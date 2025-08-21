All Wuthering Waves 2.6 rerun banners

The Wuthering Waves version 2.6 update will be released on August 28, 2025, and it will be another major update for Rinascita. The new version will also rerun three character banners: Carlotta, Shorekeeper, and Ciaccona. Two of them will be in the first phase, and the third one will be in the second. All three are the best at what they do, so it's a great time for players to spend their Astrites.

This article will cover all the rerun banners and their schedule in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.6.

All character rerun banners in Wuthering Waves 2.6

Phase I rerun banners

Carlotta and Shorekeeper are in the first phase (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update will begin on August 28, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Here's a list of all the characters who will get rerun banners in the first phase of the new version:

Carlotta (5-star Glacio)

(5-star Glacio) Shorekeeper (5-star Spectro)

Carlotta is one of the best main DPS units. She's also pretty easy to use and has some of the best team comps, so Rovers looking for a top-tier damage dealer can try their luck on her banner.

In addition to this, Shorekeeper will return for her second rerun banner. She is the best support unit in the game and can fit into virtually any team. Since the game lacks proper support units, Shorekeeper is one of the most valuable characters, and getting her is highly recommended to players who don't already have her.

The Last Dance and Stellar Symphony are Carlotta and Shorekeeper's signature weapons, and they will receive a drop rate boost in the first phase of the update.

Phase II rerun banner

Ciaccona will get a rerun in the second half (Image via Kuro Games)

The second half of version 2.6 will be released on September 17, 2025 (server time). Ciaccona is the only 5-star character who will get a rerun banner in the second half of WuWa 2.6. She is one of the best sub-DPS units in Aero teams, especially with Cartethyia. Additionally, Ciaccona can apply Spectro Frazzle using her Resonance Liberation, allowing her to be used in some Spectro teams as well.

Ciaccona's signature weapon, Woodland Aria, will also be available for a limited time during the second half of version 2.6.

