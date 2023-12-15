All Winter Wonderland rewards in Monopoly Go and more

The new holiday-themed Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly Go encourages tycoons to roll their dice to grab exciting prizes. Having launched on December 15, 2023, the two-day spectacle will run alongside the Gift Partner event. It will also bring plenty of event-exclusive tokens to help you progress faster. Players must land on specific tiles featuring points for this event.

Gather them to complete milestones and win in-game cash rewards, dice rolls, Partner Event tokens, and more. Read on to find the complete list of rewards for the Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly Go.

Complete list of Winter Wonderland rewards in Monopoly Go

Expand Tweet

The latest Winter Wonderland event features 49 milestones, each boasting amazing bonuses you can grab by collecting the requisite points. In total, you can get 15,765 dice rolls, plenty of in-game cash, sticker packs, and other rewards from this occasion.

Here's the list of rewards featured in this event.

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 70 Puzzle Piece tokens 2 5 20 dice rolls 3 5 Green Sticker pack 4 10 80 Puzzle Piece tokens 5 45 120 dice rolls 6 5 120 Puzzle Piece tokens 7 10 10 Mins Cash Grab 8 15 Green Sticker pack 9 10 150 Puzzle Piece tokens 10 120 250 dice rolls 11 15 Cash Rewards 12 20 Green Sticker pack 13 20 180 Puzzle Piece tokens 14 25 Cash Rewards 15 200 375 dice rolls 16 40 5 Mins Cash Boost 17 30 Orange Sticker pack 18 35 Cash Rewards 19 40 210 Puzzle Piece tokens 20 400 700 dice rolls 21 45 10 Mins High Roller 22 50 230 Puzzle Piece tokens 23 50 Cash Rewards 24 55 Pink Sticker pack 25 750 1.2K dice rolls 26 55 Cash Rewards 27 60 Blue Sticker pack 28 65 250 Puzzle Piece tokens 29 70 100 dice rolls 30 600 Cash Rewards 31 750 270 Puzzle Piece tokens 32 175 Cash Rewards 33 200 Blue Sticker pack 34 225 300 Puzzle Piece tokens 35 1.3K 1.8K dice rolls 36 300 20 Mins Rent Frenzy 37 350 Cash Rewards 38 400 350 Puzzle Piece tokens 39 500 Purple Sticker pack 40 2.2K 3K dice rolls 41 550 20 Mins High Roller 42 600 500 Puzzle Piece tokens 43 650 Cash Rewards 44 700 800 dice rolls 45 1.7K Cash Rewards 46 750 900 dice rolls 47 800 Purple Sticker pack 48 850 650 Puzzle Piece tokens 49 4K 6.5K and Purple Sticker pack

Besides Winter Wonderland, you can also dive into a Partner Event called Gift Partner. Collaborate with four in-game friends in four different slots to build gifts and gather prizes. Getting the jigsaw puzzle pieces from this event will help boost your progress in Winter Wonderland as well.

You can earn 5K dice rolls, cash rewards, exclusive in-game tokens, and emojis for completing all four gifts on your board. Therefore, you must act fast to grab as many puzzle pieces as possible to complete the Partner Event.

How to win more from the Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly Go?

Follow these tips to earn more rewards in this event (Image via Scopely)

The latest event requires tycoons to land on Tax and Utility tiles to gather Snowflakes (points). Landing on the Tax tiles will earn you three points, while the Utility tiles will gift you two.

However, you may require more to complete milestones that require hundreds of points. Use the roll multipliers in such cases to multiply your earnings.

However, understanding how to use the roll multipliers can be crucial since you will not earn points every time, and it will deduct a lot of dice rolls each turn. Therefore, follow our guide to master using roll multipliers.

The Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly Go will last until December 17, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for more amazing guides.