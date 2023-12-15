Esports & Gaming

All Winter Wonderland rewards in Monopoly Go and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Dec 15, 2023 20:27 GMT
Winter Wonderland Monopoly Go
All Winter Wonderland rewards in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The new holiday-themed Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly Go encourages tycoons to roll their dice to grab exciting prizes. Having launched on December 15, 2023, the two-day spectacle will run alongside the Gift Partner event. It will also bring plenty of event-exclusive tokens to help you progress faster. Players must land on specific tiles featuring points for this event.

Gather them to complete milestones and win in-game cash rewards, dice rolls, Partner Event tokens, and more. Read on to find the complete list of rewards for the Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly Go.

Complete list of Winter Wonderland rewards in Monopoly Go

The latest Winter Wonderland event features 49 milestones, each boasting amazing bonuses you can grab by collecting the requisite points. In total, you can get 15,765 dice rolls, plenty of in-game cash, sticker packs, and other rewards from this occasion.

Here's the list of rewards featured in this event.

Milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

5

70 Puzzle Piece tokens

2

5

20 dice rolls

3

5

Green Sticker pack

4

10

80 Puzzle Piece tokens

5

45

120 dice rolls

6

5

120 Puzzle Piece tokens

7

10

10 Mins Cash Grab

8

15

Green Sticker pack

9

10

150 Puzzle Piece tokens

10

120

250 dice rolls

11

15

Cash Rewards

12

20

Green Sticker pack

13

20

180 Puzzle Piece tokens

14

25

Cash Rewards

15

200

375 dice rolls

16

40

5 Mins Cash Boost

17

30

Orange Sticker pack

18

35

Cash Rewards

19

40

210 Puzzle Piece tokens

20

400

700 dice rolls

21

45

10 Mins High Roller

22

50

230 Puzzle Piece tokens

23

50

Cash Rewards

24

55

Pink Sticker pack

25

750

1.2K dice rolls

26

55

Cash Rewards

27

60

Blue Sticker pack

28

65

250 Puzzle Piece tokens

29

70

100 dice rolls

30

600

Cash Rewards

31

750

270 Puzzle Piece tokens

32

175

Cash Rewards

33

200

Blue Sticker pack

34

225

300 Puzzle Piece tokens

35

1.3K

1.8K dice rolls

36

300

20 Mins Rent Frenzy

37

350

Cash Rewards

38

400

350 Puzzle Piece tokens

39

500

Purple Sticker pack

40

2.2K

3K dice rolls

41

550

20 Mins High Roller

42

600

500 Puzzle Piece tokens

43

650

Cash Rewards

44

700

800 dice rolls

45

1.7K

Cash Rewards

46

750

900 dice rolls

47

800

Purple Sticker pack

48

850

650 Puzzle Piece tokens

49

4K

6.5K and Purple Sticker pack

Besides Winter Wonderland, you can also dive into a Partner Event called Gift Partner. Collaborate with four in-game friends in four different slots to build gifts and gather prizes. Getting the jigsaw puzzle pieces from this event will help boost your progress in Winter Wonderland as well.

You can earn 5K dice rolls, cash rewards, exclusive in-game tokens, and emojis for completing all four gifts on your board. Therefore, you must act fast to grab as many puzzle pieces as possible to complete the Partner Event.

How to win more from the Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly Go?

Follow these tips to earn more rewards in this event (Image via Scopely)
Follow these tips to earn more rewards in this event (Image via Scopely)

The latest event requires tycoons to land on Tax and Utility tiles to gather Snowflakes (points). Landing on the Tax tiles will earn you three points, while the Utility tiles will gift you two.

However, you may require more to complete milestones that require hundreds of points. Use the roll multipliers in such cases to multiply your earnings.

However, understanding how to use the roll multipliers can be crucial since you will not earn points every time, and it will deduct a lot of dice rolls each turn. Therefore, follow our guide to master using roll multipliers.

The Winter Wonderland event in Monopoly Go will last until December 17, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for more amazing guides.

