All Wishing Dance Party: Dance Delights quests in Infinity Nikki

Wishing Dance Party is a limited-time event in Infinity Nikki 1.4, which focuses on the Faewish Sprites' celebrations in the currently ongoing Revelry season. This event comprises World and Random quests related to the Faewish Sprites, and these quests are divided into two categories: Dance Delights and Dance Encounters.

Here's a guide for all three World quest under the Dance Delights section in the Wishing Dance Party event in Infinity Nikki.

All Dance Delights quests in Infinity Nikki

Players can complete three World quests in Dance Delights:

Grand Ball, Small Misunderstanding

Do it! Peak Showdown!

Shiny New Dance Steps

All three quests require you to have completed the Infinity Nikki 1.4 main event quest "Shine! Party King!" Additionally, to unlock the "Do it! Peak Showdown!" quest, first complete the "Photo Investigation: Dance the Hat Off" quest in the Wish Carnival Party event.

1) Grand Ball, Small Misunderstanding

Location for the Grand Ball, Small Misunderstanding quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

To reach this quest locatiom, first teleport to the Wish Pass Office Warp Spire and then head southeast till you reach the location marked on the map. Interact with the NPC Clemente, who will ask you for help in finding a particular Faewish Sprite who has a stethoscope and bandages.

Interact with Kodibo to understand the situation (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To find this Faewish Sprite, to go to the Bye-Bye Pain Clinic in Floating Wish Isle, which is a short distance southeast of Clemente's location. Navigate to it by tracking the quest from the World quests tab. Once here, talk to the Faewish Sprite Kodibo, who the Clemente is looking for. Kodibo will explain the situation to you, following which you must head back to Clemente's location to talk to him once more.

Start a Styling Challenge with Clemente (Imaeg via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

After talking to Clemente, participate in a Styling Challenge. The theme here challenge is "Elegant Party Night," which means you'll need to put together an outfit comprising of pieces with "Elegant" as the main attribute. Complete the Styling Challenge with Clemente and then turn straight around to talk to Kodibo.

Talk to Kodibo one more time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Finish the conversation with Kodibo to complete the Grand Ball, Small Misunderstanding quest in Infinity Nikki.

2) Do it! Peak Showdown!

Location of the Do it! Peak Showdown! quest in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

To begin this quest, teleport to the In Front of the Mayor's Residence Warp Spire in Florawish, and talk to the NPC Elea. After a short introduction, she'll mention she needs you to go check on Libro near the Boogie Dance Floor on Floating Wish Isle.

Listen to Libro's conversation with the Faewish Sprite (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

To get to the Boogie Dance Floor, first teleport to the Timeworn Pillar Warp Spire, then use the lily pads to cross the water and head northeast. Once you reach the Boogie Dance Floor, you will notice an NPC named Libro standing with a Faewish Sprite called Palida. Click on the "Listen" option to overhear their conversation.

Libro will mention the Wishing Dance Moment mini-game that you have to partake in (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

After their conversation is over, talk to Libro. He will ask you to take part in the Wishing Dance Moment mini game, which is also a part of the Wishing Dance Moment event in Infinity Nikki 1.4.

Talk to Alibo and play the Wishing Dance Moment mini game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Play this mini-game by talking to Faewish Sprite Alibo, who can be found directly opposite Libro (just around to spot the Faewish Sprite). Choose the "Let's start the game now!" option to play the mini-game.

Play the Wishing Dance Moment mini-game one time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Click the arrows accordingly to complete the Wishing Dance Moment mini-game. Time your key presses correctly to score more.

Return to Elea's location and talk to her (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Finally, head back to Elea and talk to her once again to complete the Do it! Peak Showdown! quest in Infinity Nikki.

3) Shiny New Dance Steps

Location of the Shiny New Dance Steps quest in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Start this quest by teleporting to the Timeworn Pillar in Floating Wish Isle, then heading northeast to the smaller stage (as marked on the map). Here, you can find the NPC Manna, who you will need to talk to for initiating the quest.

Give three Starlight Scallops to Manna (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

After a brief foreword, she will ask you to give her three Starlight Scallops. Hand them over to her (in case you don't have three Starlight Scallops, collect them by using the Tracking feature from the map). Following that, Manna will ask you to find the Faewish Spirte Pamoda in Floating Wish Isle.

Pamoda will ask for your help in delivering a gift to Manna (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Teleport back to the Timeworn Pillar and walk a short distance northeast to find Pamoda. Interact with the Faewish Sprite, who will tell you more about Manna, and then ask for your help in delivering some Glimmergrass to her.

Feel free to pick any of the three options (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Head back to Manna's location and interact with her. After you give her Pamoda's gift, she will ask you to help her pick a name for her new dance routine. Choose any of the options. Then, finish the rest of the conversation to complete the quest.

