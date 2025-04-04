All Wish Carnival Party: Party Banter quests in Infinity Nikki

Wish Carnival Party is a limited-time event in Infinity Nikki 1.4. It consists of various quests and minigames that reward players with valuable in-game items such as Diamonds, Bling, et cetera. Wish Carnival Party quests are divided into two categories: Joyful Tales (has three World Quests) and Party Banter (includes three Random Quests).

Ad

This article provides a guide for all three Random Quests in the Party Banter section of the Wish Carnival Party in Infinity Nikki.

All Party Banter quests in Infinity Nikki

There are three quests in the Party Banter section:

Photo Investigation: Dance the Hat Off

Buzzing Melody

Sandpit Snoozers

You will need to finish the "Shine! Party King!" main event quest in order to unlock and play these Random Quests.

Ad

Trending

1) Photo Investigation: Dance the Hat Off

Location of Photo Investigation: Dance the Hat Off quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gamng/Infold Games)

This quest can be started by talking to the Faewish Sprite Palida at the Boogie Dance Floor. To get here, first teleport to the Timeworn Pillar Warp Spire, then head northeast (cross the lake using the lily pads). Once you reach the Boogie Dance Floor, interact with Palida.

Ad

Locate the confetti party hat in the picture (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Point out the confetti party hat in the photo that Palida shows you — you'll find it at the bottom-right corner of the photograph. Mark it for Palida to see, and this will conclude the "Photo Investigation: Dance the Hat Off" quest in Infinity Nikki.

Ad

2) Buzzing Melody

Location of the Buzzing Melody quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gamng/Infold Games)

To start this quest, teleport to the Timeworn Pillar in Floating Wish Isle, then head to the island northeast (use the lily pads to jump across the water and reach the island). Once there, you will find a Faewish Sprite NPC named Domilada, with whom you must interact.

Ad

Domilada will ask for one Foodie Bee (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Domilada will then ask you to help him by giving him one Foodie Bee. Submit the bug and finish the conversation to conclude the "Buzzing Melody" quest.

Ad

3) Sandpit Snoozers

Location of the Sandpit Snoozers quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

This quest can be started by teleporting to the Timeworn Pillar in Floating Wish Isle and then heading northwest till you reach the other side of the lake. Here, you must find and talk to the NPC Loya, who will ask you to click a picture of Faewish Sprites in a sandpit.

Ad

Loya will ask for help in taking a photograph of the Sandpit Snoozers Faewish Sprites (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To take this photograph, go west (near the Boogie Dance Floor), where you will find three Faewish Sprites in a sandpit. Click a photo and head back to submit it to Loya. This will complete the "Sandpit Snoozers" quest.

Ad

You can also check out this detailed guide on completing the Sandpit Snoozers quest in Infinity Nikki.

This concludes our Party Banter quests guide for Infinity Nikki.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news, updates, and guides related to the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.