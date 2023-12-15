All Winter Wonderland rewards in Monopoly Go and more

The new holiday-themed Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly Go encourages tycoons to roll their dice to grab exciting prizes. Having launched on December 15, 2023, the two-day spectacle will run alongside the Gift Partner event. It will also bring plenty of event-exclusive tokens to help you progress faster. Players must land on specific tiles featuring points for this event.
Gather them to complete milestones and win in-game cash rewards, dice rolls, Partner Event tokens, and more. Read on to find the complete list of rewards for the Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly Go.
Complete list of Winter Wonderland rewards in Monopoly Go
The latest Winter Wonderland event features 49 milestones, each boasting amazing bonuses you can grab by collecting the requisite points. In total, you can get 15,765 dice rolls, plenty of in-game cash, sticker packs, and other rewards from this occasion.
Here's the list of rewards featured in this event.
Besides Winter Wonderland, you can also dive into a Partner Event called Gift Partner. Collaborate with four in-game friends in four different slots to build gifts and gather prizes. Getting the jigsaw puzzle pieces from this event will help boost your progress in Winter Wonderland as well.
You can earn 5K dice rolls, cash rewards, exclusive in-game tokens, and emojis for completing all four gifts on your board. Therefore, you must act fast to grab as many puzzle pieces as possible to complete the Partner Event.
How to win more from the Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly Go?
The latest event requires tycoons to land on Tax and Utility tiles to gather Snowflakes (points). Landing on the Tax tiles will earn you three points, while the Utility tiles will gift you two.
However, you may require more to complete milestones that require hundreds of points. Use the roll multipliers in such cases to multiply your earnings.
However, understanding how to use the roll multipliers can be crucial since you will not earn points every time, and it will deduct a lot of dice rolls each turn. Therefore, follow our guide to master using roll multipliers.
The Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly Go will last until December 17, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for more amazing guides.