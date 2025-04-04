All Wish Carnival Party: Party Banter quests in Infinity Nikki

Wish Carnival Party is a limited-time event in Infinity Nikki 1.4. It consists of various quests and minigames that reward players with valuable in-game items such as Diamonds, Bling, et cetera. Wish Carnival Party quests are divided into two categories: Joyful Tales (has three World Quests) and Party Banter (includes three Random Quests).
This article provides a guide for all three Random Quests in the Party Banter section of the Wish Carnival Party in Infinity Nikki.
All Party Banter quests in Infinity Nikki
There are three quests in the Party Banter section:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Photo Investigation: Dance the Hat Off
- Buzzing Melody
- Sandpit Snoozers
You will need to finish the "Shine! Party King!" main event quest in order to unlock and play these Random Quests.
1) Photo Investigation: Dance the Hat Off
This quest can be started by talking to the Faewish Sprite Palida at the Boogie Dance Floor. To get here, first teleport to the Timeworn Pillar Warp Spire, then head northeast (cross the lake using the lily pads). Once you reach the Boogie Dance Floor, interact with Palida.
Point out the confetti party hat in the photo that Palida shows you — you'll find it at the bottom-right corner of the photograph. Mark it for Palida to see, and this will conclude the "Photo Investigation: Dance the Hat Off" quest in Infinity Nikki.
2) Buzzing Melody
To start this quest, teleport to the Timeworn Pillar in Floating Wish Isle, then head to the island northeast (use the lily pads to jump across the water and reach the island). Once there, you will find a Faewish Sprite NPC named Domilada, with whom you must interact.
Domilada will then ask you to help him by giving him one Foodie Bee. Submit the bug and finish the conversation to conclude the "Buzzing Melody" quest.
3) Sandpit Snoozers
This quest can be started by teleporting to the Timeworn Pillar in Floating Wish Isle and then heading northwest till you reach the other side of the lake. Here, you must find and talk to the NPC Loya, who will ask you to click a picture of Faewish Sprites in a sandpit.
To take this photograph, go west (near the Boogie Dance Floor), where you will find three Faewish Sprites in a sandpit. Click a photo and head back to submit it to Loya. This will complete the "Sandpit Snoozers" quest.
You can also check out this detailed guide on completing the Sandpit Snoozers quest in Infinity Nikki.
This concludes our Party Banter quests guide for Infinity Nikki.
Follow Sportskeeda for more news, updates, and guides related to the game.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.