by unlocking the Markhor title or by playing the game on Very Easy difficulty. Grenades: Can be found in abundance throughout each level.

Can be found in abundance throughout each level. Magazine: Obtained after fully depleting a magazine's bullets.

Obtained after fully depleting a magazine's bullets. TNT: Can be found in several areas, including the Bolshaya Past Base. Check the weapons shed in the northeastern part of the map.

That concludes the list of all weapons in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

