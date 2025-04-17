Wuthering Waves Shorekeeper rerun: Should you pull for her?

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 update saw the official rerun of Shorekeeper, one of the most highly coveted 5-star Resonators from the Spectro attribute. She is a mythical entity of high-purity Remnant Energy capable of uplifting an ally's combat potential with her powerful buffs and healing abilities. Her Resonance Liberation, in particular, compels other Resonators to activate their Intro Skills to gain critical stats.
With Kuro Games releasing stronger characters each patch, players are likely wondering if the rerun character is worth summoning. This article will determine the pull value of Shorekeeper in Wuthering Waves 2.2 by analyzing her strengths and weaknesses.
Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Should you pull for Shorekeeper in Wuthering Waves 2.2 rerun?
Yes, you should definitely pull for Shorekeeper during her rerun in the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update. For those unaware, her banner is featured during the second phase of the update and will be available for a total of 11 days. Players must wrap up all the events and participate in the Tower of Adversity to gather the Astrites they need to summon her.
Shorekeeper is a must-pull during her rerun since she's arguably the best support unit available. She outshines Verinna in terms of healing and buffing capabilities. Her intro skill can further nuke targets with a proper build. Moreover, this ability is guaranteed to trigger a critical hit on enemies in an AoE.
Also read: Wuthering Waves adds unannounced censorship to character designs
Therefore, you can either use a hybrid build, stacking CRIT DMG in her Echoes, or feed her support stats. No matter how you use Shorekeeper, she will be a staple teammate for your compositions. After all, every hypercarry or quick-swap DPS will be able to utilize her neutral buffs, unless Kuro Games introduces a Resonator that uses a separate damage source.
Even if a stronger support unit is introduced in the future update, you can always put Shorekeeper in the second team while tackling the Tower of Adversity. That said, her massive energy requirement can be difficult to manage. You must equip her with a rectifier that rolls with Energy Regen and find Echoes with the same substat.
That is all there is to know about whether or not Shorekeeper is worth pulling for in Wuthering Waves.
Check out our other Wuthering Waves articles:
- WuWa 2.3 livestream date, time, and countdown
- All WuWa anniversary rewards leaked so far
- All Seaside Cendrelis farming locations
- Best Aero Rover build guide in WuWa: Echoes, weapons, and teams
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.